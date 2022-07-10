COME the hour, come the woman.

Or rather, the women – because three of the leading Tories set to replace the Prime Minister are Liz Truss, Priti Patel and Penny Mordaunt.

8th Trade Secretary Penny Mordaunt has a showbiz flair – she was once a magician’s assistant, not to mention appearing on TV on the famous diving show Splash! Photo credit: Getty – Contributor

Any one of them would be just what we need now to sweep away the macho culture that has gripped Downing Street.

Boris Johnson has achieved a lot in three years at No. 10, ending the Brexit deadlock, overseeing the launch of our world-leading Covid vaccines and spearheading Western support for Ukraine.

But the boosterism everyone has fallen in love with also has a side of bluff and bluster.

Boris’s government has stumbled from scandal to scandal and failed to deal with allegations of defamation.

So I think a female PM would be the perfect antidote.

It’s hard to imagine any of the women now being touted as the next Tory leader to protect gropers – or colleagues who have broken lobbying rules.

And we know that women are better in turbulent times. Prudent thinking and collective leadership are just what we need to combat the cost of living crisis that is expected to bite even harder this winter.

The Conservative Party has a good record of senior women leadership – we produced our country’s only two female Prime Ministers – the late Margaret Thatcher and then Theresa May.

We could get a third now before Labor manages to elect their first female leader.

And just look at the current cabinet, where Secretary of State Liz Truss and Secretary of the Interior Priti Patel hold two of the major offices of state.

These pioneering women have proven that they can do their jobs just as well as men, even while juggling the responsibilities of being mothers.

Attorney General Suella Braverman and former Equality Secretary Kemi Badenoch, who are also running for Tory leadership, are also mothers.

So all these women are master jugglers – and in my eyes all the more impressive.

While I’d be happy if any of the women got the top job, Liz Truss has my vote.

As Secretary of State, she did what all men before her have failed to do and secured the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after six years in Iran – a remarkable achievement. She has also been tough on Russia and has negotiated key post-Brexit trade deals in her previous role as international trade secretary.

8th Attorney General Suella Braverman is also running for Tory leadership Photo credit: AFP

Liz once told me that while she understands life has struggles, you can’t fight them all. But she likes good junk and isn’t afraid to stand up for herself and her beliefs.

Oh, and she believes in low taxes. I have no doubt that she would strive to give this country a better future.

Then there’s Secretary of Commerce Penny Mordaunt, who is a radically different character. She has showbiz flair – she was once a magician’s assistant, not to mention she was on the famous diving show Splash! appeared on television in a bathing suit.

She was once voted Britain’s Sexiest MP. But it would be a mistake to underestimate them. In 2019 she became the UK’s first female Defense Secretary and is showing strong performances in the shipping box as Trade Secretary. With her tough, no-nonsense style, she meets all the requirements for leadership qualities.

This is similar to Priti reportedly considering a tilt in 10th place.

She is sometimes criticized for being cool and distant. But that bothers me. How often is that accused of a male politician?

For months, Liz, Priti, and Penny’s criminal records have been the talk of the corridors of power.

But this week surprise contenders Suella and Kemi threw their hats in the ring.

They are both exciting prospects.

Suella is said to have “iron determination and authenticity”.

Her parents are from Mauritius and Kenya and she says moving to Britain in the 1960s gave her family hope, security and opportunity.

Suella is something of an underdog in the leadership race, but has a passion for Brexit and an aversion to “woke nonsense” – which I like.

Of all the women in the picture, I know Kemi the least.

The rising Tory star is likely another underdog but she has guts and is said to be “crossing the street to pick a fight”.

I really like that in a person.

But the truth is, these women are all adorable. They all love what they do and are excellent politicians.

Thatcher once said, “I owe the women’s movement nothing.” Perhaps she meant that she didn’t owe her success to being a woman. But I wouldn’t be so sure about that.

If the next Tory leader is a woman, that can only be good news.

Kim’s bad cover version

I had to laugh at the pictures of Kim Kardashian leaving the Balenciaga Couture Dinner in Paris in a black sequined dress. . . and a black mask that covered her whole face.

8th Kim Kardashian exits the Balenciaga couture dinner in Paris in a black sequin dress – with a full face mask Photo credit: BackGrid

8th Kim without a mask Photo credit: Splash

Do you think someone teased her and told her this was the pinnacle of fashion?

It looks ridiculous.

But I have a theory. Maybe she was having one of those days when she just didn’t feel like putting on makeup.

If I think about it, maybe I need something like this in my life.

LUCKY STARS I LOVE the fact that Beatle Ringo Starr, 82, and his wife Barbara Bach, 74, have been married for more than four decades. It’s really the opposite of rock ‘n’ roll, isn’t it? But in the pictures of the couple celebrating their 82nd birthdays, below, they look so happy – and also around 20 years younger than they are. I guess that is the power of true love and happiness for you.

Okay to love again

At the end of her life, actress Helen McCrory told her husband Damian Lewis that she wanted him to find love again.

8th Actress Helen McCrory told husband Damian Lewis she wanted him to find love again after her death Photo credit: Getty

She said to him and their two children: “I want daddy to have a lot of girlfriends, you all have to love again, love is not possessive but you know Damian at least try to get through the funeral without kissing anyone. “

Now, 14 months after losing his beloved wife to breast cancer, Damian has confirmed his romance with singer Alison Mosshart.

The couple have been spotted together several times in recent weeks, including attending private members’ club The House of KOKO’s summer party last week.

I met Helen once and she struck me as highly intelligent, creative, passionate and talented, so it doesn’t surprise me that she wanted her husband to be as happy with each new partner as he clearly was with her.

I’m glad he found someone.

He deserved it after such a harrowing time.

DEMO IS ARTLESS I find it hard to sympathize with the climate protesters glued to the frame of a 19th-century painting at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery. The women of the Just Stop Oil group claimed they had no intention of damaging the painting themselves, but refused to move until they were eventually arrested by police officers. In London, another group of protesters aimed at a copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper at the Royal Academy of Arts. I know the goal of such protests is to raise awareness and cause disruption, but no doubt this will result in a fine or even jail time. The best punishment would be to just leave them in the gallery. A few days without food, water, and toilet breaks would teach them a lesson they won’t forget.

No son seems for Joe

Hunter Biden, floating in a sensory deprivation tank, was supposed to detox from his destructive ways.

8th Hunter Biden was filmed apparently smoking drugs and groping himself

Instead, the son of Joe, the President of the United States, filmed himself apparently smoking drugs and fondling himself.

There’s something so tragic about the footage, all the more so given that the program is funded by his ever-hopeful father.

Joe refuses to give up his son and, despite all his disappointments over the years, wire him £60,000 to pay for treatment.

Hunter’s wild, blank stare into the camera is particularly heartbreaking and must be unbearable for his father.

It must be devastating for any parent—whether you’re a president or a postman—to see your child this way.

The bottom line is, it’s hard to know how to help someone who’s determined to wreck their life.

But of course hope is eternal.

In text messages, Joe tells his son: “Proud of you. Keep doing. Everything else will work. With love, father.”

He is relentlessly supportive and hopeful about his recovery.

The stress of having a child with an addiction must be immense.