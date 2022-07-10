Opsc Recruitment 2022 » Apply Online All Latest Notifications

Hello and welcome to Max Q. Will every October issue have a Halloween/Fall pun as the title? I WILL NEVER SAY IT. In this problem:

SpaceX continues to set the industry standard for launch cadence, successfully completing three separate missions in the space of five days. The first was Crew-5 on Wednesday (more details below), followed by a Starlink mission just eight hours later. To top it off, he launched two satellites for Intelsat on Thursday evening.

Crew-5 was a milestone for several different reasons. The mission (so named because it is SpaceX’s fifth crewed mission with NASA’s Commercial Crew Program) lifted off from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. The four-person crew – which includes US astronauts Nicole Mann, mission commander, and Josh Cassada, mission pilot; JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata, mission specialist; and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, mission specialist – travel to the station in a Crew Dragon dubbed “Endurance”. It separated from the Falcon 9 rocket shortly after launch and arrived at the station on Thursday.

SpaceX has now delivered 30 humans to space across eight manned spaceflight missions. It is also the first time a cosmonaut has flown on a SpaceX Crew Dragon and the first time a cosmonaut has flown on a US spacecraft since 2002. Cosmonaut Kikina’s place on the spacecraft is part of a recent agreement transporting astronauts between the United States and Russia. . US astronaut Francisco Rubio flew to the ISS aboard a Russian Soyuz last month as part of the deal.

Looking ahead, SpaceX’s next CCP mission, Crew-6, will launch in February next year. The Ax-2 mission, Axiom Space’s second private mission to the ISS, will follow in May.

Russia is having internal discussions about continuing its participation in the International Space Station (ISS) beyond 2024, despite statements made earlier this summer that the country will withdraw from the station’s program by the middle of the decade.

Sergei Krikalev, head of human space programs at Roscosmos, said on Monday that the Russian space agency was in talks to expand its “participation in [the] ISS program with our government and hope to be allowed to continue next year.

The about-face comes just months after Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov announced Russia’s plans to leave the station after 2024 and instead build its own station in orbit. The ISS is operated in partnership between the space agencies of the United States, Russia, Canada, Japan and Europe. America has committed to operate the station until 2030.

However, Krikalev admitted that a new Russian station might not be ready by 2025. “We know that won’t happen very quickly. [quickly]so we’ll probably keep flying [on the ISS] until we have new infrastructure that will allow us to provide a continuous human presence in low Earth orbit,” he said.

