News
Making Boris Johnson the West’s special envoy in Ukraine would send a defiant signal to Russia
Russia will not win
BORIS JOHNSON guided the world through Ukraine while his European counterparts flip-flopped.
His departure from office must not weaken Britain’s resolve to defeat murderous Russian tyranny.
There are plans to find a new role for the Prime Minister as the West’s special envoy to Ukraine when he leaves Downing Street. What could be a more appropriate use of Boris’ skills?
Unlike some cowardly self-servists, he has never wavered in the face of Vladimir Putin’s bloody imperialism.
His impassioned calls to defend Western values and democracy have stiffened the backs of the hesitant.
He backed his words with action by providing billions of dollars in high-tech weapons to the besieged Ukrainian army.
And he has developed a special relationship with President Zelenskyy, who greets him as a true friend.
Putin no doubt hopes that the West will tire of war as it appropriates more land and slaughters more innocent civilians.
Making Boris Ukraine chief cheerleader would ensure that outrage remains center stage on the world stage.
It would also send a defiant, crystal-clear message: The West will not allow Russia to win.
No time for ego trips
THE Tory Party leadership contest must be swift and decisive.
Fringe MPs thinking of throwing their hat in the ring should check out the latest polls.
Among most voters, only one candidate gets more than 10 percent support, and a number of records just 1 percent.
Time wasters with no realistic prospect of leading the Tories to an election victory must be weeded out early.
Otherwise the field will be clogged with overly ambitious hopefuls who will only slow down the selection process.
They must not be allowed to use the competition as little more than a platform to flaunt their inflated egos.
While the candidates should be thoroughly scrutinized, we desperately need a new leader.
There are too many assembly issues to afford anything else.
First of all, Britain needs a massive cut in public spending to fund tax cuts and a turbocharged fracking programme.
We need swift action from a fully functioning government.
No glorified beauty pageant for pompous political peacocks.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Making Boris Johnson the West’s special envoy in Ukraine would send a defiant signal to Russia
News
Phillies name Rob Thomson manager on two-year deal
After guiding the Phillies to their first playoff win since 2010, manager Rob Thomson saw the interim stripped of his title on Monday.
The Phillies announced they had signed Thomson to a two-year deal to remain their manager until 2024, rewarding him for a turnaround that earned Philadelphia a wildcard berth.
Thomson, 59, took over on June 3 when Joe Girardi was fired with the Phillies mired at 22-29.
Philadelphia went 65-46 the rest of the regular season, finishing third in the National League East behind the Braves and Mets, but still good enough for the Phillies to clinch their first playoff spot since 2011.
In the wildcard round, Philadelphia swept the NL Central champion Cardinals in two games at St. Louis. The Phillies advanced to face the Braves in the Division Series, which begins Tuesday at Truist Park.
Thomson is the first Canadian-born coach to lead a team in the playoffs.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the group of players, coaches and staff who made it all possible,” Thomson said in a statement. “They are a tremendous group, who have shown resilience and overcome adversity all season to get us to where we are today. I am humbled and honored to continue as manager of this club.’ ‘
Thomson had been the Phillies coach since 2018 before being promoted to interim manager.
He became only the fourth manager in major league history to take charge of a team at least seven games under .500 and lead them to the playoffs. He joined Dick Howser (1981 with the Royals), Cito Gaston (1989 with the Blue Jays) and Jim Tracy (2009 with the Rockies).
“Over time it became clear that Rob was the right person to lead this team and our club’s performance on the field over the course of the season has certainly reinforced that,” said President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski, in a press release. His calm demeanor and ability to communicate with players and staff has benefited the Phillies greatly and we are delighted to officially name him our manager going forward.
Phillies star Bryce Harper said Monday that Thomson deserves his new contract.
“I think we all got it a bit on (Dombrowski’s) ear. We respect Thomson so much, what he has done for us. He loves this game and works hard and understands what his players need “, said Harper. “He really deserves it. I’m super happy for him.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
espn
News
30 Best Indian Meme Templates To Help You Relieve Stress
Memes run the world now. They are no longer just a source of entertainment but help us stay aware of all the things that are happening in the world, besides making us laugh. Indians and their creativity is nothing new. We are naturally good artists and finding humour in different things is bread and butter to us. The Memes we scroll and share today somewhat reflect that extraordinary skill of ours. We have inherited this from our ancestors. If you’re also looking for the Best Indian Meme Templates to show your creativity on, we’ve got you covered – by compiling a list of the 30 Best ones.
Check out 30 of the Best Indian Meme Templates
ALSO READ : Meme Templates That Went Viral In 2021
- When your Sister offers chocolate but it’s the one you’d kept in the fridge
This Meme originated from the Set Max’ favourite Sooryavanshi. We all have
watched this scene countless times but never thought this film will give us so many
viral hindi meme templates.
2. Introverts welcoming their extrovert friend who’s placed order for them
We all loved Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 ,didn’t we? With every viral web series,
the Memes related to it are bound to go viral. This scene depicts the stature of
the big bull during the late 80s. Pratik Gandhi portrayed the role beautifully and
became an internet sensation.
3. Jaldi se doodh pi leta hoon, fir ja ke Internet pe cool bhi toh ban’na hai
This is one of those modern meme templates used to mock people of a certain
kind. That friend who fakes a lot or that one friend who shows off almost all the
time? This is an accuratre description of their state on Social Media.
4. Accept, Except aur Expect teeno alag hote hain
Besides the whistle thing, this particular dialogue was the most memorable part
about Tiger Shroff’s debut film Heropanti. The scene went viral after a mimicry
artist made a video on it. After that, there was no stopping the flood of Memes.
5. Dekh raha hai Binod.. Kaise Internship ke name pe mazdoori karwate hain.
Panchayat is one of the finest Indian Web Series (s) ever made and we aren’t
even exaggerating. Panchayat Memes were the talk of the town a couple of
months ago and a big credit goes to Banrakas and Binod. Those two gentlemen
made the show even more enjoyable. And let’s not even talk about the acting
because we will have to write a seperate blog for that. Easily in my top 10
best Indian Meme Templates of all time.
6. When your friend says ‘bhookh nahi hai’ but jumps to eat when you order
Shark Tank Memes are as sought-after as Shark’s equity. All the sharks on the
show had their different auras but Ashneer Grover in particular stole the show in
Meme department. His honest yet rude replies to the contestants made him a
reputed Meme Figure. This is one of his classic replies, and it isn’t even his best.
7. Kitna bhi try kar lo Bunny, work-life balance nahi ban paayega
This dialogue’s from Deepika and Ranbir’s YJHD. A film that was already pretty
famous among the youth saw some of its scenes going viral after years of release.
Don’t you feel it’s a rather demotivating template?
8. When your Boss calls for an urgent meet during the long weekend
Arijit Singh Songs make people cry but his Meme compensate for it. This still is
from one of his concerts. The lines are pretty hard-hitting but we all have such
people in our lives who can resonate with this.
9. Lenskart Employees to random users whenever they are bored
KBC Memes will never get old. They were funny in 2013, they will remain funny
in 2023 too. Amitabh Bachchan’s powerful voice does justice to that enthusiasm.
The lines uttered in above Meme Template aren’t heard everyday though.
10. Par Bhai tujhe kaise pata mera FB name ‘Rockstar Prince’ hai?
When people are bored or have got no work to do, they dig out the old pictures of
celebrities. Virat Kohli Memes’s facial expressions are ready-made meme materials
but even his old pictures grab headlines. This one’s pretty COOL too, ironically.
11. When you ask a doubt from the teacher who kept saying
‘koi doubt ho toh puchh lena’
Another one of those Shark Tank Memes, this time it’s Namita Thapar. If your
pitching attempt hasn’t impressed her, she will simply say it isn’t her expertise
and get away. Brilliant, right? It gave birth to numerous Memes and Namita
got in the news for something that isn’t called EmCure.
12. Reality Shows’ contestants when they are asked to perform their art
No Meme list is complete without the mention of Meme King Akshay Kumar.
He has templates for every single event the mankind has ever witnessed.
In this one, he is sad. Use it to get away when you are being trolled.
13. When your roommate cooks for the first time by watching Youtube tutorial
If there’s one Indian Film that can take the credit for revolutionising the way Memes were made in India, it will be none other than Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. Unlike today, Memes were rather subtle until the introduction of GoW Meme Templates. They somewhat encouraged the use of strong language in Memes and the suit was followed
with a plethora of Indian Web Series Meme Templates.
14. Me after doing MBA from a Private Institution and still being jobless
Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast is a multi-talented individual but he often finds himself in the middle of controversies for various reasons. He is an avid vlogger and this was the thumbnail of one of his vlogs.
15. When you are dancing at a wedding and suddenly realise you are
broke, single, ugly and jobless
Another one of those epic Akshay Kumar Expressions. Don’t be surprised if you see him appearing more than anyone else in this list. This still is from his song Filhaal 2 and explains a bittersweet feeling. Akshay is responsible for half of the Indian Meme Templates.
16. When it’s your Father’s call and friends start moaning for no reason
Indian Captain Rohit Sharma is extremely expressive, be it with the Bat or in the
field as Captain. His hilarious facial expressions give rise to countless Memes over
Social Platforms. This is another one of those Hitman Specials.
17. When your parents ask you ‘Engineering ke baad aage kya karoge’
Mirzapur Memes were as good as the show itself. The grey characters were widely
acknowledged by the fans and gave rise to some famous Hindi Meme Templates.
In this particular scene, Munna Bhaiya was trying to explain his father Kaleen Bhaiya
about his plans to grow the business. He failed!
18. When you show a very exotic dish (whose name is nigh impossible
to pronounce) to your Mom
Shark Tank Memes are back and this time, it’s Boat Co-Founder Aman Gupta at the
centrestage. His typical desi diaologue became a funny Meme. I mean, the man
was only trying to explain that he, too, can do it.
19. Me entering the school Bus and realising I forgot notebook at home
TVF’s Aspirants was a critically acclaimed series and depicted the life story of IAS Aspirants. The show gave birth to many popular Memes in recent times, similar to this one.
Abhilash’ grief in this scene was turned into a Meme. Cruel World!
20. When my friend’s lying to his GF and I realise I’ve got a new tool to blackmail him
King Kohli-Hitman bromance unites half of the country. Whatever they do makes it to the headlines, no matter good or bad. With the news of rift doing rounds, this interview was a breath of fresh air and a wholesome moment for Cricket Fans.
21. When your girlfriend says ‘I like guys who are multi-talented
The picture explains itself, doesn’t it? If Zomato, Swiggy and Uber ever decide to do a Collab, this guy should be their Chief Guest. What a Legend!
22. Me and the boys discussing Geopolitics, History and Global Economy in office instead of talking about our actual work
Panchayat 2 Memes hold a special place in every Meme Lover’s heart. They are so pure and relatable. Pradhan and Sachiv Ji alongside Vikas & Prahlad were involved in an important discussion but it became a Meme.
23. When you visit College for the first time and realise that campus pics were myth
Back-to-back Panchayat Memes. This scene is the funniest of them all. Acting was so genuine and dialogue delivery was top notch. The only sad thing was Sachiv Ji losing his ‘Chakka wala Kursi’. Dulhe Raja nailed it.
24. Stress door karne ke liye game khelta tha. Game khel ke stress aur badh gaya.
O mera dola ni aaya dola.. Ravi Kishan’s brilliant acting and that soulful song from Shershah – no one would have thought that this combination will be funny, until it
was. This template itself is funny and easily among the best Indian Meme Templates.
25. Me trying to calculate how many hours of sleep will I be getting by sleeping @ 3
Any list of Indian Meme Templates will be incomplete without the mention of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma. TMKOC Memes and TMKOC Show, both are loved equally by fans. Here’s Jethalal counting the number of people they’ve made smile over the years.
26. Dad when you are talking to the Customer Care in English
This film and this scene have so many emotions. We all must have cried at least
once watching this but the Memes on SRK’s reaction will only give tears of joy.
27. Me blaming Education System for my unemployment even though I’m highly unskilled
Krunal Pandya is often criticised for his alleged arrogant or rather aggressive nature. His reaction to a catch drop on his bowling went viral and resulted in some excessively funny Memes, basically saying he can never be wrong.
28. When you’re listening Music at 2 AM and suddenly THAT line hits
harder than it should have
It’s Akshay Kumar once again – Akshay of Hera Pheri 2, to be precise.
Will it be an exaggeration if I say Hera Pheri 2 Memes will remain GOAT of Indian
Meme Templates? Not many will disagree.
29. Ye lo paani pi lo. Thak gaye hoge scroll karte-karte.
We care about our readers so here we are, motivating you all to stay hydrated.
About the Meme, it originated from Set Max’ Sooryavansham, although the guy
you see on the screen is famous for something else. Matlab samjhe, Daya?
30. And just like that, let’s cap things off
Goodbye, Folks. This is all we have in this Article. Hope you enjoyed scrolling through few of the best Indian Meme Templates there are. Show your creativity on them and try to make people laugh. Until next time!
The post 30 Best Indian Meme Templates To Help You Relieve Stress appeared first on MEWS.
News
Walz, Flanagan appoint former St. Paul Parks director Mike Hahm to Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have appointed former St. Paul Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hahm to chair the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission.
In addition to seeking partnerships between the government and private sector to support a network of youth facilities and sporting events, the commission oversees the National Sports Center in Blaine, the Hennepin Youth Sports Program and statewide grants for skate parks and youth hockey.
Hahm, who joined St. Paul Parks and Rec in 1986 and retired in February after 14 years as director, will serve as commission chair until Jan. 1, 2024. He replaces former Commission chair Alexander Rowell, Jr. Hahm lives in St. Paul and is married to St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen.
Hahm’s chairmanship was announced alongside the appointments of Edward Hoffman to the Explore Minnesota Tourism Council and youth representative Essence Blakemore to the Minnesota Commission on National and Community Service, where Karen Larson and William Arendt were reappointed.
News
Los Angeles City Council president quits leadership post after racist comments leak
The Los Angeles City Council president resigned from her leadership role on Monday after an audio recording of racial slurs emerged.
Nury Martinez apologized in a statement while announcing her resignation.
“I take responsibility for what I said and there is no apology for these comments. I am so sorry,” she said.
In comments at a meeting last year, Martinez compared a coworker’s son, Black and 2 years old at the time, to an animal and seemed to imply that the county’s progressive prosecutor shouldn’t be backed because he might be popular with Black Angelenos.
Audio from 2021 of a policy strategy meeting attended by a handful of Latino Democrats on the board was first reported by the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.
Martinez said in the statement, “As someone who believes deeply in empowering communities of color, I recognize that my comments have undermined that goal. Going forward, reconciliation will be my priority. I have already contacted number of my black colleagues and other black leaders to express my regret so that we heal.”
“I apologize to my colleagues and to the people of this city that I love so much. In the end, it is not my apologies that matter most, it will be the actions I take from this day forward. I hope that you will give me the opportunity to make amends,” she added.
“Therefore, effective immediately, I resign as President of the Los Angeles City Council,” she said.
The statement does not say that Martinez has resigned from the board. A representative was not immediately reached on Monday.
The audio had surfaced on a Reddit discussion board earlier this month, but has been deleted. The source of the recording is unknown, and NBC News has not determined whether it was edited.
News of the racist comments had politicians weighing in across the Golden State.
In a statement Monday about the remarks, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that “racist language can do real harm”.
“I’m encouraged that those involved in this have apologized and started to take responsibility for their actions,” Newsom said. “These comments have no place in our state or in our politics, and we all need to behave better to live up to the values that so many of us fight every day to protect.”
US Senator Alex Padilla, a Democrat representing California and himself a former Los Angeles City Council president, said in a statement the comments were “racist” and “dehumanizing”.
“At a time when our nation is grappling with an increase in hate speech and hate crimes, these racist comments have compounded the pain our communities have endured. Los Angeles deserves better,” Padilla said.
The controversy has also become a hot topic between mayoral candidates, U.S. Representative Karen Bass, a Democrat, and her opponent, billionaire and former Republican Rick Caruso. They are competing to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti.
Bass said in a statement: “Los Angeles must move in a new direction, and that is not possible unless the four individuals filmed immediately resign from their offices.”
Caruso also called on Martinez, de León and “my friend” Cedillo to resign in a statement, calling the remarks “racist and deeply offensive.”
“This is a heartbreaking day for our proud and diverse city,” Caruso said. “I believe in their hearts they are better people than the dastardly comments we heard on this tape. But they also know they are role models and have let our city down.”
The meeting, ostensibly about political strategy and redistricting, featured Martinez and council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, as well as Ron Herrera, the president of the powerful Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. All are Latin Democrats.
The remarks about the child, the son of outgoing council member Mike Bonin, concerned his behavior at a parade in 2017 when he was 2 years old. Martinez used a Spanish term to refer to the boy as an animal.
Martinez also fired Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a justice reform advocate reviled by law-and-order politicians and who survived two Republican-led recall attempts. , as unworthy of the support of those present in the room.
“F— that guy. He’s with the Blacks,” she said.
Also on the recording, De León called Bonin, who is white, the “fourth black member” of the 15-seat council. De León said Bonin did not support Latinos – that he never said “a word” about them.
Martinez asked why Bonin thought he was black, and De León replied, “His child is.”
De León — a San Diego-raised politician who rose to statewide fame as a lawmaker and then unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Los Angeles — suggested he was treating his son like a prop of fashion, a handbag.
Herrera did not appear to utter racist remarks. He said the group’s support for a leader to take over the seat of a traditionally black district should be someone who is an ally of Latino interests.
Bonin called on Martinez, De León and Herrera to step down and said the episode highlights deep fissures in the city’s population.
The statement called Martinez’s comments about the son “dehumanizing” and said, “It is painful to know that he will ever read these comments.”
The Bonin family statement said Cedillo alone could not be involved in forming or supporting racist views, but he expressed disappointment, saying his apparent silence was “tacit acceptance of these remarks”.
All four apologized in statements.
nbcnews
News
Rivian recalls almost all trucks produced due to a defect that could lead to loss of control
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said on Friday it was recalling nearly all of its vehicles because the company improperly installed fasteners, which could potentially lead to loss of steering control.
Rivian Automotive, an electric vehicle startup founded in 2009, is recalling about 13,000 vehicles built in 2021 and 2022 after it discovered that a fastener connecting the upper control arm and steering knuckle may have been installed incorrectly, according to multiple reports , of which the the wall street journal.
While there have been multiple customer reports possibly related to the issue, there are no known injuries resulting from the issue, a Rivian spokesperson said.
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe urged customers in a letter to stop driving their vehicles if they experience steering or suspension issues, writing: “It is important not to minimize the potential risks involved and why we we are volunteering to do this recall.
“If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering performance or feel, you should call immediately,” Scaringe wrote.
The company added that “the safety of our customers will always be our top priority, and we are committed to resolving this issue on all affected vehicles as quickly as possible.”
Rivian says he can fix the issue of loose fasteners in just minutes, adding that he expects all vehicles to be repaired within 30 days.
After the company went public last year, it saw its market value overtake Ford and General Motors, putting it just behind Tesla. But recent challenges may have hampered that initial success, as Rivian’s stock is down nearly 67% so far this year.
Additionally, this is Rivian’s third recall since vehicle production began late last year, according to a report by the wall street journal.
In May, the company recalled about 500 vehicles after discovering an issue that could cause passenger airbags to fail. In August, Rivian recalled more than 200 vehicles after discovering issues with the installation of seat belt anchors in some vehicles.
You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.
Breitbart News
News
John Shipley: Uh-oh. Twins have to get ‘creative’ to re-sign Carlos Correa
Carlos Correa hasn’t officially waived his player options on 2023 and 2024 contracts that would pay him $35.1 million annually, but only because by Major League Baseball rules, the Twins shortstop must wait for the prescribed threshold of five days after the conclusion of the 2022 World Series.
Unofficially, Correa stepped away from that guaranteed $70 million during the Twins’ final homestand of the season.
Asked before a Sept. 27 game against the Chicago White Sox if he saw himself returning next season, Correa told the Pioneer Press, “I want a long-term relationship with someone. I want to get married; I don’t want to just be dating and going on one-night stands. I want to marry an organization.”
Two more years, even at $35.1 million a pop, isn’t exactly a one-night stand, but it isn’t a marriage, either. Correa will decline his Twins option years because as a free agent, there is more money and more security out there for him somewhere.
Can the Twins be a player in that bidding war?
Fans hoping that arguably baseball’s best shortstop makes a home in Minnesota might be encouraged by the fact that Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey insisted Monday that the organization will make some sort of run at signing the two-time all-star who helped the Houston Astros reach three World Series, and win one, from 2017 to 2021.
“We were very clear with him and with his representatives at the end of the year that we wanted to have that conversation at the appropriate time,” Falvey said. “But we also recognize how this business works.”
If the implication isn’t clear — that the mid-market Twins can’t compete dollar for dollar with big-market teams with independent television deals — there is the fact that while discussing for several minutes Correa’s current deal, and any deal he might sign with Minnesota this offseason, Falvey six times used the term “creative.”
Getting Correa into a Twins uniform this season required the creative decision to pay him more annually than any other major-league infielder in history, while also giving him the penalty-free ability to turn a three-year deal into a one-year deal.
“We’ll continue to try and be creative and have conversations with him and see where that takes us,” Falvey said.
In other words, planets will have to align to make Correa remain with the Twins. While not exactly a surrender, it doesn’t sound good.
Certainly, it doesn’t challenge the perception that Minnesota — despite signing Josh Donaldson, Byron Buxton and Correa to three of the largest four contracts in franchise history over the past three seasons — can’t or won’t go toe-to-toe with traditional big-spenders such as the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs or Boston Red Sox.
Asked Monday if he believes the Twins can compete with teams that will simply throw money at Correa, Falvey said, “I would say we don’t know exactly where those teams are going to be, right? Ultimately, we don’t know what they’re going to prioritize, or where the investment’s going to go.”
Then quickly added, “I think that’s really what I’m getting back to, some of the creative parts of the conversation and what that looks like.”
The Yankees or Red Sox won’t have to get creative to put together an agreeable package for Correa; they’ll simply write him a check. For the Twins, it will require bonuses, escalators, options and, most important, a legitimate desire on Correa’s part to stay and help the Twins win a World Series.
“It takes partnership, for sure,” Falvey said. “It takes an investment on both sides in maybe some of those decisions.”
Correa has been effusive in his praise for Minnesota and the Twins, and Falvey believes that has been genuine. However, you might really love Minnesota and the people you work with, but that doesn’t mean that you wouldn’t move to Chicago if some headhunter called with a job that pays $36 million a year.
It was easy to be creative with Correa’s opt-out clauses because the Twins were confident Royce Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, would be ready to play shortstop in 2023. In 23 games this season, Lewis showed he was on track, then blew out his surgically repaired right knee during his first game in center field and isn’t expected back until at least July. And then Correa proved to be the Twins’ best overall player. Offense, defense, leadership — he did it all.
If he doesn’t come back, it’s going to hurt, and fans won’t blame him.
“I can’t speak to what some of those other markets are going to do through this cycle, but I can tell you that we know Carlos is a really good player, and we know he’s going to have options,” Falvey said. “Ultimately, we’re going to hopefully be in the middle of that conversation. Where it takes us, I can’t say today.”
Maybe the planets will align, but don’t hold your breath.
Phillies name Rob Thomson manager on two-year deal
30 Best Indian Meme Templates To Help You Relieve Stress
Walz, Flanagan appoint former St. Paul Parks director Mike Hahm to Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission
Los Angeles City Council president quits leadership post after racist comments leak
Rivian recalls almost all trucks produced due to a defect that could lead to loss of control
Cosmos (ATOM) Invalidates Uptrend; Where Is The Next Area Of Interest For Price?
John Shipley: Uh-oh. Twins have to get ‘creative’ to re-sign Carlos Correa
Colorado Supreme Court orders Adams County to pay treasurer’s legal fees it sued
‘Ted Lasso” Fictional Bantr Dating App Is Coming to Bumble for Real
After season full of injuries, Twins fire head athletic trainer Michael Salazar
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain