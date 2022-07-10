Home Furnishing for the Interiors

Pin 0 Shares

Fabrics play a very important role in decorating the interiors. It adds colour, comfort and aesthetic value to the interiors. Interior designing is all about colours and colour scheme. The pattern and scheme is related to the kind of interiors and the lifestyle of the person who resides in it. A good choice of fabric can make or break the aesthetic value. The market is flooded with various kinds of fabrics or draperies whether Indian or international. Different kinds of fabrics are used for the furnishings, bed sheet, curtains or even a table cloth. Take a look at the kinds of fabrics that you can choose from the Indian market which is currently in demand and reason for choosing it.

It is the weave that makes all the difference

There are different kinds of fibres which are called natural fibres and others which are called artificial fibres. Silk, cotton, linen, jute and cashmere are some of the examples of natural fibres out of all these cotton and linen are the most popular fabrics. Natural fibres are easy to wash, clean, are economical and airy and are the perfect solution for a hot and humid climate. It is available in hand painted or embroidered pattern. Cotton has a matted look whereas the linen has a glossy look. The other natural fibre is wool which is derived from the natural fibre fleeced from sheep and silk derived from the silkworm cocoon is available in natural colours which are died to produce beautiful shade and colours to form a part of the designer collection. Artificial fibres mixed with natural fibres produce fibres that do not shrink and are crease resistant but not suitable for humid climate because of its low absorptive capacity.

Colour them up

Fabrics are coloured using traditional techniques like the Bandini, Ikat, and embroidery on them. The fabric is coloured using technique and vegetable dyes. Bandini is also known as tie and dye where the fabric is tied and dipped in different colours to create different pattern and designs. The dyed fabric is then treated and spread in the open to dry. This type of dyeing is very popular for pillow covers and bed sheets. The Ikat dyeing uses yarn to use colours in natural dyes and then woven in different patterns. In addition to bed sheets and pillow covers it also used to make lampshades and table cloth. The only difference between the two dyes is that the woven cloth is dyed where as in ikat the yarn is to be dyed first and then woven into fabric. Block printing designs on the bed sheets or pillow covers is also a good and colourful option to add colour to the interiors.

Embroidery used as an element of design

Embroidered bed sheets, table cloth and pillow cover are very popular. A plain bed sheet or pillow cover is filled with floral and leaf designs with cotton and satin threads using needle to make some breathtaking designs. Each state has a different designs and patterns like aari work from Andhra Pradesh, Gota from Rajasthan, kantha from west Bengal, phulkari design from Punjab and Chikankari work of Lucknow are some of the famous embroideries in our country.

Upholstery for fabrics

The fabric for the sofa, dining chairs should be chosen according to the climatic conditions and the lifestyle of the customer. The house with a lot of hustle bustle should choose cotton fabrics with less of thread work, mirror work or zardosi work as it might spoil by constant washing and cleaning. The fabric used for upholstery should be soft and comfortable for prolonged sitting. Leather should never in places having a humid climate as it is not airy and gives a lot of heat as it not porous although it does gives a very neat and clean look to the furniture. Bright colour of the upholstery gives the room a contemporary and urban chic look.

Curtains for the doors and windows

Silk, cotton, polyester or rayon are the popular choice for the curtains. The heavy velvet or jacquard fabric should be avoided in hot and humid countries. Although light coloured free flowing sheer are the universal choice of many. Easy to maintain and clean and extremely lightweight weight and is shrink resistant and crease resistant. Just wash and put it in dry and then hung up once fully dried. If the flowing of the curtain is bothering and blocking the way they can be easily tied back with ceramic or bone curtain folders which keeps it in place and also looks neat and sorted. Another advantage of the sheer fabric to other curtain fabric is that it does not block the natural light and air coming from the windows or doors.

Carpeted floors always in style

Another way of putting colour and warmth in the interiors is by placing a nice colourful rug in bold and bright colours to give a definition to the room and also to conceal the flooring it is placed on Select rugs and carpets from the furnishings shop or order it online. To give the flooring an artistic and traditional look you could buy a Persian carpet or the carpets sold by the local weavers of Kashmir in the comforts of your home. They are handmade and come in some of the most breathtaking designs and add a traditional touch to the flooring of the house.

Choose sophisticated and affordable fabric for Bed sheet, pillow covers and cushions, carpets and curtains to complete the look of an up to date breathtaking interiors which will your pride and others envy.