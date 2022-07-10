Dwarka Court Recruitment 2022 (eCourts.gov.in) Notification

You talk about your motherhood at length in this book. Why is it important for a top athlete to testify?

We are in a bit of a transition period. For a long time, reconciling motherhood and a sporting career did not seem possible. Five years ago, it was less frequent. From now on, more and more sports mothers are quickly returning to the highest level. We need testimonials to show that it is feasible. Before, we had few examples, firstly, because we knew fewer sportswomen and also because the conditions in which we now practice our profession have changed, even if it remains very complicated for women compared to men. . For us, it’s a year off and you don’t really know how to announce it to the club.

Top athletes and mothers

Is it also a strength in a player’s life?

There is a positive side. Admittedly, it’s hard when you’re away, but when you’re there, it’s great. I have a very fulfilling life. I don’t have time to think about the hand outside. If it went badly on the pitch, I have my daughter, my husband, lots of things to do. Unlike the foreign players from my club in Brest who sometimes go around in circles in their apartment dwelling on things. Me, I have a balance, really.

Your book shows that the affective life of sportswomen, notably less paid than men, is more difficult to manage with club changes…

Everyone has a more or less stable career. But when men change clubs, women follow them more easily. For women who join another club, often their relationship turns into a long-distance relationship. It’s more complicated. This is why there are still few players with a rather stable life, with children, compared to the players.

Has coming from a large family shaped your character as a sportswoman?

We were five brothers and sisters and we also had four half-brothers. It was a bit of a competition to exist. The fact of being numerous obliges to stand out. Each has its own character. Me, I had a hell of a lot of it. I was in the middle between my two big sisters and my two little brothers, they were often combined each in pairs.

We also learn that you went through months of blues after the Olympic coronation in Tokyo last year…

I had a real backlash after the Olympics. Already, it has been a very scary year with tests all the time, empty rooms. And since it was both the Euro 2020 season (in December, editor’s note) and the Olympics, I wanted to give it my all. I was super efficient in the France team but also in club. We also had a great season in Brest (championship title and Champions League finalist, editor’s note). But, after the club season, we didn’t have a break: we went directly to the preparation of the France team. And, after these two months in blue until the gold medal, we had only eight days off before resuming at the club. You fulfill your lifelong goal of winning the Olympics, and you don’t have time to enjoy it. At first I continued on the euphoria then I didn’t feel like it at all.

Was it the World Championship in December 2021 that revived you?

Before the World Cup, there were three months during which I really wanted to stop handball. On the eve of leaving for the preparation camp, I was crying because I didn’t want to leave. I went there anyway and I often saw the psychologist of the France team (the Federation has had one since 2016, editor’s note). By trying to work on this every day, little by little, I found the desire. To really be very, very efficient, it requires a state of mind and energy at all levels, even in food.

“Live according to your values ​​like Cléopatre Darleux”, to be published this Tuesday, October 11, by Leduc editions. This book offers an original format combining biographical narrative and food, sports and leisure routines, halfway between testimony and guide.