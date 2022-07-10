News
Dolphins playmakers acknowledge this is a critical season for Tua Tagovailoa
Not only are Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle expected to be two of Tua Tagovailoa’s top playmakers, but the Miami Dolphins receivers are also serving as the quarterback’s biggest advocates.
During the latest episode of Hill’s It Needed to be Said podcast that featured Waddle, the Dolphins receivers talked about the improves they’ve seen from Tagovailoa, who was the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
When asked to compare Tagovailoa from the 2021 season, where he produced a 90.1 passer rating after completing 67.8 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,653 yards with 16 touchdowns in the 13 games he played, to the quarterback Miami saw during the offseason work in coach Mike McDaniel’s new offense, Waddle downplayed what Hill believes is a substantial difference.
“They know what Tua is capable of for real,” said Hill, a three-time Pro Bowler who the Dolphins traded a treasure chest of draft picks to acquire from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason and gave a contract extension that averages $30 million a season.
“That boy looks scary right now,” Waddle said about Tagovailoa, who helped him set a NFL record for most receptions (104) by a rookie last season. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. It’s him. He’s been that guy since Alabama.
“He’s going to come in consistent accurate, make the throws he’s supposed to do, show out and be a leader. … I been seeing that,” said Waddle, who turned those 104 receptions in 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns last season. “I’m going to be happier when everyone else gets to see what I already know.”
Tagovailoa, who owns a 13-8 record as an NFL starter, is joined by Mac Jones, who went 10-7 as the New England Patriots rookie starter last season, as the only two quarterbacks from the 2019, 2020, and 2021 draft classes that are in possession of a winning record as an NFL starter.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who was taken one pick after Tagovailoa in the 2020 draft, has a 15-17 regular-season record.
Jalen Hurts has a 9-10 record from his time as the Philadelphia Eagles starter past two seasons. But Hurts led the Eagles to the playoffs last season.
Jordan Love, a 2020 first-round pick, serves as Aaron Rodgers’ backup in Green Bay. He has a 0-1 record from his one start with the Packers.
Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, who was the first pick in the 2020 draft, owns a 12-13-1 record in the regular season. Burrow’s record goes to 15-14-1 when playoff games are factored in considering the Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl last season, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.
Even Arizona’s Kyler Murray, the first pick in the 2019 draft, has a 22-23-1 regular season record with the Cardinals. Daniel Jones, the New York Giants starting quarterback, was also a first-round pick in that draft. He owns a 12-25 record for his play the past three seasons.
Dwayne Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick, had a 3-10 record before his untimely passing this spring. And Drew Lock owns a 8-13 record from his tenure with the Denver Broncos. He’s now competing with Geno Smith for the starting spot in Seattle.
Most of the rookie quarterbacks in the 2021 draft — Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence (3-14), New York Jets Zach Wilson (3-10), San Francisco’s Trey Lance (1-1), Chicago’s Justin Fields (2-8) — struggled last season. Jones was the only rookie starter who had success.
“You know, in the NFL they only give you like two or three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round draft pick,” Hill said. “And if you don’t succeed after those years, then it’s kick rocks, man. So, basically, they’re going to put Tua into that. So this is basically his last year, man, just to show people what he’s got.”
While it’s clear Tagovailoa’s third season could help determine whether he is a quarterback worth building around, it may be premature to say this will be his last season to be evaluated as an NFL starter. Tagovailoa has already won more games than he’s lost despite not having a great relationship with former head coach Brian Flores, and Miami possessing one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL the past two seasons, an anemic rushing attack, and a receiver unit decimated by injuries.
This offseason the Dolphins fortified the offensive line by signing Pro Bowler Terron Armstead and veteran starter Connor Williams, changed the running scheme and added three former starting tailbacks. Miami traded for Hill, used the franchise tag on Mike Gesicki, and added Cedrick Wilson Jr. to its receiver unit.
The hope is that the foundation has been laid for Tagovailoa to have success, and possibly lead the Dolphins to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
“It’s gonna be a lot of people taking their words back on what they said about [Tua],” said Hill, who called Tagovailoa the most accurate quarterback he’s every played with on his first episode of It Needed To Be Said. “I can’t really name point, but I’m saying reporters, analysts, Twitter trolls. All those people are gonna take their words back on what they said about [Tua], and I’m just gonna be sitting there, eating my popcorn.”
()
News
The original lineup of Blink-182 will kick off tour at Xcel Energy Center in May
The original lineup of pop-punk trio Blink-182 will hit the road for the first time in a decade next year and will open their North American leg at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center on May 4.
Tickets, at prices to be announced, go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 through Ticketmaster.
Blink-182 formed in 1992 and signed a major label deal five years later. They went on to score a series of hits with “All the Small Things,” “What’s My Age Again,” “The Rock Show,” “Feeling This” and “I Miss You.” They broke up in 2005 due to friction between guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge and his bandmates, bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker. The 2008 death of Blink’s longtime producer Jerry Finn followed by Barker surviving a plane crash that killed four people brought the trio back together for a new album and tour.
But tensions once again brewed in the group and DeLonge quit in early 2015, just as they were about to make another record together. Hoppus and Barker decided to move ahead without him and recruited Matt Skiba of the band Alkaline Trio to replace DeLonge. The new lineup released a pair of albums that hit the Top 10 worldwide, while the single “Bored to Death” gave Blink-182 their first No. 1 single in a dozen years.
In June 2021, Hoppus revealed that he had been undergoing treatment for cancer, which led to meeting with DeLonge and Barker. By the end of the year, Hoppus was declared cancer free and rumors began spreading that the original lineup was getting back together.
The original Blink-182 lineup has arrived during a time when pop-punk music is back in vogue, thanks to recent efforts from Demi Lovato, Willow and Machine Gun Kelly, who has written and recorded with Barker. The band is releasing a new single, “Edging,” on Friday and plan to issue a full album next year.
News
Dustin Johnson Wins First LIV Golf Championship and $18 Million Prize
CNN
—
Dustin Johnson has enough points to win LIV Golf’s inaugural individual championship and the series’ $18 million prize pool, LIV officials announced Monday.
The two-time major winner earned five top-10 finishes in the first six events and won the LIV Golf Invitational Boston last month. For this victory, he won 4 million dollars.
On Sunday, Johnson, 38, finished 16th at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok.
Johnson’s consistency gives him a 42-point lead over the next closest player, Branden Grace, with just 40 points available for the winner of the final individual competition this season.
“Locking down individual competition is important. It’s an honor to be LIV’s first individual champion of the season,” Johnson said in the statement.
The 38-year-old expressed his thanks to “the growing legion of LIV fans around the world” and said he was “looking forward to further contributing to LIV Golf’s exciting history and continued growth”.
Johnson moved from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed Rebel Series in June. The controversial LIV Golf series has caused a rift in professional golf, as LIV golfers have been banned from the PGA Tour and there are currently no world ranking points offered for LIV events.
The PGA Tour and LIV Golf are embroiled in a legal battle, with a duel lawsuit.
In August, the LIV series joined an antitrust lawsuit by some of its players that alleges the PGA Tour has threatened to ban players for life who play the LIV golf series, adding that “suspensions unprecedented” had been imposed on them. The lawsuit also alleges that the PGA Tour threatened sponsors, vendors and agents to coerce players into giving up opportunities to play in LIV Golf events and access to their memberships.
The PGA Tour filed a countersuit in late September, alleging “tortious interference with the Tour’s contracts with its members.”
The LIV Golf Series is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – a sovereign wealth fund chaired by Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and the man that a US intelligence report named as responsible for approving the operation that led to the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Bin Salman has denied any involvement in Khashoggi’s murder.
Series organizers have spent huge sums poaching top players on the PGA Tour, seemingly offering individuals nine figures just to sign with the new league and huge purses for winners of its tournaments. In early August, LIV CEO Greg Norman, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, confirmed on Fox News that golfing legend Tiger Woods had turned down an offer worth around $700-800 million to join. LIV Golf.
The tour consists of eight events around the world. The final individual competition will take place October 14-16 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, while the season-ending team championship will be held in Miami from October 28-30.
Sports
News
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed, a murder case made famous by the ‘Serial’ podcast
Prosecutors have dropped charges against Adnan Syed, the man who was convicted of murdering his former girlfriend in 2000, a case made popular by the 2014 ‘Serial’ podcast which investigated issues with the prosecution .
A spokesperson for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed to ABC News that prosecutors are dropping the case against Syed.
A lawyer representing Syed also confirmed to ABC News that the charges against Syed have been dropped.
Syed, now 41, had been serving a life sentence for 23 years – more than half his life – since his arrest in 1999.
He was just 17 when he was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in 2000.
On January 13, 1999, 18-year-old Lee disappeared after leaving Woodlawn High School in Baltimore, Maryland, where she was a senior.
Her body was found about a month later buried in a Baltimore park. She had been strangled.
Syed maintained his innocence and denied any involvement in Lee’s death.
Judge Michelle Phinn ordered Syed’s release last month after prosecutors sought to have his conviction overturned.
“At this point we will remove the shackles from Mr. Syed,” Phinn said after announcing his decision from the bench.
She said then that “in the interest of fairness and justice” Syed should be released on his own recognizance after finding that prosecutors had failed to provide evidence that could have helped his trial in 2000 and after the discovery of new evidence that could have affected the outcome of his case.
The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office had 30 days to decide whether to set a new trial date or drop the case.
Lee’s family had appealed against Syed’s overturned conviction, claiming that Mosby’s office had neglected to provide them with sufficient notice to attend the hearing. The family asked the Maryland Special Court of Appeals to stay the proceedings while the court considers their appeal.
Last week, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined Lee’s family in asking the state appeals court to stay Syed’s case in trial court.
It’s unclear what these new developments mean for the family’s appeal.
“Finally, Adnan Syed is able to live as a free man. The DNA results confirmed what we already knew and what underlies all ongoing proceedings: that Adnan is innocent and has lost 23 years of his life serving time for a crime he did not commit,” said Erica Suter, attorney for Syed, assistant public defender and clinic director for the Innocence Project at the University of Law School of Law. University of Baltimore, in a statement.
Regarding the appeal, Suter said, “While the proceedings are not fully completed, this is an important milestone for Adnan, who has been under house arrest since the motion to quash was granted for the first time last month,” Ms Suter said. “He still needs time to process everything that’s happened and we ask that you provide this space for him and his family.”
In a motion filed with Baltimore Circuit Court last month, prosecutors said a nearly year-long investigation in conjunction with Syed’s defense attorney uncovered information pointing to possible involvement. of two “alternate suspects” as well as key evidence that did not come forward. at the original trial.
Prosecutors did not name the new suspects.
Their motion detailed how one of the two suspects had at one point threatened to kill Lee and both had documented histories of violence against women.
One of the suspects was convicted of a series of rapes, according to court documents, while another was convicted of assaulting a woman.
“After nearly a year of investigation into the facts of this case, Syed deserves a new trial where he is adequately represented and where the final evidence can be presented,” the state’s attorney said last month. of Baltimore, Marilyn Mosby, in a statement.
“We believe that keeping Mr. Syed detained as we continue to investigate the case with everything we know now, when we have no confidence in the results of the first trial, would be unfair,” Mosby said.
In his first trial, prosecutors relied on the testimony of a friend, Jay Wilds, who said he helped Syed dig a hole for Lee’s body.
Prosecutors presented cellphone recordings and expert testimony to place Syed at the site where Lee was buried.
At a post-conviction hearing in 2016, a forensic expert said those cellphone records were unreliable and should not have been used to convict Syed.
A 2019 appeal for a new trial had already been denied by the US Supreme Court.
ABC News
News
Colorado Sen. Priola can’t be recalled now, Denver judge says
A Denver judge ordered the secretary of state’s office to suspend an ongoing effort to recall Sen. Kevin Priola Monday night, ruling the campaign likely violated his constituents’ constitutional rights and gave a victory to Democratic hopes of control the Senate this winter. .
Denver District Judge Marie A. Moses ruled that Priola, who through redistricting will begin representing a more conservative constituency on Jan. 9, can only be removed by the people he currently represents. She wrote that allowing his new constituents to recall him before he represents them – as the Secretary of State decided in September – would be an “absurd result”. His order halts a campaign launched a month ago after Priola, a longtime moderate Republican, announced he was crossing the aisle and joining the Democratic Party.
Priola now represents District 25, an Adams County seat. His new district will be District 13, which is more conservative and includes Greeley.
Michael Fields, whose group Advance Colorado is organizing the recall, said he plans to appeal the decision and will continue to collect signatures. A spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office declined to comment on Tuesday and said the office was still reviewing the decision.
The order does not protect Priola from being recalled forever: his future voters can recall him after the start of the legislative session on January 9. But given the length of the recall efforts, it likely guarantees it will last the session, bolstering the chances of Democratic control of the Senate.
“Yesterday’s decision affirms the rule of law and the integrity of our independent redistricting process,” Priola said in a statement Tuesday, “and I am delighted that the Court has agreed that this recall effort motivated by vested interests was based on an erroneous premise”.
Senate Speaker Steve Fenberg, who sat in court with Priola during a hearing last week, also welcomed the decision.
“Recalls are an important process meant to root out politicians guilty of corruption or wrongdoing, not for political operatives and special interests to seek revenge on legislators they disagree with,” he said. in a press release.
The debate reaches a legal gray area in Colorado that occurs roughly every 10 years, a “limbo” — as Moses called it — that leaves guessing which voters can remember which lawmakers are a headache. In court last week, Moses repeatedly asked attorneys for both sides when a recall effort could no longer be allowed in a former district. There was no firm answer.
Lawmakers in the new districts will officially move in when the next legislative session begins Jan. 9. But there is no magic moment, at least in the constitution, when a legislator who represents a district can no longer be called back to it because he will move. In another. Reminders take time – 60 days to collect signatures, a brief period to certify signatures and allow the official to resign, and then up to 60 days for the election – and by the time this process unfolds, a legislator can moving to a new district.
denverpost
News
King Charles will be crowned on May 6, 2023
London:
The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday, pledging to reflect the historic traditions of the monarchy and its modern role.
Charles, 73, will be officially crowned at Westminster Abbey in London, following a long tradition dating back more than 900 years.
The monarch’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla, 75, will also be crowned, the palace has confirmed.
May 6 is the fourth birthday of Charles’ grandson Archie, the song of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.
“The coronation will reflect the role of the monarch today and look to the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” royal officials said in a brief statement.
The much-awaited confirmation of the date comes just over a month after the death of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and speculation over when the ceremony could take place.
Charles immediately became king upon Elizabeth’s death on September 8. He also served as head of state for 14 Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
The Queen, who was 96, died at her remote Scottish estate of Balmoral after a year of declining health. She was on the throne for a record 70 years.
World leaders attended her state funeral at Westminster Abbey before she was laid to rest after a ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to watch, the same number queuing around the clock for four days to pay their last respects as his coffin lay in state.
Similar crowds will be expected for the first coronation since 1953 and the accompanying display of tightly choreographed pomp and pageantry.
The crown jewels
The coronation of British monarchs is both a solemn religious service and an occasion for celebration.
The priceless Crown Jewels form the centerpiece, symbolizing the history and power of the British monarchy over the centuries.
Charles is expected to sign a proclamation officially declaring the date of the coronation at a meeting of the official body of Privy Councilors later this year.
During the ceremony he will be “anointed, blessed and consecrated” by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the highest cleric in the Church of England, who has crowned the monarch since 1066.
The incumbent, Justin Welby, is the 105th religious to hold the position.
The coronation traditionally takes place a few months after the accession to the throne of a new sovereign, after a period of national and royal mourning as well as intense preparation.
Elizabeth II’s own coronation at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953 – some 16 months after she became queen – was the first major televised international event.
Charles, who was four at the time, recalled in 2006 how the crowd outside Buckingham Palace chanting “We want the Queen” had kept him awake the night before.
Some 27 million people – more than half the population at the time – watched it on television and for many it was their first time watching television.
The ceremony lasted nearly three hours, drew 8,251 official guests crammed into temporary bleachers, and included representatives from 129 nations and territories.
“Community of Communities”
In recent days, British media have speculated that Charles wanted a simplified ceremony, aware that a long display of wealth might not be appropriate in a country in the throes of a cost of living crisis.
Buckingham Palace did not comment on the exact format of the coronation or the guest list, saying only: “Further details will be announced in due course.”
Charles, who has waited virtually his entire life to succeed his mother, began his reign with a debate over whether the new king can play the same unifying role as his mother after World War II.
She inherited a more homogeneous country – largely white, predominantly Christian and still socially conservative.
Since then, successive waves of immigration, particularly from former British colonies and the Commonwealth, have brought enormous social changes.
More and more people now classify themselves as British Asian, Black Briton or of mixed origin, with one in seven people born outside Britain.
On his first full day as king, Charles said he was a “committed Anglican Christian” but considered Britain, which has become more multi-denominational and multi-cultural, “a community of communities”.
“It made me understand that the sovereign has an additional duty (…) to protect the diversity of our country, in particular by protecting the space of faith itself,” he told the chiefs. religious.
Officially, the British monarch is “Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England”, but Charles has repeatedly promised to uphold all faiths as king.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Meta’s next corporate push is in the metaverse TechCrunch
Earlier this year, when we announced that Meta had signed up with fast-food giant McDonald’s as a customer of Workplace, the B2B service originally designed as a Facebook for businesses, we noted that Workplace the product had, oddly , moved to a larger “Reality Labs” division to bring it closer to Meta’s VR business. Today, the Meta is announcing new developments that speak to this pivot: a series of enterprise services aimed at a new effort to get businesses to use its new high-spec Meta Quest Pro VR headsets in the workplace.
They include a new version of the company’s Horizon Workrooms and partnerships with Microsoft, Accenture, Adobe and Autodesk to create more enterprise- and designer-ready virtual reality services.
The shift isn’t out of the blue: it’s well known that businesses are probably among the most likely (and if you’re skeptical, perhaps the only) and long-term customers of VR technology; and Meta itself had already taken steps to build apps and experiences for them. (Although it’s certainly not tracked for all. Oculus For Business was discontinued with the replacement, Quest for Business, today still only in a closed beta.” learned a lot from that,” was the main takeaway according to Micah Collins, director of product management for Meta’s work products when I spoke to him yesterday.) Meanwhile, when Facebook’s hardware got great reviews, he never knocked it out of the park with his mainstream content.
At the same time, Facebook’s other big business, Workplace, has been somewhat stagnant in terms of native product development in recent years (a big integration with Microsoft’s teams has shifted the focus to partners). So, creating more enterprise services for its device is the logical next step for Meta as it launches its new device to the world and seeks customers to buy and use it.
The cornerstone of this strategy is the device itself. Meta highlights how features such as high-contrast crepe optics and color mixed reality have direct applications in the workplace, respectively for working on documents and collaborating on VR screens while being able to interact in a physical room. . Much was made fun of in the graphical previews Meta showed earlier this year, but for what it’s worth, the company says facial recognition and eye tracking have been improved to help create more realistic avatars – not something I imagine to be top priority for business, but probably nice to have.
Specifically, however, Meta is unveiling a more improved Meta Horizon workroom for collaborating with others in VR. These include the addition of chat groups, “sticky notes” for whiteboards, multiple displays, Zoom integration, 3D modeling, and “Magic Rooms” that allow teams to create VR rooms of people from remote and in-person environments. A host of startups are creating different permutations of these features for enterprise mixed reality apps – Gravity Sketch is one of many we’ve covered – but it’s remarkable because they’re all on one platform. Focusing on Horizon Workrooms is a smart move and an example of strength building: the first version, when it launched in August 2021, was described by Lucas (rightly) as Meta finally making a good app for VR .
Meta’s ever-closer relationship with Microsoft is an interesting addition to that. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took the stage during today’s presentation with Mark Zuckerberg to talk about their larger collaboration around virtual reality and enterprise services. This will include the integration of Teams and Windows 365 into Quest Pro, the integration of Quest Pro avatars into Teams, and most importantly, the integration of some of the other aspects of Microsoft’s services, such as enterprise security and device management, brought to Meta’s Quest. Professional environment, an important aspect to attract more companies.
On that front, it’s also where Meta’s next big partnership will also figure prominently: the company will work more closely with Accenture as the bridge between Meta and businesses, which rely on consultants and integrators to integrate the technology and make it operational. It started with Accenture itself distributing 60,000 Quest 2 headsets to its own employees. It’s numbers like this that are probably music to Meta’s ears (and in the case of VR, to eyes too).
techcrunch
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Disrupts Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal
The original lineup of Blink-182 will kick off tour at Xcel Energy Center in May
Dustin Johnson Wins First LIV Golf Championship and $18 Million Prize
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks Bitcoin Prices Might Fall
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Dealing with Anxiety Disorder Everyday What It’s Really Like live with it
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed, a murder case made famous by the ‘Serial’ podcast
5 Ways Airline Staff Can Be More Comfortable on Long Flights
Paloma Partners With Pyth Network and AlgoReturns to Deliver First Decentralized, Cross-Chain Systems Trading Blockchain
Non-surgical therapy for urological incontinence
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain