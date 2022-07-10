The exact date Britain will have a new prime minister is revealed in secret Conservative plans

THE exact date Boris Johnson’s successor will be announced has been outlined in secret Conservative plans.

A new Tory prime minister will be in office by September 5, according to the timetable expected to be approved by the 1922 Committee Executive, which meets at 5pm on Monday.

The Conservative High Command is hoping to end the uncertainty caused by Mr Johnson’s resignation.

A senior party source told The Daily Telegraph that a new leader will be elected by the party’s members within two months – 5 September.

Party officials are said to be concerned that more than 16 Tory MPs could hold their own in the leadership struggle.

They are believed to be considering rushing a rule chance to narrow the list down to only “serious candidates”.

It emerged on Friday that relatively unknown backbenchers in the party – Sir Bill Wiggin, John Baron and Rehman Chishti – were considering offers of leadership.

When asked why he was thinking about running, Mr Baron said: “I would be a newcomer to the competition…I’ll be doing some exploratory work over the weekend.”

However, a senior party source told the newspaper: “There will be a threshold, so below that threshold candidates will not be allowed to proceed.

“We want to reduce the field to serious candidates and if you can’t get a fair share of the party to support you, we don’t want tribunes.”

Under plans, which are expected to be agreed by the 1922 ruling committee and then the party executive on Monday, nominations will be finalized on Tuesday night for any MP who wishes to throw their hat in the ring.

Originally it was assumed that candidates would need the support of 10 MEPs.

But the 1922 committee intends to increase that number to 20.

The first vote is scheduled for Wednesday.

After that, any candidate with 35 MPs or fewer is eliminated.

The second takes place on Thursday, knocking out another MP before all the remaining candidates are grilled in private by colleagues on July 18.

Additional rounds will take place on July 19th and 20th – one more every day.

The remaining two hopefuls are then elected by the members.

So far, Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat, Suella Braverman, Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt, Grant Shapps and Nadhim Zahawi have announced their candidacy.

Liz Truss is expected to make her announcement on Monday and Penny Mordaunt is also expected to run.

“If you’re in a position where you’re not among the favourites, the trick is to come forward early and get some momentum in the vote,” one MP said.

