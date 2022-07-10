News
Spirit Airlines plane’s tire catches fire at Atlanta airport – but passengers are told by the crew to remain in their seats
PASSENGERS on a Spirit Airlines flight were thrown from their seats on Sunday as fire and smoke billowed from the plane after it landed at Atlanta’s Hartfield-Jackson Airport.
As passengers climbed to the windows to view the fire igniting from the plane’s brakes, the flight crew urged passengers to remain seated during the incident.
Video of the incident taken by a passenger and posted on social mediashowed panicked passengers climbing to the windows to look outside at the smoke billowing outside the plane.
In the video, taken by user @imgoinscottie and posted Sunday morning, flight crew members can be heard trying to calm the panicked airmen.
“Ladies and gentlemen, stay seated, stay seated, we don’t have to evacuate now,” a woman can be heard saying over the loudspeaker.
Between the announcements, the sounds of unbuckling seat belts can be heard.
“Get back to your seats, we don’t have to evacuate, please go back to your seats, thank you,” another worker told passengers.
A third female flight crew member added further instructions, telling passengers, “If the pilot gives us the order to evacuate, we will evacuate.”
She also told passengers to leave their bags behind if ordered to evacuate.
Another video posted to Twitter shows a fire truck outside the plane responding to the situation.
Footage taken from outside the plane showed smoke billowing from the rear of the plane as the plane moved across the tarmac.
According to the airline, the smoke was due to overheated brakes.
“Spirit Flight 383 from Tampa to Atlanta landed safely at Atlanta International Airport and upon landing, one of the brakes overheated,” the company said in an email statement to the US Sun.
“The plane was towed to the gate, where the guests safely departed without injury.”
Atlanta Airport also confirmed the incident, saying the fire started from the plane’s brakes in the landing gear.
According to the airport, the fire broke out around 9:25 a.m. Sunday when Spirit Airlines Flight 383 landed in Atlanta from Tampa.
Gophers football to play series with Alabama in a decade
The Gophers have scheduled a home-and-home series with the platinum standard of college football.
Minnesota announced Tuesday two games against the Alabama Crimson Tide: in Minneapolis on Sept. 18, 2032 and in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 17, 2032.
It will be interesting to see where these two programs are at in a decade. Legendary coach Nick Saban will be 80 years old in 2032; U coach P.J. Fleck, who is in his sixth season at Minnesota, will be 51.
The Gophers are 1-0 all time against Alabama after a 20-16 win in the 2004 Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn.
Tulsi Gabbard announces she is quitting the Democratic Party
Former congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday that she is quitting the Democratic Party.
She made the revelation in a video posted to social media, describing the details of her farewell:
I can no longer stay in today’s Democratic Party which is now under the total control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by a cowardly awakening, who are dividing us by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism , actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith and spirituality, demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, militarize the security state to prosecute political opponents and, above all, to bring us ever closer to nuclear war.
She continued:
I believe in government that is of the people, by and for the people. Unfortunately, the Democratic Party today does not. Instead, it represents a government of, by and for the powerful elite. I call on my fellow independent Democrats of common sense to join me in quitting the Democratic Party. If you can’t take the direction the so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are heading any longer, I invite you to join me.
I can no longer stay in today’s Democratic Party which is now under the total control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by a cowardly awakening, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism, work actively to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf
— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022
His video comes less than a month before the November midterms that will determine control of the House of Representatives for the next two years, and possibly the fate of the Biden administration’s agenda.
It also comes about eight months after the start of the Ukraine-Russia war, in which the United States provided billions of dollars in support to Ukraine, amid a growing threat of nuclear war. .
Gabbard has long been a critic of the pro-war foreign policy establishment, as well as Wokeism, both currently led by the Democratic Party.
Follow Breitbart News’ Kristina Wong on TwitterTruth Social or on Facebook.
‘Series’ Adnan Syed: Prosecutors Drop Case Against Man Accused Of Killing Hae Min Lee, Lawyer Says
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — Prosecutors on Tuesday dropped charges against Adnan Syed in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, a case that was chronicled on the first season of the hit “Serial” podcast, according to a lawyer affiliated with Syed’s case.
Laura Nirider, co-director of the Center on Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, who accompanied Syed on his release from prison last month, tweeted: “Breaking news: After the last round of DNA tests, results which, as previous rounds of testing, ruled out Adnan Syed, he has now been officially exonerated!”
Erica Suter, an attorney who represented Syed in court during his release request, confirmed the news to the Baltimore Sun.
The prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.
Last month, a Baltimore judge overturned Syed’s murder conviction and ordered his release from prison, where the 41-year-old had spent more than two decades. Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn also gave prosecutors 30 days to decide whether to try Syed again or drop the charges.
Phinn ruled that the state violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have bolstered Syed’s defense. After his release, Syed was placed under house arrest with GPS location monitoring.
SEE MORE: ‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed freed, creator of hit podcast says evidence was long out
Syed has maintained his innocence for decades and caught the attention of millions in 2014 when the first season of ‘Serial’ focused on the case and raised doubts about some of the evidence, including the data. of the cell phone tower.
Prosecutors previously said a re-investigation into the case revealed evidence regarding the possible involvement of two alternate suspects. The two suspects may have been involved individually or together, the state’s attorney’s office said.
One of the suspects had threatened Lee, saying “he would make her (Mrs. Lee) disappear. He would kill her,” according to a court filing.
The suspects were known individuals at the time of the initial investigation and were not properly excluded or disclosed to the defense, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors also said new information has emerged that one of the suspects was convicted of assaulting a woman in her vehicle and one of the suspects was convicted of serial rape and sexual assault. .
Prosecutors also noted unreliable cellphone data used during Syed’s trial to corroborate his whereabouts on the day of the crime. The notice on the records specifically stated that billing locations for incoming calls “would not be considered reliable location information.”
Syed served more than 20 years in prison for strangling Lee, who was 18 at the time. His body was found weeks later buried in a Baltimore park.
More than a decade later, the popular “Serial” podcast has uncovered little-known evidence and garnered millions of listeners, smashing podcast streaming and record downloads.
The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
The Supreme Court will hear a case that could increase the price of pork
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will hear arguments about a California animal cruelty law that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide.
The outcome of the case is important for the country’s pork industry, worth $26 billion a year, but the outcome could also limit states’ ability to pass laws that impact outside their borders. , from laws aimed at combating climate change to others aimed at regulating prescription drugs. prices.
The case in court on Tuesday concerns California’s Proposition 12, which voters passed in 2018. It said pork sold in the state must come from pigs whose dams were raised with at least 24 square feet of space, including the ability to lie down and turn around. This excludes confined “gestation crates”, metal enclosures common in the swine industry.
Two industry groups, the Iowa-based National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation, have pursued this proposal. They say that while Californians consume 13% of the pork consumed in the United States, almost 100% of it comes from pigs raised outside the state, mainly where the industry is concentrated in the Midwest and Carolina. North. The vast majority of sows, meanwhile, are not raised in conditions that would meet Proposition 12 standards.
The question for the High Court is whether California has unconscionably burdened the pork market and improperly regulated an industry outside its borders.
Hog producers say 72% of farmers use individual pens for sows that don’t allow them to turn around, and even farmers who house sows in larger pens don’t provide the space California needs. .
They also say the way the pork market works, with meat cuts from various producers combined before sale, it’s likely that all pork should meet California standards, regardless of where it’s sold. Complying with Proposition 12 could cost the industry $290 million to $350 million, they say.
So far, lower courts have sided with California and animal welfare groups that had backed the proposal. But for a number of reasons, the law has not yet entered into force.
The Biden administration, for its part, is urging judges to side with pork producers. The administration says Proposition 12 would be a “radical change in the way pork is raised and marketed in this country.” And he says the proposal has “thrown a giant wrench into the workings of the interstate pork market.”
California Proposition 12 also covers other animals. It states that laying hens and calves reared for veal should be raised in conditions in which they have enough space to lie down, stand up and turn around freely. These parts of the law are not at issue in the case.
The case is National Pork Producers Council v. Ross, 21-468.
Apple TV 4K 64GB hits lowest price yet, which is great news for gamers
Following discounts on Apple TV HDthe high-end Apple TV 4K is at its lowest price yet during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale for 32GB ($109) and 64GB ($123) versions.
At $180 the Apple TV 4K 64GB is expensive, but for $123 it’s the one to get, especially since it’s so much more powerful and flexible than the $99 Roku Ultra. If you have a choice between Apple TV HD and 4K models, go for the latter – especially if you own a TV manufactured in recent years. The 4K model offers better picture quality with Dolby Vision as well as support for the Dolby Atmos spatial audio standard. As a user of both streamers, I’ve found 4K to be the best all-around device for gaming and streaming.
I’ve been a Roku user for a long time, but it’s not exactly a great choice for gaming, even if you have a top-end Ultra. As a PC gamer, I want to be able to use Steam Link to play on the big screen with my surround sound system, and Roku doesn’t (yet?) have that app. I was originally using an Nvidia shield, but found the Bluetooth pairing process for Xbox controllers to be time consuming and unstable.
I upgraded to the Apple TV 4K last year and now use it both as a primary streamer and for playing games like Pummel Party with the family, or even a few rounds of fall guys. The box pairs easily with Xbox and PlayStation controllers and supports up to four at a time. If you subscribe to apple arcadegames like SongPop Party are a real hoot.
News
The Pear Theater serves “fresh produce”
The Pear Theater of Mountain View has an annual play development process, from which staged readings flow. This year is called “Fresh Produce ’22” and offers two productions.
“Chaplin and Keaton on the Set of ‘Limelight’” by Greg Lam premieres Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m. Directed by Robyn Ginsburg Braverman, it features Dave Sikula as Chaplin, Paul Braverman as Keaton, Nicole Martin as President 2, Vanessa Melendrez as Beverly, and Amanda Le Nguyen as Claire/Oona.
“For a Brighter Tomorrow” by Sophia Naylor will be read on Sunday, October 23 at 2 p.m. Stage instructions will be read by Robyn Ginsburg Braverman. All three roles are played by Tasi Alabastro as Luka, Paul Braverman as the voices, and The Pear art director Sinjin Jones as Yuri.
Tickets for live and streaming performances are $15-$25 at 650-254-1148 or visit www.thepear.org.
