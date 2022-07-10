I’m a Dollar Tree Superfan – Coupon Trick Means Big Savings

The coupon is a safe way to save.

And while Dollarbaum is known for its daily items, this simple hack can save you even more.

1 The Freebielady has over 351,000 Tiktok followers Credit: Freebielady

A money saving expert for TIKTOK announced that you can use manufacturer coupons to use the couponing app you have on your phone.

The most popular apps are Ibotta, Checkout51 and Fetch – but there are tons more.

These apps work with retailers and typically offer cash back rewards for in-store and online shopping.

The process is known as stacking and is a strategy whereby buyers maximize their savings on purchases.

The process allows for more than one coupon to be inserted on a single item.

Money saving expert Becky, who leads social media from Freebielady, posted a video on Tiktok explaining how to rate items from Dollarbaum while using these apps.

For those who want a little extra help with the coupon or other offers, she has plenty of videos and links to guide you through the savings process.

Must have dollar tree items

Becky also shared some of the best items the major retailer has to offer.

First are hot wheels.

Becky said this was an item for purchase as she claims Dollarbaum usually has rare and inexpensive ones.

In addition, the savvy saver is that sake paper goods, helium balloons, pregnancy tests, and some cleaning supplies are among the best deals.

However, she said there is one item to avoid – vitamins.

Becky says never to buy Dollar Tree vitamins because a consumer report study showed the nutrients listed were incorrect.

This Dollar Tree Superfan shares four items worth your money and two items you shouldn’t spend your money on.

Also, are the seven items you’re wasting your money on at Dollar Tree as some are hit by shrinks.