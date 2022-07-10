Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Wladimir Klitschko: Their Rocky Relationship From First Romance To Co-Parents

WASHINGTON — Leaders of major civil rights organizations on Monday condemned Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., for suggesting at a Trump rally this weekend that descendants of black slaves are criminals in repair notes.

“Senator Tuberville’s comments are downright racist, ignorant and utterly sickening,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement. “His words promote a centuries-old lie about black people that throughout history has resulted in the most dangerous policies and violent attacks on our community.”

Johnson, who noted that the far right has pushed such racist theories, added, “The next time the senator wants to talk about crime, he should talk about Donald Trump’s hate-fueled rally on January 6, 2021 and the attacks that followed. Perhaps the real criminals are in his orbit.”

As a speaker at former President Donald Trump’s Saturday rally in Minden, Nevada, Tuberville called Democrats “soft on crime” and “pro-crime.”

“They want crime. They want crime because they want to grab what you have. They want to control what you have,” Tuberville told the crowd. “They want redress because they think the people who commit the crime owe this. Bulls —. They don’t.”

National Urban League President Marc H. Morial on Monday called Tuberville’s comments “bigoted” and “stunning.” He said every member of the Senate “must make it clear that Tuberville’s repugnant views are unacceptable and should have no bearing on public policy.”

“People of conscience may disagree on how best to achieve economic justice after centuries of slavery, segregation and discrimination,” Morial said in a statement. “Senator Tuberville has disqualified himself from serious speech by smearing in the ugliest possible terms those who seek racial justice and those to whom justice is due.”

Some Democratic lawmakers have expressed support for studying proposed reparations that would be made by the federal government to black Americans who are descendants of slaves. Legislation on that front, however, has stalled on Capitol Hill.

Tuberville, whose long career as a football coach included playing first at Auburn University from 1999 to 2008, has served in the Senate since January 2021.

Morial said the senator’s comments are even more ‘heartbreaking’ given his ‘decades of coaching black athletes who have entrusted their health, safety and future to a man who clearly holds them in the lowest contempt’ .

A request for comment was not immediately returned by Tuberville’s Senate office.

Congressional Republicans remained largely silent on Tuberville’s remarks.

Asked about the Alabama senator’s comments on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, said he wouldn’t say it the same way and instead would be more “polite”.

When asked if Tuberville’s comments crossed a racial line, Bacon said, “I’m not going to say he’s racist. But I wouldn’t use that language.