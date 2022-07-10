ESIC Recruitment 2022 » Apply Specialist, Resident 52 Post

In just over a month, the war in Ukraine has turned sharply from a grueling and largely static artillery battle that is expected to last until winter, to a rapidly escalating multi-level conflict. and which challenged the strategies of the United States, Ukraine and Russia.
Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson resigns in November
City Attorney Kristin Bronson is the latest department head to announce she will step down from Mayor Michael Hancock’s time-limited administration.
Appointed in 2016, Bronson’s last day as head of the city attorney’s office will be Nov. 2, according to a press release sent Monday.
She currently oversees a department of 250 attorneys and other staff with a budget of $43 million, according to the city. Hancock praised Bronson for his efforts to develop emergency response measures and new policies for the courts during the COVID-19 pandemic and for his leadership in an interagency effort to prevent youth violence in the city, among others.
“Even during the unprecedented times of the past several years, Kristin has been a steady hand in the City Attorney’s Office, and our city is well positioned for the future as she has answered the call to serve,” said- he said in a statement.
The City Attorney’s Office represents Denver in court cases and has also provided advice on legal matters ranging from real estate and contracts to liability and insurance.
No specific reason for her resignation was given on Monday, but Bronson said in a prepared statement that she was “excited about what lies ahead” and felt she was leaving town in a good position to do so. of legal representation.
“I couldn’t be more proud of what the City Attorney’s Office has accomplished over the past six years, and I’m confident they will continue to do the great work that our residents rely on,” said said Bronson, who previously specialized in civil litigation for law firm Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP.
Hancock named Kerry Tipper to replace Bronson pending City Council approval. Tipper is currently an assistant city attorney and a Colorado House Representative. The Democrat, representing part of Jefferson County in District 28, is not on the ballot for re-election to the Statehouse this year. She served as vice chair of the House Judiciary Committee and served on the House Finance Committee in 2022.
Bronson is the latest high-level department head to leave town in the past year.
Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen announced in August that he would retire this month after a tumultuous tenure as head of the department. The city council passed a proclamation honoring Pazen on Monday, but it was not read aloud. Ron Thomas, a DPD division chief, succeeded Pazen.
Murphy Robinson resigned as the city’s director of public safety earlier this year. The city council approved the appointment of Armando Saldate to this post in February.
The city’s finance, social services, and excise and licensing departments also all saw their former directors leave in the past year. Hancock is in the final months of his 12-year term as city leader. A new mayor will be named in an open election in April. This person is supposed to choose his own department heads.
Vikings have been ‘situational masters’ in three straight comeback wins
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell called cornerback Cameron Dantzler a “situational master” on Monday. That apparently is one of the better compliments he can give.
O’Connell talked after Sunday’s 29-22 victory over Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium about how the Vikings (4-1) have “situational masters” meetings every week. The team goes over all sorts of scenarios that can come up in the NFL, many with the game on the line.
In the win over the Bears, with the Vikings leading 29-22 with just over a minute remaining, Dantzler snatched the ball out of the hands of wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette after a reception. Then, after running 16 yards with the fumble return, he fell down with 61 seconds left on the clock to make sure he didn’t fumble the ball back to Chicago.
Dantzler is one of a number of “situational masters” the Vikings have had late in games recently. They’ve won three straight games coming from behind in the fourth quarter; the previous two were 28-24 over Detroit on Sept. 25 and 28-25 over New Orleans on Oct. 2.
The term “situational masters” has cropped up in recent years thanks to Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay. He talked about it a lot before the Rams faced New England in Super Bowl LVIII in February 2019, and shortly before that game ESPN.com wrote that McVay has phrases written on the wall at the team practice facility, and one is “situational masters.”
Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor, previously an assistant under McVay, brought up the term on the Bengals’ run last season to the Super Bowl. And now O’Connell, who was the Rams’ offensive coordinator the past two seasons under McVay, is using it the phrase often with the Vikings.
“We definitely wish we weren’t getting so many reps at the situational masters side of things,” O’Connell said Monday, admitting his preference would be to put some of the recent foes away earlier in games. “But we put a huge emphasis on it from day one. Something we talk about every single week, different situations that not only come up for our football team but for everyone else around the league that can be real learning opportunities for our team just so when those moments come up there is very little thinking that goes into it and more reacting and playing.”
O’Connell gave credit Sunday to assistant head coach Mike Pettine and pass game specialist/game management coordinator Ryan Cordell for putting together “a great situational masters meeting every single week for our team.”
Cornerback Chandon Sullivan offered some insight Monday into the meetings.
“Everyone’s in the room,” Sullivan said. “It’s not like (O’Connell is) just talking to the defense or the offense. We’re all together, and we’re all watching the same clips just across the league. It may be a situation where it’s a last-play Hail Mary or a situation where a team needs to get down and spike the ball to kick a field goal. There’s so many scenarios that can win or lose you a game. … You don’t want to lose a game in those last seconds.”
And the Vikings haven’t this season even though they easily could have lost any of the past three games. They trailed the Lions by 10 points in the fourth quarter before eventually going ahead for good on a Kirk Cousins 28-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn with 45 seconds left. And they trailed the Saints by three points with less than five minutes left, eventually breaking a tie on a 47-yard field goal by Greg Joseph with 24 seconds remaining.
Some other “situational master” scenarios Sullivan brought up included how to tackle someone late in the game to keep him in bounds if the Vikings want to keep the clock running and defensive scenarios when a team needs five yards to get in range for an important late-game field goal.
“It’s just the practice and the process we go through,” running back Alexander Mattison said of late-game scenarios. “It proves itself time and time again that attention to detail and making sure that we’re locked in in situational football, and that means situational masters. … It shows up every Sunday around the league, and for us (it’s good) to be able to be in a position where we’re situational masters and put ourselves in a position to go down there and win the game, and on defense them doing the same thing in locking up that thing.”
On Sunday, Dantzler made a play that earned him a game ball from O’Connell. That’s what can happen when you’re a “situational master.”
War in Ukraine at a crossroads with rapidly escalating conflict
“By launching missile attacks on civilians sleeping in their homes or rushing towards children going to school, Russia has proven once again that it is a terrorist state that must be deterred in the most forceful as possible,” said Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya. opening of a session of the General Assembly scheduled before the assault to promote global condemnation of Moscow.
Russia hits Kyiv and cities across Ukraine after Crimean Bridge attack
The attacks were the latest of many dizzying events – from Ukrainian victories on the ground to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons – that have changed the nature and pace of war in recent weeks and raised questions about whether the United States and its partners may need to move beyond the concept of helping Ukraine defend itself, and instead more forcefully facilitate a Ukrainian victory.
So far, the US procurement effort has been deliberate and process-driven in the types of weapons it supplies and the speed at which it supplies them, so as not to undermine its top priority of avoiding a direct confrontation between Russia and the West. The strategy will likely be on the agenda for Tuesday’s emergency meeting of G7 leaders and a meeting of NATO defense ministers later in the week.
US officials continue to express caution over hasty moves. “Turning points in war are usually danger points,” said a senior Biden administration official, one of several U.S. and Ukrainian officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss policy deliberations. “You can’t predict what’s happening around the corner.”
Russian leaders cited their own turn. Viktor Bondarev, head of the Russian parliament’s upper house foreign affairs committee, wrote in a Telegram post on Monday that the strikes marked the start of a “new phase” in what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, with more “resolute” action to come.
Putin, addressing his security council on Monday morning, said the attacks were retaliation for what he called Ukrainian ‘terrorism’, including the explosion this weekend of the strategic Crimean bridge which is a crucial logistical route for Russian occupation forces in southern Ukraine.
The destruction of the bridge, for which Ukraine only indirectly claimed responsibility, came after a steady stream of Ukrainian gains that bolstered both Kyiv and its Western supporters. In a surprise counteroffensive that began in early September, Ukrainian forces recaptured more than 1,000 square miles of Russian-occupied territory in the northeast, followed by further gains in the south.
Putin’s Bridge of Dreams explodes in flames
Ukrainian victories, along with persistent reports of ill-equipped and low-morale Russian soldiers who fled the assault, abandoning their equipment and leaving behind their dead, sparked public criticism of the waging of the war from within from Russia, including from some senior Putin advisers. Within days, Putin had called for the military mobilization of up to 300,000 civilians to bolster his faltering forces. The humiliation was compounded by chaotic implementation and the flight of hundreds of thousands of serving-age men across neighboring borders.
In what has been widely interpreted as a reference to nuclear weapons, Putin threatened to use “all available means” to defend Russian-occupied territory, even as he moved to annex four Ukrainian regions. “I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction…and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal,” he said on September 1. 21. “It’s not a bluff.”
The nuclear mobilization and threats, the senior administration official said, were “signs of two things: Putin knows how badly he is doing. … It was a question mark before.
“Secondly, it’s definitely a sign that he’s doubling down. That we’re not near the end, and not near negotiations. These realities are no comfort to anyone here,” the official said.
Winter is approaching in Ukraine – and a battle of endurance awaits you
Rose Gottemoeller, former senior State Department official for arms control and nonproliferation issues, and former Assistant Secretary General of NATO, said, “The use of nuclear weapons is a dead end. It shows the final failure of [Putin’s] political if he is somehow pushed into this corner,” Gottemoeller said. “It’s the last roll of the dice”, thinking that “one way or another…everyone will panic and all their supporters will force the Ukrainians to ask for peace…I don’t see that happening produce”.
“I think we have to take these threats very, very seriously,” she said.
With Monday’s strikes inside Ukraine, Putin was clearly trying to regain the initiative, but also to reinforce the image of unified strategy and leadership. In his remarks to the Security Council, reported by Russian media, he said the missile attack was designed and recommended by his “Ministry of Defense, in accordance with the plan of the Russian General Staff”. He referred in particular to the role of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whose absence from public view in recent days had led to speculation that he had been sacked.
For its part, Ukraine has long combined its deep appreciation for Western weapons assistance with demands for increased delivery of more and more sophisticated supplies. The ground counteroffensive brought calls for battle tanks to move into disputed territory, which the United States and its allies were reluctant to send. This week, Kyiv gave new urgency to sophisticated air defense systems.
A Ukrainian official, referring to a list provided by the higher military command, said that Ukraine’s priority items include the Patriot surface-to-air missile system, MIM-23 Hawk missiles, attack drones and the NASAMS (National Advance Surface-to-Air Missile Systems) as well as Israeli air defense systems.
Ukraine’s pleas have found a new echo in parts of Washington after Monday’s attacks, with senior Democratic officials in particular demanding that Biden move faster to supply Ukraine. “I am horrified by Russia’s depraved and desperate escalation against civilian infrastructure across Ukraine – including in Kyiv,” said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (DN.J.) , in a press release. “I pledge to use all means at my disposal to accelerate support for the Ukrainian people and starve the Russian war machine.”
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), a former senior CIA and Pentagon official, tweeted that the need for air defense “is urgent given the scale of these attacks. Providing these systems is a defensive step – not an escalation – and our European friends must join us in providing the Ukrainians with what they need.
But there were few initial signs that the administration intended to change the relatively lengthy approval process by which it decides what weapons to send to Ukraine, and when. The process includes US analysis, based on its own reports of battlefield conditions, of what Ukraine needs, a senior US defense official said, and “secondly, do we have that kind of things?”
“Third, do they already know how to use it? If not, what is our plan to train them? Fourth, how will they maintain the hardware? Keep it in the field? Maintain it? Fix it? Spare parts? … If we can’t do these things, who among our allies and partners can? said the defense official.
Once those questions are answered, the request and recommendation are reviewed for comments and concerns from other departments with actions in the decision before going to the White House, where President Biden makes a final decision.
When the decision is made, delivery can be made in days for equipment from US defense stocks, months if extensive training in use and maintenance is required, or years if particular items need to be manufactured. For example, Biden approved the NASAMS air defense system for shipment in early summer, and defense officials said two will ship this fall, once the systems are ready and training is complete. .
Six additional NASAMSs, announced by the Pentagon in late August, will take years to manufacture. Patriot systems are already rare within NATO and typically travel with their own US or NATO task teams – a commitment the West is unlikely to make.
Israel, whose prime minister on Monday for the first time condemned Russia for the missile attacks, has its own complicated relationship with Moscow.
“We certainly understand that we are at a potential inflection point here in the war, on many levels,” the senior Biden administration official said. “This thinking is embedded in [our] decision making. … Ukraine has certainly done better and been more aggressive recently, and Putin is feeling the heat on the battlefield at home and abroad. There is no doubt that it is a different set of conditions.
“But we believe these changes on the battlefield and in Russia have only further validated our decision-making process,” the official said.
Shane Harris and Alex Horton contributed to this report.
State Sen. Karin Housley criticizes Wilder Forest sale
State Sen. Karin Housley on Monday criticized the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation’s decision to sell the Wilder Forest property in northern Washington County to the Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership, saying that it was made with a “clear lack of transparency.”
Housley, R-Stillwater, sent a letter to the Wilder board on behalf of River Grove, an elementary school currently located on the 600 acres of land. In the letter, she blasted Wilder officials for keeping school officials “completely in the dark on the negotiations to sell the property to an out-of-state organization.”
Officials from the Wilder Foundation and Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership signed a purchase agreement on Sept. 27 after several weeks of negotiating final terms; closing is expected in nine to 12 months.
Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership, based in Medina, plans to open an overnight summer camp and winter retreat center on the site, hosting up to 200 middle-school campers a week during the summer.
The partnership would own and run the camp, but have an operating agreement with Ohio-based Damascus Catholic Mission Campus “to lead adventure activities, songs and small groups,” said Tim Healy, the partnership’s president. Healy is a parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus in Medina.
SALE OF LAND
But Housley called the sale of the land “extremely disappointing.”
“This decision will uproot these (River Grove) children, put their education in limbo, and force (the school) to find a new home for their school to start again,” she wrote. “What makes this situation even more unsettling is that it all could have been avoided.”
The sale price was not disclosed, but the Wilder Foundation’s asking price was $11 million. The purchase agreement was signed just days after officials with Manitou Fund, a White Bear Lake-based foundation, submitted an $11 million purchase agreement for the property.
The Manitou Fund, which owns the adjacent former Warner Nature Center land, which also is in May Township, planned immediate extension of lease agreements with River Grove, known officially as Marine Area Community School, and Big River Farms, a land-based education program for immigrant and refugee organic farmers and farmers of color, run by The Food Group.
Wilder President and CEO Armando Camacho said Monday that he took “significant issue” with criticisms implying that Wilder had not been transparent regarding the sale of the land.
“Wilder has been transparent in our communications with River Grove and Manitou Fund at every turn, and we have acted in good faith with all parties involved,” Camacho said.
Wilder officials provided River Grove and Manitou Fund officials “ample opportunities” to make an offer to purchase the property, according to Camacho.
JUNE MEETING
At a meeting in June, Manitou Fund officials “offered their verbal opinion of the property’s value, which was significantly less than the appraised value,” he said. “That opinion of value was not accompanied by a letter of intent or offer on the property from Manitou Fund, despite Wilder sharing openly and repeatedly that another party was interested in pursuing a purchase.”
After Wilder officials decided to accept a letter of intent from Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership, Wilder staff reached out to River Grove, Manitou Fund and other tenants leasing portions of the property to inform them of the decision.
“We do not understand why, after our open communication with these parties, Manitou Fund opted to submit a purchase agreement in late September, after we had been in active negotiations with Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership,” Camacho said. “We have the utmost respect for River Grove and wish them the best, but we stand by our actions and our decision to pursue a sale with Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership.”
‘THE NEED IS GREAT’
River Grove school director Drew Goodson said in an email on Monday that he was thankful for Housley’s support.
“We are hopeful her message will be impactful with the Wilder Foundation,” he wrote. “As a public non-profit, Wilder has a responsibility in their actions, so our hope is that Senator Housley’s statement will cause them to reconsider or at least hold them accountable for their irresponsible behavior the next time they seek public funding.”
Healy said Monday that he looks forward to working with May Township officials on plans for the summer camp.
“We feel strongly that we are going to have a positive effect on all of the students who come through our camp throughout the years,” he said. “We know the need is great, and this certainly is one of the solutions — taking them out of their normal crazy noisy environments and bringing them into a beautiful natural setting. They’re going to love it there.”
Map showing exposure level by state
Chemical giant Monsanto introduced glyphosate in its Roundup product in 1974. Bayer acquired Monsanto in 2018.
“Glyphosate is the most widely used chemical weedkiller in human history due to genetic engineering,” said Dave Murphy, the founder of Food Democracy Now, an advocacy group that tests glyphosate in foods. “It is sprayed ubiquitously and Monsanto has maintained for decades that it is the safest agricultural chemical ever made.”
EPA safety limits for exposure to glyphosate from food are double the levels allowed in the European Union. Its runoff is recognized by the agency as a drinking water contaminant at levels corresponding to about 1 gallon of Roundup in an Olympic-sized swimming pool, according to an NBC News calculation.
Much of the debate over the health implications of glyphosate revolves around a potential link to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. A 2019 analysis conducted by former members of the EPA’s Scientific Review Panel indicated a “compelling link” to the disease. Several peer-reviewed studies have also suggested that herbicides containing glyphosate may disrupt hormones and alter the gut microbiome.
In 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer declared glyphosate a probable human carcinogen, sparking a wave of lawsuits that cost Bayer more than $10 billion.
In California, glyphosate is on a list of chemicals known to cause cancer, a designation that requires manufacturers to print warning labels on products sold in the state. However, Monsanto and the EPA contested the requirement, preventing such warnings on glyphosate products.
The litigation is ongoing. In a statement to NBC News, Bayer said it continued to oppose California’s decision because it conflicts with “the long-standing consensus of major health regulators around the world supporting safety and non-carcinogenicity of glyphosate products”.
The use of glyphosate in the United States has skyrocketed since 1996, the year Monsanto introduced genetically modified seeds that could survive the spraying of higher amounts of herbicides.
Today, nearly 90% of corn, cotton and soybean crops are engineered to be tolerant of glyphosate and other chemical treatments used by farmers, according to data from the US Department of Agriculture.
A 2017 study by researchers at the University of California, San Diego showed that the amount of glyphosate in urine samples taken from a group of 100 adults increased between 1993 and 2016. Glyphosate residues have also been detected in air and rain samples, according to a University of Minnesota study. Additionally, two reports from organic advocacy groups have found glyphosate in food products, including cereals, cookies, crackers and sandwich bread.
A national health survey released in June by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found detectable levels of glyphosate in 80% of urine samples tested.
Bayer said finding traces of glyphosate in urine does not mean there is a health risk. The company told NBC News in a statement that the highest value found in the CDC survey “corresponds to exposures below 0.14% of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency safety threshold.” – a measurement that equals 16 millionths of an ounce per pound of body weight.
“CDC data confirms that human exposures to glyphosate are well below these levels, confirming that glyphosate can be used safely following label directions,” the statement read.
But Robin Mesnage, a toxicologist at King’s College London who has studied the health effects of environmental contaminants for more than a decade, wondered if current safety thresholds were too high.
His own research, he said, has shown that glyphosate can induce DNA damage and changes in liver metabolism at doses up to 100 times below permitted levels. He added that the combination of glyphosate with the other ingredients in herbicides can make the end product more toxic than its active ingredient alone.
The EPA concluded in 2020 that glyphosate poses “no risk to human health” and is not likely to cause cancer. But a federal appeals court overturned that decision in June, saying the EPA failed to adequately assess the risks to endangered species and human health. The court also pointed to inconsistencies in the agency’s 2016 assessment of potential links to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The EPA withdrew its decision in September.
An internal EPA advisory committee also found inconsistencies in this 2016 assessment, including that some tumor responses in animals were overlooked. The panel recommended that the EPA obtain updated data in order to draw a conclusion on the risk of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“Animals got tumors and they got more tumors at high doses,” said Bill Freese, chief scientific officer of the Center for Food Safety, a nonprofit environmental advocacy organization that was one of the groups that have challenged the EPA’s review of glyphosate in court.
“Their conclusion about cancer just didn’t make sense,” Freese said.
EPA spokeswoman Melissa Sullivan said in an email that the agency plans to revise and better explain its assessment of the carcinogenic potential of glyphosate by 2026, as well as consider evaluating other impacts it may have on human health. Until this review is complete, products containing glyphosate may continue to be sold.
As for residues in food, the EPA has stated that traces are acceptable as long as they do not exceed its safety limits. But environmental and organic advocates note that these thresholds have increased over the past two decades. In 2013, following a petition from Monsanto, the EPA dramatically increased the allowable residue levels of glyphosate on certain foods, doubling the allowable limit for oilseeds and raising it to more than 15 times the previous level for sweet potatoes and carrots.
Bayer plans to replace glyphosate in some versions of Roundup by next year. The company said in its statement that this decision was made “exclusively to manage the risk of litigation in the United States and not for security reasons”. The current formula will still be available to farmers, pest control companies and other professional services.
Industrial distribution center to anchor Woodbury’s 85-acre Black Diamond site
A commercial developer has announced plans to construct a 180,000-square-foot industrial distribution center near Eastview Road on Settlers Ridge Parkway in Woodbury, where it will anchor the 85-acre site of the former Black Diamond Granules development.
MSP Commercial, better known in Woodbury for its medical-office structures, is building with the expectation that a manufacturing or distribution tenant will find its docks, drive-in loading and direct access to Interstate 94 attractive. Otherwise, the bulk of the Black Diamond development will be occupied by storage facilities. The site sits north of the new Amazon sorting center and the Eagle Brook Church.
In a written statement, MSP Commercial vice president Steve Miller called industrial distribution a relatively new product type for Woodbury. “Changes to the economy, workforce practices and vast improvements in industrial and manufacturing processes have opened the doors for a handful of industrial sites to be allowed in the area over the past couple of years,” he said.
The project team includes RJ Ryan Construction and Mohagen Hansen Architecture, with backing from Onward Investors, an Edina-based real estate investment firm. Construction is expected to continue through the winter, with proposed completion next spring.
Based in Eagan, MSP Commercial has generally specialized in medical office development, including 1.3 million square feet of property management.
