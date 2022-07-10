UK Weather – Satisfied Office warning of ‘cheap accessories’ that do NOTHING to protect you from the sun in the 43C heatwave

THE Met Office has issued an urgent warning about “cheap accessories” that do NOTHING to protect you from the sun – as the UK heads for a 43C heatwave next week.

Brits should be careful about what sunglasses they buy if they plan to soak up some rays in the sweltering heat.

Wearing cheap sunglasses could damage your eyes as they do little to protect you from the harsh UV rays.

Excessive sun exposure can put you at risk of developing cataracts and skin cancer, and can even lead to blindness.

As temperatures rise into the next week, experts are begging Brits to buy proper glasses with UV protection and, if possible, all-round protection instead of cheap sunglasses.

Greg Dewhurst, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “UV radiation can damage your eyes just as much as it can damage your skin.

“You have to have sunglasses with UV protection – the cheaper ones usually don’t.

“Wraparound just means the sun doesn’t usually come up

through the side of the glasses.”

Britain could be bracing for its hottest day on record next week, when mercury could soar to a staggering 43C.

The sweltering conditions would ‘erase’ the previous UK record of 38.7C measured at the Cambridge Botanic Garden in July 2019.

Shocking models from America point to the potential for a 43C scorcher next weekend.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates said: “We are in for a real rollercoaster ride which may surprise people.

“Next weekend we could have some really exceptional, record-breaking heat and it’s going to suddenly ramp up – like someone hit the gas.

“Some models from America are suggesting we could see 43C in East Anglia next Sunday, which would shatter the current UK record.

“Right now we’re having a fairly comfortable dry heat, but next weekend the dew point will rise and it’ll be very hot and stuffy.”

As Brits flock to beaches, parks and pub gardens, taking care of your eyes is more important than ever.

Sun glasses are marked with the CE mark and the British Standard Mark 12312-1:2013 E.

Contact lenses with a UV filter are not sufficient protection from the burning sun.

Eye safety shouldn’t be Brits’ only concern in the upcoming heatwave, as experts offer tough advice to sun-seekers.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned schools and parents not to make children “strongly physically active” when temperatures are above 30C.

It said children should also be kept out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, when it’s at its hottest.

Sunbathers have also been advised to educate themselves about the risk of heatstroke.

The illness often begins as heat exhaustion, which develops over hours or days of high temperatures and dehydration.

Studies even suggest that drowning cases increase by 70 percent during a heatwave, so lifeguards on the country’s coast are urging swimmers to be careful.

Last year, 277 people died from accidental drowning. according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

That’s an increase of 23 deaths (36 percent) over the previous year.

HOT WEATHER EYE CARE Mr. Raja Das-Bhaumik from Moorfields Eye Hospital recommended: Always look for the UV 400 mark when purchasing sunglasses to ensure they protect your eyes from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Look for the CE mark, which indicates that the sunglasses meet European standards.

Contact lenses with a UV filter do not offer complete sun protection,

Try to stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, when UV rays are most damaging.

