Millions warned to beware of new stimulus check scam texts – see who’s impacted

Scammers use the promise of stimulus checks as bait in phishing schemes.

The New York City Department of Motor Vehicles warned residents about fraudulent text messages offering $1,500 in gas discounts.

1 New Yorkers should be wary of stimulus-offer-based phishing scams

Phishing messages or emails are designed to look like regular messages, but they can actually harm your phone or computer, and possibly even put your personal information at risk.

Most phishing messages contain a link that, if you click on it, could make your information available to scammers.

According to the department, some New Yorkers have received texts from people falsely claiming to represent the DMV.

These texts claim that the state is offering $1,500 in rebates to cover fuel costs and direct New Yorkers to follow a link to verify their eligibility.

The link leads to a page that asks drivers for their date of birth, social security number, and other sensitive information.

“We want New Yorkers to know these scams are out there, and we urge them to be vigilant if they receive a text message or email that seems suspicious,” DMV Commissioner Mark JF Schroeder. said in a statement.

“DMV will not send you text messages asking for your personal information.”

The DMV also included examples of the phishing text and the deceptive website for reference.

Mr. Schroeder recommended emailing the DMV if you have concerns about recently received messages.

Cybersecurity experts say that clicking a link in a suspicious text or email does not necessarily mean the user is hacked.

However, you should always be cautious when clicking on links from unknown sources and be skeptical of messages claiming to come from government agencies or financial institutions.

Places like the DMV or your bank will almost never contact you or ask you to provide personal information through unsecured websites.

The New York Office of Information Technology Services has additional resources on phishing scams, including help for anyone who might be affected by a phishing attack.

If you think you have been the victim of a scam, you should also report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

