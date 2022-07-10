Vladimir Putin, 69, ‘will have DAUGHTER with ex-gymnast lover’ despite grumbling ‘I’ve got enough kids’

VLADIMIR Putin will have a daughter with his ex-gymnast lover, according to a report, although he complains about having enough children.

The 69-year-old Russian bully is reportedly already a father to two children by former rhythmic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, 30 years his junior.

4 Vladimir Putin’s lover, former Olympic rhythmic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, is reportedly pregnant again with a baby girl

4 Putin reportedly grumbled about ‘having enough children as it is’ Photo credit: East2West

4 It is claimed that Putin and Kabaeva already have two children together Source: kremlin.ru

News of another Putin entering this world came from the General SVR Telegram Channel, which is said to be run by Kremlin insiders.

“We have previously reported that Alina Kabaeva, the Russian President’s partner, is pregnant,” the post reads.

“Yesterday the gender of the unborn child became known – this is a girl.”

According to the anonymous poster, the news “didn’t please the future father and president of Russia at all,” who went on to say he had “enough children already and even more daughters.”

The same report claims that Putin, upon hearing the news, grumbled, “I have enough children as it is, and had enough daughters a long time ago.”

In May, the account claimed that Alina, dubbed Russia’s most flexible woman, was pregnant.

It read: “Putin has found out that his lover is pregnant once again – and from the looks of it, that wasn’t planned.”

Putin’s private life has been deliberately kept secret and it is not known exactly how many children he has.

Academic and businesswoman Maria Vorotsova, 37, and scientist and former dancer Katerina Tikhonova, 35, are the only two children Putin officially has with his ex-wife Lyudmila.

Putin has never admitted a relationship with media boss Kabaeva, who is said to have formerly hidden in Switzerland.

A local newspaper reported that she had a son there in 2015 and another in Moscow in 2019.

This means that Putin has two sons aged 7 and 3 by his now pregnant mistress.

Putin is also suspected of having a third daughter from an alleged extramarital relationship. Luiza Rozova, 18, a fashion designer and DJ, made a splash on Instagram.

All three daughters bear striking resemblances to Putin.

Putin has never spoken of Luiza, who since being “outed” by the media last year has become a social media star with nearly 100,000 followers with her own clothing line.

She is also in demand as a DJ.

She recently overcame the curbs of Covid-19 to take a trip to Paris and also shared pictures with Agent Provocateur and Hermes bags.

She did not mention the forum in her hometown of St. Petersburg.

Luiza has admitted to Russia’s GQ that she “probably” looks “similar” to a young Putin, but hasn’t confirmed the relationship.

Putin’s relationship with Svetlana reportedly ended around the time he was first romantically linked to Olympic gold medalist Alina Kabaeva, 38, head of a major pro-Kremlin media outlet.

When the story originally broke, Putin’s spokesman said the Liebeskind allegations were “not very convincing” and “de facto unfounded”.

However, this has not prevented widespread speculation.