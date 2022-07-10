Madhepura Court Recruitment 2022 (eCourts.gov.in) Notification

Apple TV Plus is one of the new streaming platforms vying for your attention, and there are good reasons to start watching. It’s packed with big names and a few hit shows, from the first season of Severance to the lovable and lovable Ted Lasso to Reese Witherspoon. Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show.

Like its rivals Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus is packed with exclusive and original content. But unlike other services, Apple only streams content it has created itself. This meant that when the service launched in November 2019, the catalog wasn’t huge, but it’s filling up fast.

Here’s what’s coming to the streaming service this month, followed by our guide to some of the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

What’s new this month

Here are all the shows coming out in October.

October 7

Hello Jack! The Kindness Show (2022- ): 30 Rock’s Jack McBrayer stars in a children’s show about promoting compassion and creativity.

October 14

Shantaram (2022- ): Charlie Hunnam plays Lin Ford, a fugitive from the 1980s who ends up in Bombay, India. The show is based on a novel by Gregory David Roberts.

21st of October

Ghostwriter, Season 3 (2019): A new episode of the new version of the mystery series of the same name from 1992 for children.

Acapulco, season 2 (2021): The show tells the story of a young man who wants to work as a cabin boy at a popular resort in Acapulco.

Best Apple TV Plus Series

Apple For All Mankind offers an alternate timeline of what would have happened if the Soviets had landed on the moon first. The short answer is the endless weaponization of space, but the spectacle is so much bigger than that. If you’re looking for a sci-fi thriller with lots of interpersonal drama and political intrigue, For All Mankind is a solid choice.

Apple Ewan McGregor and Charlie Boorman get back on their bikes and head north from Argentina through South and Central America. In this sequel to popular travel shows Long Way Round and Long Way Down, the petrolhead duo go green. They travel 13,000 miles and 13 countries on Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycles.

Apple TV Plus A nature show, focusing on small creatures, narrated by Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd. Absolute genius. Like seemingly every one of these modern nature documentaries, Tiny World is beautifully shot and brilliantly compelling.

Apple Ordinary people dream big in Little America. A heavyweight cast tells stories of immigrants living their lives in a heartwarming anthology series filled with a mix of funny, sweet, romantic, and often surprising stories.

Apple TV Plus The Mosquito Coast (2021- ) Justin Theroux stars as Allie Fox, an eccentric inventor who takes her family off the grid to protest societal failings. Apple’s heavyweight drama is based on the novel by actor Paul Theroux’s uncle (previously filmed with Harrison Ford in 1986). Now that season 1 is over, Apple has already renewed this modern version of The Mosquito Coast for a second season.

This show has a fascinating premise: people can choose to undergo a procedure called separation, which separates their professional and personal memories. Adam Scott’s character spends eight hours a day in a sanitized, starkly white office space with no memory of his life on the outside. Soon, a former colleague shows up with a warning about the strange company. A stunning and suspenseful sci-fi thriller – enjoying Severance is no work at all.

Apple TV Plus In this British comedy, couple Nikki and Jason want to have a baby but are struggling to conceive. They decide to adopt — a process that inevitably presents them with new challenges. Trying offers low-stakes charm and fun, and it also happens to be laugh-out-loud fun. If you need a light TV moment, this show is for you.

Apple Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (2020-) Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is a must for anyone with even a passing interest in video games or the industry that produces them. It’s unique, funny and serious in places. It treads familiar territory but is well worth a watch.

Apple TV Plus Adapted by Stephen King from his own novel, Lisey’s Story stars Julianne Moore as a grieving widow chillingly revisiting her marriage to her late husband, a famed novelist played by Clive Owen.

Apple Dickinson takes the story of real American poet Emily Dickinson and turns it into a kind of period drama. It’s not historically accurate – Emily and her teenage friends act more like characters from Riverdale – but it’s entertaining.

Apple TV Plus A comedic murder mystery in the same vein as Rian Johnson’s 2019 film Knives Out, The Afterparty is a star-studded thriller that will have you guessing and laughing every episode. Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Ilana Glazer, Ben Schwartz and many more lend their talents to the show. If you’re the type to go for a mystery-comedy mix, The Afterparty should shoot right at the top of your stream list.

Apple Prehistoric Planet (2022) Prehistoric Planet gives viewers a glimpse into the world of dinosaurs. Using realistic computer-generated dinos structured like a nature documentary series down to the camera shots, it’s easy to forget you’re not watching real footage. To top it off, says David Attenborough.

Apple Truth Be Told is a drama for true crime fans, riding the recent trend of crime podcasts in fictional form. Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul play a podcaster and prisoner united by a gruesome crime years before, launching a whodunit that draws in both of their families in an entertaining mix of character-driven drama like Big Little Lies with true stories like Making a murderer and the staircase.

Apple TV Plus The Shrinking Next Door (2021) In my book, any show that features both Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd as protagonists is already doing something very well. In the drama miniseries The Shrink Next Door, Ferrell and Rudd play characters on opposite ends of the personality spectrum – Ferrell is a sniffy, shy textile business owner, and his co-star is a selfish therapist with manipulative tendencies. . When the two are together, the result is both unsettling and enticing, making The Shrink Next Door something you’ll want to check out for yourself.

Apple After Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) catches her billionaire tech husband (Adam Scott) of 20 years cheating on her, she divorces and is left with not just $87 million, but a question of what to do with it. his life. The answer? Getting involved in a philanthropic foundation she didn’t even know she had. Along the way, she finds grounding with her new co-workers — but not without plenty of comedic, disconnected millionaire strands along the way. The show was co-created by Alan Yang, who has also been involved with Parks and Rec and Master of None.

Apple Home Before Dark (2020-) Inspired by the reporting of journalist Hilde Lysiak, Home Before Dark follows the story of a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to a small lakeside town. It starts off slow but has strong central performances, especially in the lead role.

Apple You don’t have to love sports to love the Ted Lasso comedy series. Produced by the show’s Golden Globe star Jason Sudeikis, along with Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, it follows relentlessly optimistic USA coach Ted Lasso as he takes charge of an English soccer team. Think of it as Friday Night Lights crossed with Saturday Night Live (in London). Season 2 is streaming now.

Apple The Morning Show (2019- ) Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston produce and star in a timely series tackling office politics in the #MeToo era, as a television network is rocked by the indiscretions of a host played by Steve Carell. Among the compelling performances, Billy Crudup won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards. The award-winning drama, strong cast, and timely themes make The Morning Show worth watching.

Apple TV Plus Starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, WeCrashed tells the story of the rise and fall of WeWork founder Adam Neumann and his wife Rebekah, and how their relationship marked the pinnacle of the company — and its important valley.

Apple Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan brings his brand of spooky domestic drama to episodic television in Servant, created and written by Tony Basgallop. After a devastating loss, two bereaved parents adopt a hyper-realistic doll to help them cope with their grief, but danger and deception lurk in the manger.