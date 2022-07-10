Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns as protesters storm the palace, swim in the pool, use the gym and have pillow fights

Sri Lankan protesters have enjoyed pillow fights, pool parties and gym workouts after storming the presidential palace.

Thousands of men, women and children flocked to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s magnificent mansion as months of frustration caused by an unprecedented economic crisis boiled over.

11 Protesters jumped into the President’s swimming pool Photo credit: Twitter

11 Protesters sleep on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s bed Photo credit: Reuters

11 A man tries out fitness equipment at the President’s gym Photo credit: Reuters

11 People crowd into the President’s bedroom Photo credit: AFP

11 Demonstrators with refreshments at the Sri Lankan President’s official residence Photo credit: AFP

11 Protesters set fire to the prime minister’s house before he agreed to resign Photo credit: Getty

11 Thousands of demonstrators stormed the presidential palace Photo credit: Twitter

Protesters also set fire to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s home in Colombo, prompting both men to resign dramatically.

Demonstrators have been demanding for months that Rajapaksa – part of a powerful clan that has dominated politics for decades – step down.

Dramatic footage showed swarms of protesters inside and outside his home chanting and carrying national flags while hundreds dived into the garden pool for a swim.

People were seen having pillow fights in the bedrooms of the looted palace and singing along on the grand piano – some even taking time out for a quick workout at the snazzy gym.

In the palace’s Gordon Garden, families enjoyed a picnic while Buddhist monks in saffron robes marveled at the marble floors and air conditioning.

Monk Sri Sumeda said, “When leaders live in such luxury, they have no idea how the commoners are coping.

“It shows what can be done when people choose to exercise their power.”

Outside, the building barricades were thrown down and a black flag was hoisted on a pole.

Security personnel attempted to stop the protesters but were overwhelmed when the Hort breached the fences, ran across the lawn and entered the building.

At least 34 people, including two police officers, were injured in scuffles.

At the president’s seafront office in a nearby building, protesters also broke down the iron fences and seized the main lobby, where they opened a makeshift library on Sunday.

Rajapaksa fled the presidential palace through a back entrance under military protection on Saturday, just minutes before tens of thousands of protesters stormed the mansion.

The leader has not commented directly, but he plans to step down on July 13, the country’s parliamentary speaker said.

Heavily armed Presidential Guards are still at the palace – but they mingle with the new visitors and even pose for selfies with those who now control the new Corridors of Power.

Last month the country’s Prime Minister announced that Sri Lanka’s economy had collapsed and was bankrupt.

Sri Lanka’s crisis has been blamed on a number of causes including the Covid pandemic, huge tax cuts and massive debt.

The country is grappling with its worst financial crisis in a generation as its leaders try to negotiate a bailout with the International Monetary Fund.

The economic collapse has led to severe shortages of essential goods, leaving people struggling to buy commodities such as food and fuel.

And inflation has hit a record high of 54 percent, while food prices have skyrocketed a staggering 80 percent, according to Al Jazeera.

In April, Sri Lanka announced that it was suspending foreign loan repayments due to a shortage of foreign exchange.

Its total foreign debt is $51 billion, of which $28 billion is due to be repaid by the end of 2027.

The political unrest has sparked months of protests, with people demanding the president’s resignation.

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung called on people to protest peacefully and on the military and police to allow space and security for peaceful protesters to do so.

“Chaos and violence will not fix the economy or bring the political stability Sri Lankans need now,” Chung said in a tweet.

The unrest in Sri Lanka has prompted the British government to put the country back on the travel ban list.

TUI has canceled flights to Sri Lankan airports.

The Foreign Office said in a statement: “The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka due to the impact of the current economic crisis.”

11 Demonstrators demanded the resignation of the President Photo credit: AFP

11 Sri Lankans face fuel and food shortages due to an economic crisis Photo credit: Rex

11 Security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters Credit: EPA