Who is Christa B Allen and is she dating The Game?

ACTRESS Christa B. Allen has been in the public spotlight since she burst onto the film scene as a child star in the early 2000s.

These days her love life attracts a lot of speculation including new rumors that she might be dating rapper The Game.

Who is Christa B Allen?

Christa B Allen is an American actress who was born on November 11, 1991.

The B stands for Brittany.

Raised in Wildomar, California, she’s the youngest of nine siblings – and one summer she ran away to join the circus.

Christa had a brief stint on the comedy The Man Show before appearing in several college films and commercials.

Her breakthrough came when she played the younger version of Jennifer Garner’s character in the legendary 2004 comedy film 13 Going On 30.

1 Rumors swirled about Christa B. Allen’s dating life Photo credit: Rex

The film eventually grossed over $90 million, with the actress starring in several films before landing the role of socialite Charlotte Grayson on the 2011 ABC drama series Revenge.

Aside from the big screen, Christa is also part of the musical act Pour Vous alongside music producer Johnny What.

The couple’s first single, Scorpio, was released in 2018 as an “ode to female sexuality for the #MeToo movement,” as reported by Dujour.

Is Christa B Allen Dating The Game?

Rumors surfaced that Christa B. Allen was dating rapper The Game after the actress posted a flirtatious TikTok of the couple on July 4, 2022.

In the post, Christa writes, “When you just broke up BUT… you just broke up,” while looking sadly at the camera.

It is then cut to a separate clip of her with the 42-year-old rapper, aka Jayceon Terrell Taylor, while they briefly kiss.

READ MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT

A day later, The Game dispelled speculation of a romance and insisted they were mutual friends.

He told People, “Christa and I have mutual friends — she attended my Fourth of July party and I hopped on her TikTok.”

He confirmed he’s dating someone else, adding, “She’s a beautiful woman but we’re not dating.”

In the video’s comments section, Christa echoed The Game’s statement when she reiterated that she’s “a single woman doing things for single women.”

What films has Christa B Allen been in?

Aside from her role in the comedy classic 13 Going On 30, Christa has an impressive filmography.

She has appeared in numerous titles including A Merry Little Christmas, Youth In Revolt, One Wish, One Kine Day and Detention Of The Dead.

Christa also played the title character on the 2006 CBS sitcom Cake.