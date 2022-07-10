Tottenham leave £100m quartet Ndombele, Lo Celso, Reguilon and Winks HOME as Conte looks to transfer flops

TOTTENHAM have left behind a quartet of unwanted stars as they head to South Korea for their pre-season tour.

Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks all continue their pre-season preparations at the Hotspur Way.

3 Reguilon could leave north London after just two seasons Photo credit: Getty

3 Lo Celso is also linked with a move from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Photo credit: Getty

3 Winks (left) and Ndombele (centre) have to train at home Photo credit: Getty

Spurs are looking to sack all four this summer while Antonio Conte seeks to downsize his bloated squad.

Ndombele, Lo Celso and Reguilon cost more than £100million combined, while Winks – who was interested by Everton – has been at the club since he was six.

Joe Rodon also missed out due to illness and new loanee Clement Lenglet also failed to make the cut as he does not have the necessary documentation to travel to Korea, having only joined the club from Barcelona on Friday.

Youngsters Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett are also absent after being given more time off following their U19 European Championship triumph against England.

Summer signings Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster were all on the plane that departed on Saturday night.

Japhet Tanganga was also on the flight, although there has recently been talk of a move from the club.

Spurs are playing two games in the Far East.

They face Team K League in Seoul on Wednesday and Sevilla in Suwon on Saturday.

Most read in the Premier League

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS – THE BEST OFFERS FOR NEW CUSTOMERS

They then meet Rangers at Ibrox before traveling to Israel to face Roma – the first time Spurs will face former manager Jose Mourinho.

Their first Premier League game of the season will then come on August 6 when they host Southampton.

Ndombele, Lo Celso, Winks and Reguilon could all be out by then.

Ndombele is linked with PSG while Lo Celso is aiming for a permanent move to Villarreal.

Winks has been muted as a potential target for Sevilla and Everton, with Reguilon reportedly wanted by Spanish giants Barcelona.