‘They look made for each other’ – Erling Haaland will be an absolute nightmare for Prem’s defenders, says Chelsea hero Flo

TORE ANDRE FLO has a message for defenders already trembling at the prospect of tying Erling Haaland – it’s going to be even tougher than you feared.

Haaland begins his new life as Manchester City’s top striker and is considered Europe’s hottest young killer.

It’s easy to see why many think the £51.4million City paid for the 21-year-old superstar is a steal.

Silencing a man who has scored 86 goals in his two and a half seasons at Borussia Dortmund has never been easy.

But Flo, who knows all about cracking the prem as a foreign striker, reckons defenses across the country are now facing even greater misery – thanks to Norway’s failure at the World Cup.

Former Chelsea star Flo said: “Obviously missing the final is a huge disappointment for Erling but it could be a huge advantage for City.

“It gives him about an extra month to get to know his new club and work with manager Pep Guardiola.

“And of course being fitter and fresher than coming back from a very intense tournament.”

Liverpool can hint that Mo Salah will also put his feet up while others lash out in the Qatar November heat – yet the Egyptian is almost a decade older.

Flo thinks the bookies – who already have Haaland as a hot favorite to be the leading shooter in his first Premier League campaign – are spot on.

He added: “When people talk about having the instinct of a striker, that’s one thing, but combining it with his quality is something you don’t see very often.

“Of course there will be a lot of pressure on him at City – but don’t forget that he will also play with a lot more quality around him. It just seems like the perfect fit for both of them.

“With the kind of players he’s going to play with and the way he scores his goals, they just look like they were made for each other.

“City put a lot of low balls into the far post and when you’re a born goalscorer, that’s what you dream of.

“He’s going to take on so many of them.

“He’s so keen to get in front of defenders, first after so many crosses.

“High or low, he doesn’t care, he just comes to the end and usually scores – he really hits the ball so cleanly.”

Flo, now 48 and boss of hometown club Sogndal, didn’t do badly himself after getting far less fanfare when Chelsea paid Brann £300,000 in 1997.

He scored on his debut – as he did for Rangers and Sunderland – and won the FA and Cup Winners’ Cup amongst five major trophies in three years at Stamford Bridge.

But Haaland is already heading for even greater heights – and no amount of pressure will stop the goals from flowing.

Flo said: “No matter how big the game was or how much pressure, he handled it.

“There are many great defenders in England – but even they will find it very difficult to stop him.”