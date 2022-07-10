MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government filed another lawsuit in the United States on Monday, this time against five U.S. gunsmiths and distributors it says are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico.
Mets win with circus walk-off in 10th inning on Keith Hernandez Day
What began as a nostalgic day in Flushing honoring Keith Hernandez ended in a dramatic walk-off win for the home team.
The Marlins charged ahead in the top of the 10th inning on Jon Berti’s infield single to shortstop. Francisco Lindor corralled the line drive in the hole and threw to third base, but Eduardo Escobar didn’t get back to the bag in time. The ball hit the back stop and trickled away from reliever Colin Holderman, who was backing up the play, as Billy Hamilton, representing the go-ahead run, sprinted home.
The Amazin’s teamed up to negate Lindor’s crucial error with Tomas Nido’s game-tying double in the bottom of the 10th, followed by Brandon Nimmo’s ground ball to Marlins reliever Tanner Scott. Scott fumbled the ball on the mound as Nido came sprinting home.
The Mets walked it off against the Fish for a 5-4 win in extra innings on Saturday at Citi Field.
But it all began with a mustachioed first baseman. Pete Alonso, rocking a bushy upper lip on Hernandez’s number retirement day, deposited his 23rd home run of the season to break the scoreless game and put the Mets on the board in the fourth inning. It was a passing of the torch, just moments after Hernandez’s special ceremony that saw his No. 17 hang from the rafters at Citi Field.
Alonso also wore stirrups Saturday in a tribute to Hernandez’s memorable look at his old post. With the home run, Alonso joined Mike Piazza (2000) and Wright (2006, ‘08) to become the third player in Mets history to amass at least 70 RBI before the All-Star break.
Mets players honored Hernandez by wearing No. 17 patches on their right sleeves on Saturday and by forming a line in front of the dugout and shaking hands with the 1986 champion-turned-beloved-broadcaster following his on-field ceremony. The mascot Mr. Met also sported a mustache on his massive face.
Baseball has a way of making special moments feel like magic. That’s what happened on Alonso’s home-run ball. Then in the sixth inning, some of Hernandez’s clutch power seemed to have rubbed off on the Mets star shortstop. Perhaps on another day, that two-run shot would’ve gone foul. But this was Hernandez’s day, and nothing was going to stop the Amazin’s from making sure it would be enjoyed to the fullest.
In the sixth inning, Lindor broke the 2-2 tied game with a laser two-run home run to left field. Lindor, the only Mets player who stood in front of the dugout and watched Herandez’s number retirement ceremony, leaned to his left as the ball sailed just fair of the left-field foul pole.
The Marlins momentarily dampened the energy at Citi Field when Jesus Aguilar crushed a game-tying home run off Adam Ottavino in the eighth inning. But the 43,336 fans in attendance roared again when Luis Guillorme responded to Aguilar’s dinger with a leadoff double in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Despite the win over the Fish, there were a couple of losses on the field. Starling Marte and James McCann both left Saturday’s game with injuries in the fourth and sixth inning, respectively. Marte exited with left groin tightness and McCann experienced left side discomfort, the Mets announced. Both players will undergo further imaging on Sunday.
Carlos Carrasco allowed two earned runs on seven hits across 5.2 innings in his 92-pitch outing against the Marlins. He was pulled in the sixth inning with a one-run lead, though Seth Lugo allowed his inherited runner to score on a wild pitch. Carrasco’s most impressive moment of the evening came in the first inning, when he escaped a bases loaded, nobody out jam unscathed thanks to a strikeout and double play.
Tia Mowry thanks fans for their support amid Cory Hardrict divorce
They got it.
Tia Mowry has thanked her fans for the “outpouring of love” she received after announcing that she and husband Cory Hardrict are separating.
“Each book begins with a dedication page, and this one is dedicated to you: my friends, my family and my community,” the 44-year-old actress said on Instagram on Monday. She also shared several photos where she posed next to a vintage car.
“The outpouring of love I received from you last week was so uplifting and humbling. I am so grateful to you,” she continued. “New book, first chapter to follow. Love, Tia .
Although Mowry filed for divorce on October 4 due to “irreconcilable differences,” the couple appear to be on good terms as Hardrict commented a red heart and glitter emoji on the post.
The legendary actress was mum to actors Sean Penn, 62,…
After 14 years of marriage, the actress announced the couple had broken up in an emotional Instagram post last week.
“I’ve always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. Wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Mowry wrote alongside a black-and-white photo. her and her future ex-husband.
“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” she continued, adding that she was “grateful” for the couple’s 22 years together.
According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the “Twitches” star asked the judge for joint physical and legal custody of their two children, son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4.
Since their split, some fans have speculated that the ‘All American: Homecoming’ actor, 42, cheated on Mowry – which he vehemently denied.
The couple met while studying at Pepperdine University in Los Angeles and Hardrict popped the question six years later. They married in April 2008.
Indiana mayor’s BAC was twice state limit after crash – NBC Chicago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) – The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol level near double the state’s driving limit when he was arrested over the weekend for driving while impaired. drunk, according to court records.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he was arrested Saturday night following an accident, records show. The legal driving limit in Indiana is 0.08%.
Henry told arresting officers he had “too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser” held at a theater in downtown Fort Wayne, records show. The mayor was swaying, had watery and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, and argued, according to an arrest report.
Police said Henry was driving and his wife and mother-in-law were passengers when he drove left of center on Saturday night and hit another car. The woman driving the other car was not injured.
Henry was charged Monday with driving a vehicle while intoxicated and driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or higher, two misdemeanors. He was due to appear in court on Monday afternoon.
Following his release from Allen County Jail on Sunday, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters apologizing ‘for the wrong decision I made to get behind the wheel’ after drinking at the event .
“Like all other residents of the City of Fort Wayne, I will be held accountable for these actions in future legal proceedings,” he said. “I respect the legal process. I will follow legal process. And I will accept the consequences.
Henry, a Democrat who was first elected in 2007, said he plans to run again in 2023. Fort Wayne, 265,000, is 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
30,000 non-citizens in Colorado received voter registration mail
DENVER — Colorado’s secretary of state said he mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database issue related to the list of state residents with driver’s license.
Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office has insisted that no non-citizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try.
The news comes at a time of widespread – often unfounded – skepticism about the integrity of the vote after the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for safe elections, seeks re-election in November mid-term.
Colorado Republican Party Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown condemned Griswold for the mistake, saying in a statement Monday that “Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable mistakes just before the ballots were sent out” by mail on October 17. .
Griswold faces Republican Pam Anderson, a former suburban Denver clerk and head of the state’s county clerks association, who is a strong advocate for Colorado’s mail-in voting system.
Griswold’s office said in a statement that the postcards were posted on September 27. The error occurred after department employees compared a list of names of 102,000 people provided by the Electronic Registration Information Center, a bipartisan, multistate voter registration organization. , to a database. of Colorado residents issued driver’s licenses.
This list of driver’s licenses from the Department of Revenue includes resident-issued special permits for people who are not US citizens. But that did not include the formatting information that would normally have allowed the State Department to weed out those names before the senders exited, Griswold’s office said Monday.
The incident is under investigation, he added. Colorado Public Radio News first reported the error.
Colorado is one of at least 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that issue driver’s licenses to non-US citizens, according to the National Council on State Legislatures. Colorado also automatically registers eligible voters when they obtain their driver’s license from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Griswold’s office said it was unaware that anyone who received the postcards in error had tried to register.
It sends out notices to the approximately 30,000 people who are not citizens but received the postcards in error. And it makes several efforts to prevent or reject the registration of anyone who is not eligible to vote, including comparing the Social Security numbers required for each application on a daily basis. County clerks will also refer suspected cases to local district attorneys for review.
Sean Morales-Doyle, director of the voting rights program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said the fact that the error was detected shows the system is working.
“It should show, first, that mistakes can happen, but second, that there are checks in place to ensure that mistakes don’t lead to disaster,” Morales-Doyle said. “It’s not good what happened. It appears to be a case of human error and a database error and not a conspiracy, which I think some critics would seize on.
Morales-Doyle said there have been very few incidents of non-citizens trying to register in the United States because the consequences are so dire – up to and including deportation.
The Electronic Registration Information Center, known as ERIC, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving U.S. voter rolls and encouraging voter registration. Some 33 states and the District of Columbia belong to the group. As part of its contract with ERIC, Colorado sends a letter to eligible residents encouraging them to register each election cycle.
The Colorado postcards, in English and Spanish, state that residents must be US citizens and at least 18 years old to register. They tell recipients how to register but do not constitute a registration form.
This story has been corrected to show that the postcards were posted on September 27, not September 7.
Chargers’ Brandon Staley – Was closing in on Keenan Allen after tweet
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley expressed no hesitation Monday about his late-game fourth down decision a day earlier that almost proved costly in a win 30-28 against the Cleveland Browns.
Staley also said he has since met with team captain and wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was nursing a hamstring injury at home when he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “WTF are we doing” moments after Staley’s decision.
Hanging on to a two-point lead at FirstEnergy Stadium with 1:14 left, Staley opted to go fourth-and-1 from the Bolts’ 46-yard line. Quarterback Justin Herbert’s pass to receiver Mike Williams remained incomplete. With 1:10 remaining, the Browns took over and advanced the ball 10 yards before kicker Cade York missed a potentially game-winning field goal from 54 yards.
“Since I became the head coach, we’ve become extremely close,” Staley said of Allen. “We met this morning. Anyone who’s been in a competition knows that when you’re not in it, you can feel some form. Keenan’s heart is with me, with us. I understand where he was at this that time because he’s not with his team or in the fire, that’s one less money than he used to be there… We’re going to get closer because of that We’ve already gotten closer this morning.
Allen, a 10-year-old pro and the Bolts’ receptions leader since 2017, has been sidelined since Week 2 and remains “day to day”, according to Staley, upon his return from a hamstring injury sustained in the season opener.
The Chargers (3-2) will face the Denver Broncos (2-3) at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football.
Despite the scrutiny of Allen and pundits, ESPN’s win probability model agreed with Staley’s decision to go on the fourth Sunday. The winning percentage was 84.1%; the punt winning percentage was 78.9%.
“There’s going to be a decision that a majority won’t agree with,” Staley said. “You just have to have belief in what you believe in and be transparent with your process, not feel defensive or insecure about it.”
The Chargers are 5 of 11 on fourth conversions this season (45.5%, ranked 19th in the NFL).
Last season, in Staley’s first time as head coach, the Bolts converted a league-high 22 times on fourth down on 34 attempts (64.7%, tied for fourth).
“It’s no surprise,” running back Austin Ekeler, who had 199 all-purpose yards on Sunday, said of Staley’s decision to go for it. “I mean, it’s always Brandon Staley we’re talking about here, and we saw everything we did last year, and so it showed in that moment where he believed in us. He said that we had some really good hits, and he gave us the opportunity to go for 1 yard and we missed.”
The Chargers gained a season-high 465 yards against the Browns, which included a season-high 10 catches for 134 yards for Williams, who was targeted on fourth down.
“We wanted to end this game with our attack on the pitch,” Staley said. “They had played a whale of a game. We liked our away game and that’s what I thought was the best decision for us at that time.”
On Monday, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, who was part of a major Bolts defense overhaul this offseason that included the addition of rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback JC Jackson, expressed no no reservations about Staley’s choice to give the offense one last chance. rather than kicking and relying on defense to win the game.
“At the end of the day, Coach Staley makes the decisions because he’s the coach and he knows,” Joseph-Day said. “I will never question this man. I will never question his decisions because he has a reason. That’s why he’s the head coach. … I’m going to ride with him regardless.”
The Browns ran five plays before attempting a game-winning field goal from 54 yards. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was 1 of 4 for 10 yards and running back Kareem Hunt was stopped without gain by Derwin James Jr. in the series.
“The way our offense was playing in that game gave me total confidence in the game, and the way our defense was defending in the passing game, their kicker, all those good things. I mean it has considered,” Staley said. “But we trusted our attack to play and, uh, that’s the decision I made and I felt like it was the right one.”
Mexico files second lawsuit against US arms traffickers
“We’re prosecuting them because there’s clearly a pattern, we argue that it’s obvious there’s arms trafficking and it’s known that those guns are going into our country,” Ebrard said.
Ebrard promised last week that the new lawsuit would target gun shops or dealers in US border states who sell guns to “straw” buyers who pass them on to smugglers, who then take the guns to Mexico.
Mexico is suing for unspecified damages and to require gun stores to hire independent monitors to ensure U.S. federal laws are followed in gun purchases.
Alejandro Celorio Alcántara, legal adviser to Mexico’s foreign relations department, said Mexico chose “the five worst stores” to name in the lawsuit, including three arms outlets in Tucson, one in Phoenix and one in Yuma. , Arizona.
“They don’t pay attention when they sell products, so they allow straw buyers to buy weapons,” Celorio Alcántara said, adding that they have sold several weapons, several times to some buyers. “We say they are negligent and facilitate straw buyers, to the point of being complicit.”
He claimed US criminal investigations traced gun purchases to stores, and said there was evidence that stores failed to file required information about some purchases.
“The main argument in our lawsuit is that these companies are part of a criminal enterprise, a mechanism, to allow criminals and cartels in Mexico to use their weapons,” Celorio Alcántara said.
He said the first hearing on the lawsuit may not take place until the summer.
Ebrard said about 60% of guns seized in Mexico in recent years were believed to have been sold in 10 US counties, mostly along the border. Mexico has very strict restrictions on the possession of weapons, but the violence of the drug cartels has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in the country in recent years.
“We’re going to show that many of these outlets where they’re selling these products in the counties that I mentioned are dealing with straw buyers, and criminal charges need to be laid,” Ebrard said last week during an interview. an appearance before the Mexican Senate.
A recently enacted US law defines the purchase of straw as a felony and provides for penalties of up to 15 to 25 years if the offense is related to drug trafficking.
Celorio Alcántara said this is a key difference between this lawsuit and Mexico’s earlier lawsuit: In the Arizona lawsuit, Mexico is claiming a violation of US laws.
The announcement comes days after a US federal judge dismissed Mexico’s first lawsuit against US arms manufacturers. Mexico has announced that it will appeal this decision.
The judge ruled that Mexico’s claims against gunmakers did not overcome the broad protection afforded to gunmakers by the lawful lawful arms trade protection law passed in 2005.
The law protects gun manufacturers from damage “resulting from the criminal or unlawful misuse” of a firearm.
Mexico was seeking at least $10 billion in compensation, but legal experts had viewed the lawsuit as a long shot.
The Mexican government estimates that 70% of arms trafficked into Mexico come from the United States, according to the Foreign Ministry. He said that in 2019 alone, at least 17,000 homicides in Mexico were linked to arms trafficking.
Cléopatre Darleux: “We need testimonials from sports mothers” – Bretagne
You talk about your motherhood at length in this book. Why is it important for a top athlete to testify?
We are in a bit of a transition period. For a long time, reconciling motherhood and a sporting career did not seem possible. Five years ago, it was less frequent. From now on, more and more sports mothers are quickly returning to the highest level. We need testimonials to show that it is feasible. Before, we had few examples, firstly, because we knew fewer sportswomen and also because the conditions in which we now practice our profession have changed, even if it remains very complicated for women compared to men. . For us, it’s a year off and you don’t really know how to announce it to the club.
Is it also a strength in a player’s life?
There is a positive side. Admittedly, it’s hard when you’re away, but when you’re there, it’s great. I have a very fulfilling life. I don’t have time to think about the hand outside. If it went badly on the pitch, I have my daughter, my husband, lots of things to do. Unlike the foreign players from my club in Brest who sometimes go around in circles in their apartment dwelling on things. Me, I have a balance, really.
Your book shows that the affective life of sportswomen, notably less paid than men, is more difficult to manage with club changes…
Everyone has a more or less stable career. But when men change clubs, women follow them more easily. For women who join another club, often their relationship turns into a long-distance relationship. It’s more complicated. This is why there are still few players with a rather stable life, with children, compared to the players.
You fulfill your lifelong goal of winning the Olympics, and you don’t have time to enjoy it. First I continued on the euphoria, then I didn’t feel like it at all
Has coming from a large family shaped your character as a sportswoman?
We were five brothers and sisters and we also had four half-brothers. It was a bit of a competition to exist. The fact of being numerous obliges to stand out. Each has its own character. Me, I had a hell of a lot of it. I was in the middle between my two big sisters and my two little brothers, they were often combined each in pairs.
We also learn that you went through months of blues after the Olympic coronation in Tokyo last year…
I had a real backlash after the Olympics. Already, it has been a very scary year with tests all the time, empty rooms. And since it was both the Euro 2020 season (in December, editor’s note) and the Olympics, I wanted to give it my all. I was super efficient in the France team but also in club. We also had a great season in Brest (championship title and Champions League finalist, editor’s note). But, after the club season, we didn’t have a break: we went directly to the preparation of the France team. And, after these two months in blue until the gold medal, we had only eight days off before resuming at the club. You fulfill your lifelong goal of winning the Olympics, and you don’t have time to enjoy it. At first I continued on the euphoria then I didn’t feel like it at all.
Was it the World Championship in December 2021 that revived you?
Before the World Cup, there were three months during which I really wanted to stop handball. On the eve of leaving for the preparation camp, I was crying because I didn’t want to leave. I went there anyway and I often saw the psychologist of the France team (the Federation has had one since 2016, editor’s note). By trying to work on this every day, little by little, I found the desire. To really be very, very efficient, it requires a state of mind and energy at all levels, even in food.
“Live according to your values like Cléopatre Darleux”, to be published this Tuesday, October 11, by Leduc editions. This book offers an original format combining biographical narrative and food, sports and leisure routines, halfway between testimony and guide.
