Gurugram Court Recruitment 2022 (eCourts.gov.in) Notification

Gurugram Court Recruitment 2022 (Ecourts.gov.in) Notification
Gurugram District Court Jobs : The district derives its name from its headquarter town Gurugram. At the beginning of the twentieth century, the district formed part of the Delhi Division. The Deputy Commissioner was subordinate to the Commissioner and Superintendent of the Delhi Division in revenue work and general administration and to the Divisional and […]

Tell us: Have your shopping habits changed due to the rising cost of living? | UK cost of living crisis

October 11, 2022

As UK households are forced to cut back on spending and adapt their lifestyles to deal with the cost of living crisis, an increasing number of people are now buying ‘fake’ vegetables and frozen food.

With grocery prices soaring nearly 14% last month, supermarket inflation is at its highest level since at least 2008, adding £643 a year to the average grocery bill of a family, which is now over £5,200.

We want to know if you have changed your shopping habits due to the cost of living crisis. Do you buy now in another supermarket? Are there any foods you just can’t afford anymore? Are you buying more frozen foods or giving up fresh fruits and vegetables?

Share your experiences

We will only use the data you provide to us for the purposes of functionality. We will delete all personal data when we no longer need it for this purpose. For more information, please see our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

If you are 18 or over, you can contact us by filling out the form below or by contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your answers are secure because the form is encrypted and only the tutor has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in touch before publication, so please leave your contact details.

If you are having difficulty using the form, click here.

theguardian

Risk mood improves ahead of long list of central bank speakers

October 11, 2022

Us Stocks Set To Open Slightly Higher
The US data schedule is light, but we’ll have a full list of central bank speakers from around the world as well as the IMF’s Global Economic Outlook at 9 a.m. ET.

Market sentiment is improving at the moment and the US dollar is giving back some gains. Commodity currencies rally or rise while S&P 500 futures pared losses to +0.3%.

The only US event to watch is a 3-year auction at the usual time of 1 p.m. ET. But many central bankers are weighing:

  • ECB’s Lane at 8:45 a.m. ET
  • Fed Harker at 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Fed’s Mester at noon ET
  • SNBC’s Jordan at Noon ET
  • BOE’s Cunliffe at 2 p.m. ET
  • ECB’s Lane (again) at 2 p.m. ET
  • BOE’s Bailey at 11 p.m. ET

cnbctv18-forexlive

Aurora board approves law calling catalytic converters “used goods”

October 11, 2022

Aurora Board Approves Law Calling Catalytic Converters
All catalytic converters worth $30 or more are now subject to new licensing and reporting requirements after Aurora City Council members unanimously approved an ordinance late Monday.

Catalytic converters – emissions control devices – and gift cards were added to the city’s definition of “used good”. State lawmakers passed SB22-009 this year, requiring scrap buyers to keep records of catalytic converter purchases, but the law doesn’t require them to report an electronic system, just keep them on file. .

According to a staff memo, Aurora began requiring catalytic converter buyers to report purchases to Leads Online last year, and “the used dealer license is used as a tool to ensure that buyers follow the required practices for declaring their purchases”. The ordinance clarifies exactly what is defined as second-hand property and funders hoped it would encourage other cities to follow suit, which Denver council members called for when passing the ordinance. a similar law earlier this year.

Unlike Denver’s law, however, Aurora won’t require catalytic converters purchased for less than $30 to be regulated this way, “because those with such a low value of 83 a are unlikely to be stolen.” , according to council documents. The Aurora order also requires anyone selling more than one of these devices to provide business information about why they own more than one.

Aurora has only one “full-time scrap-buying operation,” and city officials said it stopped buying catalytic converters from consumers and only took them from businesses. But an auto shop that buys and ships them out of state is located in town, and “(c) here are other potential buyers who will be discovered and the licensing and reporting requirement may be enforced.”

The order also defines gift cards as second-hand goods, particularly because they are linked to retail theft and fraud. Although gift cards have also been considered such for years, some have argued that they are not second-hand goods, so the new law clarifies that.

denverpost

Hideki Matsuyama – LIV players should earn ranking points

October 11, 2022

Hideki Matsuyama - Liv Players Should Earn Ranking Points
INZAI CITY, Japan — Players who left to compete in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series should be eligible to earn ranking points, former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama said Tuesday.

Speaking at the Zozo Championship, which opens on Thursday, Matsuyama called the ranking points issue “difficult” and did not provide any details, solutions or clarifications.

“I think they should be able to do that,” he said in Japanese. “However, there is a procedure they will have to follow.”

LIV Golf is financed by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. Matsuyama said he is staying with the PGA Tour.

“I’m a member of the PGA Tour,” Matsuyama said. “The players who left did it because they thought it was the right thing to do. So I can’t say anything about them.”

Viktor Hovland also said LIV players shouldn’t get an automatic exemption for rating points.

“If you want to get world ranking points, obviously you have to go through the process,” said the Norwegian player. “And I think they’re obviously making an effort to get those points, but I don’t think it’s fair to give them a bye just to get points overnight. They obviously have to go through the process, whatever that is. ‘he be.’

Matsuyama won last year’s Zozo Championship – the only PGA Tour event in Japan – with a final round 65 for a 5-stroke victory over Brendan Steele at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, the same venue this year.

He will be the local favorite on the course located about an hour from Tokyo. The scholarship is $11 million.

“The energy the fans provide really helps me, it helps my game,” Matsuyama said. “But on the other hand, there’s the pressure that comes with it.”

Xander Schauffele may be under more pressure than Matsuyama and will also have his own Japan-linked supporters.

The American’s mother has roots in Taiwan but grew up in Japan. He said his wife, Maya, was born on the island of Okinawa in southern Japan, and his mother is from a small island off the coast of Okinawa, Miyakojima.

He said he had planned a pre-tournament meal in the Tokyo area with some of his extended family in Japan.

“I think we’ll probably be around 30, from what I’ve heard. It will be nice to see all my grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins,” he said.

Schauele was asked precisely how much he expected for dinner.

“As much as I can get out of it,” he said.

After the tournament, he heads to the Okinawa area for another family event with his wife’s grandparents.

“I’ve never met them,” he said, “so I’m very excited to go and spend a few nights.”

espn

House Dems probably can’t return enough California seats on November 8

October 11, 2022

House Dems Probably Can'T Return Enough California Seats On November 8
Democrats like to say they will likely have to flip three or more California Republican seats in the House of Representatives in order to keep their current slim majority.

California Daily Newspapers

Best beauty and makeup deals Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

October 11, 2022

Best Beauty And Makeup Deals Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
An Amazon Prime Day 2.0? Yes! Except this time it’s called Prime Early Access Sale 2022.

The shopping event takes place on Tuesday October 11 and Wednesday October 12, in a variety of categories. But what is one of our favorite categories, you ask? Nothing but beauty!

Makeup, skincare, bodycare, and haircare deals are just waiting to be discovered, and let us tell you, there are. really good.

Don’t believe us? Well, take a look at the sales below that we’ve already gathered. Whether you’re looking to grab a Laneige lip mask at a bargain price or want to try out the beloved Revlon One-Step Blow Dryer brush, now is definitely the time to do it!

Top brands such as ELEMIS, Lorac, Beautyblender, Mario Badescu and many more are included in this exclusive range.

Beauty

1. Beautyblender Pop Makeup Sponge, $15, original price: $20

Amazon

Create the freshest, flawless canvas with this makeup sponge. Use it dry or watch it expand with a few splashes of water. Either way, you will achieve it day by day.

2. LANEIGE Lip Gloss Balm, $12, original price: $17

Blame Lips
Amazon

Fight dry lips with coconut oil, peptide and adenosine. Did we mention you can also enjoy gorgeous lip gloss with this lip balm?

3. Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer Holiday Gift, $18, original price: $20

Lip Balm
Amazon

Get ready to pack on the lip gloss. Not only does this lipstick provide a serious color payoff, it also keeps your lips hydrated.

4. LORAC Light Source Mega Beam Highlighter, $14, original price: $24

Highlighter
Amazon

This high-impact highlighter contains micro-fine pearlescent pigments, so get ready to shimmer and shine wherever you go.

5. LORAC Unzipped Eyeshadow Palette, $33, original price: $42

Eye Shadow
Amazon

Another discovery from LORAC is this unzipped palette. It’s a classic and a must-have in any women’s makeup bag.

6. Smith & Cult Lip Gloss, $15, original price: $22

Lip Gloss
Amazon

Slap those lips loud and clear! With this super shiny lip gloss you will blind everyone with your beauty.

7. Jane Iredale Great Shape Eyebrow Kit, $25, original price: $38

Eyebrow Kit
Amazon

First of all, the snap case is beyond cute. Second, you can now have wow brows everywhere you go with this brow kit.

8. Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer, $14, RRP: $18

Mascara
Amazon

Prep your lashes then coat them with award-winning, ophthalmologist-tested Honest Mascara. Don’t take us away!

9. L’Oreal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream, $7, original price: $12

Bb Cream
Amazon

Revive a tired complexion, even skin tone, hydrate and perfect skin with this magic BB cream. It’s your skin but better.

10. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Wear Liquid Liner, $8, original price: $10

Eyeliner
Amazon

A classic for a reason, this liquid eyeliner never lets us down. Trust us, it’s a must.

Skin care

1. Dylonic Store Exfoliating Brush, $12, original price: $14

Body Scrubber
Amazon

Treat rough, bumpy skin with this Dylonic exfoliating brush. Best of all, it’s not painful to use. Instead, it’s soft and gentle on the body.

2. Health Priority Natural Products Store Organic Vitamin E Oil for Skin and Scars, $20, original price: $25

Vitamin E Oil
Amazon

Handmade in small batches, this vitamin E oil is ideal for dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles and scars. So go ahead and reach your skin’s greatest potential.

3. Comfort Zone Sublime Skin Eye Patches, $50, original price: $59

Eye Mask
Amazon

Reveal rejuvenated, luminous eyes with these Comfort Zone eye patches. They are simple and quick to use, but deliver major results.

4. Perricone MD No Makeup Easy Rinse Cleanser, $12, original price: $15

Makeup Remover
Amazon

Remove your make-up with this gentle cleansing gel. In just one step, you’ll cleanse your face of impurities, products and more.

5. Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, $21, original price: $22

Cleanser
Amazon

Strengthen the skin barrier, balance your skin and minimize the appearance of pores with this daily cleanser from Cetaphil.

6. innisfree Green Tea Facial Toner, $14, original price: $17

Toner
Amazon

Made with eco-friendly Jeju green tea to hydrate skin, this liquid toner is everything you need and more. Enjoy two bottles: 200 mL and 160 mL.

7. Mario Badescu Botanical Exfoliating Scrub, $18, original price: $26

Body Scrub
Amazon

Rub dub dub, rough and bumpy skin. This discovery by Mario Badescu is soft and smells divine.

8. ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream, $116, original price: $165

Cream
Amazon

Target the signs of aging and welcome supple, firm and elastic skin with ELEMIS. This cream is rich, nourishing and feels divine on the skin.

9. Philosophy Hope An A Jar Hyaluronic Glow Water Cream, $30, original price: $42

Cream
Amazon

Boost your skin’s hydration level with this water cream. It contains glacial water, hyaluronic acid and pineapple extract.

10. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $12, original price: $17

Drying Lotion
Amazon

If there’s anything you need to buy this sale day, it’s this Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. Dab some on overnight and bam – your pimple will be cured considerably.

Hair care

1. VERTU Healing Oil, $35, original price: $44

Hair Oil
Amazon

Virtue is offering 20% ​​savings on the entire brand, but one of our favorite picks is the award-winning Healing Oil. It smells like coconut and locks in moisture.

2. Flathead Products Store Scalp Massager and Shampoo Brush, $7, original price: $10

Scalp Massager
Amazon

Easily cleanse your scalp and simultaneously get a soothing massage. It’s the perfect shower companion.

3. Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $12, original price: $15

Brush
Amazon

Enjoy firm, quality bristles that glide smoothly through your hair. Leaving tangles and knots in the past has never been easier.

4. Grande Cosmetics GrandeHAIR Set, $102, original price: $145

Hair Care Set
Amazon

Say hello to luscious long locks. This three-step system includes a rejuvenating serum, a peptide shampoo and a peptide conditioner.

5. Amika The Alpha 360 Dryer, $210, original price: $300

Hair Dryer
Amazon

Featuring two rotating dials, you can easily maneuver between temperatures and speeds. In other words, you can make it your own hair drying experience.

6. Drybar Prep Rally Prime And Prep Detangler, $21, original price: $26

Hair Prep
Amazon

Did someone say daily vitamins for your hair? Yes, we did! This detangler from Drybar protects hair from heat and prepares it for styling products.

7. Aussie Deep Conditioner With Avocado, $10, original price: $17

Conditioner
Amazon

Get ready for mega smooth and hydrated hair. Simply apply conditioner, wait three minutes and rinse. It’s so simple and so effective.

8. Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Hairbrush, $7, original price: $9

Wet Brush
Amazon

Gently loosen tangles and spread natural hair oils all over your mane with this brush. Sooner or later you will have a head of shiny locks.

9. UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Leave-in Detangling Conditioner, $23, original price: $33

Detangling
Amazon

Spray about four to six sprays on towel-dried hair. Just like that, you will have an effective and lightweight leave-in detangler.

10. Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Ionic Salon Hair Flat Iron, $57, original price: $120

Straightener
Amazon

Create elegant styles with this versatile tool. Are you going to straighten your locks or curl them? It’s up to you to decide.

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

New York Post

