Spirit Airlines plane’s tire catches fire at Atlanta airport – but passengers are told by the crew to remain in their seats

PASSENGERS on a Spirit Airlines flight were thrown from their seats on Sunday as fire and smoke billowed from the plane after it landed at Atlanta’s Hartfield-Jackson Airport.

As passengers climbed to the windows to view the fire igniting from the plane’s brakes, the flight crew urged passengers to remain seated during the incident.

2 Pictures taken from the tarmac show smoke billowing from the plane after it landed at Atlanta’s Hartfield-Jackson Airport on Sunday Photo credit: Twitter / @trianglegrrl

2 Video captured on the plane shows passengers climbing out of their seats Photo credit: Twitter

Video of the incident taken by a passenger and posted on social mediashowed panicked passengers climbing to the windows to look outside at the smoke billowing outside the plane.

In the video, taken by user @imgoinscottie and posted Sunday morning, flight crew members can be heard trying to calm the panicked airmen.

“Ladies and gentlemen, stay seated, stay seated, we don’t have to evacuate now,” a woman can be heard saying over the loudspeaker.

Between the announcements, the sounds of unbuckling seat belts can be heard.

“Get back to your seats, we don’t have to evacuate, please go back to your seats, thank you,” another worker told passengers.

A third female flight crew member added further instructions, telling passengers, “If the pilot gives us the order to evacuate, we will evacuate.”

She also told passengers to leave their bags behind if ordered to evacuate.

Another video posted to Twitter shows a fire truck outside the plane responding to the situation.

Footage taken from outside the plane showed smoke billowing from the rear of the plane as the plane moved across the tarmac.

According to the airline, the smoke was due to overheated brakes.

“Spirit Flight 383 from Tampa to Atlanta landed safely at Atlanta International Airport and upon landing, one of the brakes overheated,” the company said in an email statement to the US Sun.

“The plane was towed to the gate, where the guests safely departed without injury.”

Atlanta Airport also confirmed the incident, saying the fire started from the plane’s brakes in the landing gear.

According to the airport, the fire broke out around 9:25 a.m. Sunday when Spirit Airlines Flight 383 landed in Atlanta from Tampa.