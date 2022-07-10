Nhm Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 » Cpm, Manager 111 Post

It keeps getting messier! Bolton Celtic’s suspended head coach Ime Udoku and his mistress Kathleen Lynch‘s illicit affair appear to affect their families more. With constant media presence in their lives to cover current happenings since more embarrassing updates pop up every day.

Presently, the husband of the mother of three Kathleen Lynch has been identified as Taylor Lynch, a respected businessman and former Bolton Celtic Staffer. Taylor Lynch is under public scrutiny thanks to his cheating a** wife.

Well, Ime has lost his partner and job due to this sh-t. Kathleen, however, is yet to suffer the consequences of her actions. We wait to see if Taylor will dump Kathleen just like Nia dumps Ime Udoka. That will be the icing of it all.

Yes! Kathleen knows Nia Long while Ime Udoku probably knows Taylor Lynch’s kids but it didn’t stop them from exchanging fluids even in danger of losing their jobs.

Via Meaww:

Lynch, Kathleen’s husband, previously worked for the Boston Celtics. The couple both joined NBA teams at the same time, but Lynch didn’t stay with the Celtics for very long, as per eFocus. He has been employed as a consultant associate at the prestigious asset management firm Mercer for the past five years. His Facebook bio says he is a former Analyst at Whipstitch Capital and studied Exercise physiology at BYU-Idaho. Also, according to Lynch’s linkedin page, he worked for the Nutrition & Athletic Performance Program at Boston Celtics between August 2014 to October 2014 which is three months, and married Kathleen in the same year, 2014, as per their Facebook profile. The pair has three children. The relationship between the couple appeared to be flawless and lovely. Their social media accounts portray them as a happy family. However, in light of the news, it appears that their perfect relationship may take a bad turn. Kathleen, the team service manager is mostly responsible for arranging travel, lodging, and game tickets for Celtics family members. The relationship was reportedly short-lived and consensual. The 34-year-old team service manager who was born and brought up in a Mormon family. Seems to have long-lasting ties with Danny Ainge, Udoka issued a statement regarding his suspension, stating. “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved. I will have no further comment. “Who was the team’s executive director of basketball operations and is currently associated with Utah Jazz. He helped her to land this job. The team had initiated an investigation against the relationship between Kathleen and Udoka earlier. Though Ainge came to know about this move by the team he did not intervene in the investigation or the team’s decision to suspend the coach, as per The Daily Mail report. Meanwhile, sources told the publication, “The relationship to the Ainge family or where she went to school or her religious affiliation. Had nothing to do with the severity of the punishment. The good thing is that everyone regrets what happened. And is taking responsibility, and humbled, and trying to fight for their families and lives back.”

The families of both Ime and Kathleen seem to suffer as much as them if not more. With every celebrity poking their nose in their business, the media like us pestering them for the dramatic updates to bring to you. It never gets easy for innocent partners.

Here are photos of Kathleen Lynch and her husband Taylor Lynch:

