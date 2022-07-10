Khloe Kardashian slammed her “unacceptable” treatment of niece Chicago, 4, in leaked photos

KHLOE Kardashian has been criticized for the treatment of her four-year-old niece, Chicago, in resurfaced photos, with fans branding her behavior as unacceptable.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been accused by fans of similar treatment to her own four-year-old daughter, True.

5 Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian with her daughter Chicago Credit: Mega

5 Khloe Kardashian got ripped off by her fans for using a filter on niece Chicago Credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

A popular Reddit forum dedicated to Kardashian posted a selfie featuring two photos Khloe, 38, took of herself and her niece Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter Chicago, four.

In the photos, Aunt Khloe wears large square sunglasses while she and her niece purse their lips to make pouty faces for the camera.

While the snap seemed pretty standard, fans noticed an awkward detail that aroused the contempt of many viewers of the image.

It appeared that Khloe had applied a beautification filter not only to herself but to Chicago as well.

The Redditor captioned the board, “So happy Kanye Khloe publicly called for her to cut this shit out a few months ago.”

Other Kardashian fans expressed their dislike for Khloe’s childish filtering habits in the post’s comments thread.

One fan wrote, “I hate that she does that,” and another commented, “I agree with Kanye that kids shouldn’t wear makeup or filters.”

A third person added: “This is so crazy. I have a one year old daughter and I refuse to use any ‘beautify’ filter on her, nor will I when she gets older. This is so damn madness.”

Another Redditor commented, “Imagine looking at your baby pictures and having no idea what you actually looked like at that age because your crazy mom and aunts used to put beauty filters on you all the time.”

They continued, “It’s going to feel weird to think that even as a toddler, you weren’t good enough or cute enough in the eyes of your own family.”

One person argued, “They don’t even think about or look at what the kids look like in these photos/videos, they just look at themselves.”

Which prompted one fan to ask, “Can you use a filter on just one person in the photo?” I thought… these kind of filters just apply to everything in the photo?”

Another Redditor agreed, writing, “You’re probably right. The kids are just collateral damage to their parents’ low self-esteem.”

NOSY FANS?

The Hulu star was recently called out for allegedly photoshopping selfies of herself with her daughter True.

The reality star’s fans noticed her four-year-old’s nose looked different in the snaps, which they took as a telltale sign of the edit.

Khloe smiled and cuddled True in two cute photos they snapped from their family day out.

The Good American founder captioned it, “My dearest girl.”

Her critics shared the footage on Reddit, accusing her of retouching her daughter’s face in it.

One fan wrote, “I feel like she worked on True’s face…”

Another added: “I thought the same thing…why are you doing this to your sweet kid?” [Instagram] Aesthetics? Poor soul.”

A third person wrote: “Oh my god what did she do to True’s nose when she was editing. I’m dying.”

This isn’t the first time Khloe has been embroiled in an editorial scandal over True, which she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson, 31.

Back in December, eagle-eyed fans claimed someone “badly edited” True’s face over someone else besides Kim’s daughter Chicago.

The original photos showed four-year-old Chicago beaming at the camera alongside “True” during a trip to the attraction.

Khloe accidentally revealed the snaps were fake back in April when she posted pictures with True at Disney.

PHOTOSHOP FAUXPAS

She said it was her daughter’s “first time” at Disneyland, although there were photos of True at the amusement park late last year.

Fans reminded Khloe of the snaps Kim posted to Twitter of True at Disney in December.

She responded by pointing out an editing error and then attempted to draw attention to the family’s new Hulu show.

She replied: “Well I screwed this up. Anyway… let’s focus on something else… Our show will air in a few days.”

Kim cleared up the controversy and revealed that she was the one who changed her.

WILL KEEP GETTING CAUGHT

Khloe was asked to edit another photo of her daughter in April this year.

The LA native shared a new photo of True, which fans immediately labeled as “heavily filtered.”

“Mommy Bunny and Baby Bunny,” the mother-of-one wrote, posing with her little one on her famous Instagram page.

Khloe pursed her lips as True smiled slightly, the former seemingly wearing bunny ears while celebrating Easter with her family on Sunday.

The photo hopping to Reddit, and fans weren’t thrilled with the “grainy” and “edited” post.

A thread titled “More filters!” saw the original poster write, “She just got spanked for photoshopping pictures of True and she goes and posts another heavily filtered picture.”

Another Redditor commented, “And she always makes it so obvious that it was photoshopped because True’s eyes end up looking as glazed as it would with those Instagram eye color filters.”

“Khloe seems insecure about True and must think she’s not cute,” wrote a third.

While a fourth worried, “I worry about these photos and how they will affect True when she’s older.”

5 Khloe has been accused of photoshopping her own daughter True in photos Credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian

5 Kanye West says daughter Chicago, 4, looks ‘too grown up’ in new photos with ex-sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian. Photo credit: Getty Images – Getty