Gulf War veterans want to take the government to court in a multi-billion dollar lawsuit over illnesses caused by their service

Gulf War veterans will take the government to court in a multi-billion dollar lawsuit over illnesses caused by their service.

Ex-troops have launched the landmark group action after collecting evidence vaccines caused them to suffer from Gulf War diseases.

2 Gulf War veterans will take the government to court in a billion-pound lawsuit over illnesses caused by their service (stock image) Credit: PA

Solicitor Hilary Meredith-Beckham – married to David Beckham’s father Ted – is leading the action in the High Court on behalf of the campaign group Justice for Veterans.

It comes after new evidence – including military medical records showing vaccines caused what is known as Gulf War Syndrome – came to light.

Research shows that troops from just five countries — Britain, the US, Canada, Australia and Denmark — of the 36-nation coalition opposed to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait suffered significant rates of the disease.

These countries all vaccinated their personnel upon arrival in the Gulf to protect them from chemical and biological weapons.

And Justice for Veterans founder Gavin Roberts, 52 – a lance corporal who was active on the front lines of the 1991 conflict – accused governments of tactics of “delaying, denying until they die”.

Around 17,000 UK staff – a third of the 51,000 service providers – suffered from conditions including chronic fatigue, post-traumatic stress disorder, joint pain, breathing problems, headaches, insomnia, mood swings and memory loss.

Some scientists have blamed disease on sarin gases, depleted uranium in tanks, burning oil wells, or pesticides.

But Gavin – who was discharged from the army in 2000 – said: “How can something like sarin travel hundreds of miles down the desert and only attack the troops of five countries? It is nonsense.

“Only five nations have given their troops vaccines — and those same five nations are the ones that have significant levels of disease.

“Also, some troops received vaccines but were not deployed – and they have suffered the same diseases.

“That’s why we’re taking action and payouts could be in the billions.”

Many British troops received two anthrax shots, two for pertussis (whooping cough) and one for the plague.

Gavin founded Justice for Veterans in 2018 and led a biennial report on Gulf War diseases.

It concludes: “Previous governments have dishonored veterans with gross negligence, corruption with cover-up after cover-up.”

Ms Meredith-Beckham – a lawyer specializing in military claims – said: “The Department of Defense needs to be held accountable and more and more evidence is coming to light.

“The common denominator among those who are ill is the anthrax vaccine.

“There was no consent form and the troops were pushed into thrusts.

“A number of people have now contacted me to resuscitate the case, which we are now opening.”

A Defense Department spokesman said: “We are indebted to all those who served our country in the Gulf War and sponsored significant research into the impact of this conflict on veterans.

“We have been made aware of intended legal action. It would be inappropriate to make any further comments.”