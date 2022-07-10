Why is ‘Santan Dave Dead’ trending?

SANTA CLAUS DAVE has enjoyed a monumental rise to fame since he first burst into the spotlight for winning the coveted Mercury Music Prize.

However, in July 2022, fans worried about the rapper when “Santan Dave dead” was trending around the internet.

Why is “Dave Dead” trending?

The internet has been flooded with reports of rapper Santan Dave’s death.

On July 5, 2022, rumors surfaced on social media that the rapper was allegedly stabbed on his birthday.

The false claims about Santan Dave’s reported death drew attention due to the popularity of the Facebook page “RIP Dave” which has nearly a million likes as of July 6, 2022.

Many of his fans expressed their sadness at the loss of the talented star by sending their condolences to the Facebook page as soon as it was “announced”.

Fake news also surfaced alongside social media claiming that rapper Santan Dave had been murdered.

One headline read: ‘Was David Orobosa Omoregie aka Santan Dave stabbed to death on his birthday? What happened and where is the rapper now?”

However, these claims are completely false, and Santan Dave did not actually die.

Instead, he’s just a victim of another famous death scam circling the internet.

What did Santan Dave say about the death hoax?

Santan Dave has not publicly addressed the rumors, but the singer’s reps have stated that he has not passed away.

Since news of his “death” broke, Dave has been active on Twitter and Instagram, where he posted a selfie of himself in front of a London bus.

Also, his birthday isn’t even in July; The rapper was born in June.

Santan Dave will perform at the Wireless Festival in Birmingham on July 8th 2022.

What is Santan Dave’s real name?

Born on June 5, 1998, the 24-year-old rapper’s real name is David Orobosa Omoregie.

Originally from Streatham, South London, the rapper went by the name Dave but is also known as Santan Dave.

Dave first appeared on a small platform called Street Starz and later switched to Black Box, a freestyle rap YouTube channel.

He had two UK number one singles, Funky Friday (2018) and Starlight (2022).