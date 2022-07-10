How deadly the Clan Del Golfo cartel boss ran a gang of glamorous “clonese sisters” to create a drug empire BIGGER than Escobar

The world’s most dangerous cartel, Clan del Golfo, has changed the world of cocaine, unleashing a ‘tsunami’ of the dangerous drug across Europe and America.

Working with the mafia, the clan connects with criminals around the world and now produces more of the drug than notorious narco-terrorist Pablo Escobar.

9 Darío Úsuga was the head of the Del Golfo clan – known as Otoniel

9 Otoniel’s wife Blanca Madrid and her sister Martha – both said to have paid for cosmetic surgery

9 A gold and money covered pistol confiscated from a member of Clan Del Golfo Photo credit: AFP

The Clan del Golfo is said to smuggle 180 to 200 tons of cocaine out of Colombia every year – more than at the height of the Colombian kingpin’s power.

It commands an army of 1,800 foot soldiers recruited mainly from paramilitary groups.

Until recently, it was headed by Dario Antonio Úsuga David – known as Otoniel.

His long list of alleged crimes includes forcing girls as young as 12 to have sex with him in his jungle hideout.

Otoniel was captured last year after seven years on the run with a $5 million bounty in a massive operation involving 500 troops and 22 helicopters.

The fearsome drug lord, described as one of the “most dangerous” human traffickers in the world, took over the gang after his brother was killed in a police raid.

He was captured in a raid on his jungle hideout in Uraba.

Otoniel is accused of sending cocaine to the US, killing police officers and recruiting children for his massive paramilitary operation.

His partner Blanca Senobia Madrid Benjumea, known as “La Flaca”, who is believed to be the gang’s banker, was arrested in 2015.

It is alleged that Otoniel encouraged Blanca to have cosmetic surgery – and did the same to her three sisters – María, Sandra and Martha – so that they all looked the same, Semana reports.

“This coup can only be compared to the fall of Pablo Escobar,” said Colombian President Ivan Duque when announcing his capture.

Otoniel sat at the head of a crime family that oversaw the Clan Del Golfo.

His sister Nina – known as La Negra – was also arrested and extradited to the US last week on human trafficking charges.

And the military-style gang has grown increasingly violent and powerful, taking over much of Colombia.

Speaking to The Sun Online, author and journalist Toby Muse, who spent 15 years infiltrating the Clan del Golfo, explained how he represents an “evolution” in the world of drug cartels.

“Most people are familiar with the traditional structure of Colombia’s drug gangs like the Medellin and Cali cartel,” he said.

“A big drug dealer sits at the top, and then he goes down a hierarchy. There will be various teams for logistics, transport and an armed wing of assassins that can be hired.

“The Clan del Golfo represents the next step. They are a narco-militia – an organization with military discipline. Their soldiers wear uniforms and they have access to heavy weapons.

“Whereas the traditional cartels had handguns, the Clan del Golfo has machine guns.”

More cocaine is being produced in Colombia than in the days of Pablo Escobar Toby Muse

Despite the arrest and extradition to the United States of Clan del Golfo leader Otoniel, Toby warns that there is always another kingpin waiting to take the boss’s place.

“The cocaine industry is so big now, it’s like a tsunami, and there’s always someone who can take over,” he said.

“Clan del Golfo is unlikely to be eclipsed in the short term unless engaged in power struggles, although maintaining control of a vast organization covering all of Colombia will be difficult.

To understand why this change has happened, Toby explains that we need to understand two important factors – the violent origins of the Clan del Golfo and the tremendous increase in Western demand for cocaine.

“The Clan del Golfo emerged from the far-right death squad movement,” he said. “They were created by landowners, the military and local politicians to wage a dirty war against a Marxist insurgency rampant in the Colombian countryside.

“Over time they decided to focus on the cocaine trade to raise money for the war, then the drugs took over.”

In the early 2000s, a peace deal was reached in Colombia that ended the civil war—in theory.

But as Toby points out, although the senior leaders of the right-wing death squads were eventually extradited to face justice, “all the middle-tier commanders were sent home with $500.”

This meant that “all the most dangerous people who knew how to transport coke and who knew how to pull off violent ambushes – men who knew nothing but the cocaine trade – were allowed to roam free.

9 The Clan del Golfo is the world’s deadliest cocaine cartel

9 Last month, police in Italy made a record drug arrest against the Clan del Golfo

9 The cartel combines military efficiency with ruthless violence

“They took that military discipline and applied it to cocaine. The old cartels couldn’t cope.”

In this way, the Clan del Golfo has spread throughout Colombia, taking over and controlling territories in an organized militia style.

The cocaine industry, Toby explains, “is constantly evolving,” with the cartels finding new and sophisticated ways to transport and smuggle the drug to meet the world’s never-ending demand.

However, while we are currently living in what Toby calls the “golden age of cocaine,” that money is not going to those on the lower rungs of the cartel ladder.

In the past, coca farmers who harvested the leaves that eventually become cocaine could become rich.

But today, Toby says, coca is the only crop that allows farmers to make a decent living.

The coca is made into coca paste – the first step in the production of cocaine.

A kilo of coca paste sells for $300 to $400 — a price that Toby says has barely increased in 20 years.

Last month, police in Trieste, northern Italy, carried out one of the largest drug seizures in Europe, seizing 4.3 tonnes of cocaine worth an estimated €240 million (more than £205 million).

The drugs were reportedly smuggled into Europe by the Clan del Golfo, who worked with the Italian mafia.

9 Otoniel’s sister is also an alleged drug lord

9 Nini Johana Usuga David (C) from Clan del Golfo was extradited to the USA Credit: EPA

9 More cocaine is coming out of Colombia than when Pablo Escobar was in power Photo credit: Getty

Toby explains that such collaborations between global crime syndicates will only become more common as the cocaine industry continues to grow.

“So many different countries are reporting their biggest cocaine breaks in years,” he said.

“This shows how much of the drug is out there. That means it’s being pushed harder than ever.

“As a result, local crime groups in Colombia and around the world are making more money, which makes them stronger and allows them to recruit more people.”

And he points to the failure of decades of anti-drug policies by successive governments around the world to do anything to disrupt the global cocaine trade.

“We’ve been fighting a ‘war on drugs’ for 50 years,” he said. “For the past two decades there have been struggles to destroy the cocaine industry in Colombia, with the support of every major political party in the US and UK.

“But in the end, more cocaine will be produced in Colombia than in the days of Pablo Escobar. Escobar could not have dreamed of this world. Governments don’t know what to do.

“They’re trying to target cocaine users, but when you look back at the US ban on alcohol, I don’t see the guy who buys a pint at the end of the week as the bad guy.

“It was a series of bad policies that created the black market where most monsters, like Al Capone millionaires, live. Otherwise he’s just a thug on a street corner.”

Toby adds, “Colombia has every right to turn to the rest of the world and ask, ‘Why is the world using so much cocaine?’

“We are not doing anything in the US and UK to reduce drug use, we have given up. Cocaine use fuels violence in Colombia.”