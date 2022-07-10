Wii Recruitment 2022 » Project Associate, Assistant 45 Post

Russia launches deadly attacks on Ukraine





Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine — Ukraine faces another day of brutality Russian attacks tuesday. Several cities were again affected after dozens of explosive-packed missiles and drones rained down across Ukraine on Monday. Many hit crowded neighborhoods during the morning rush hour as civilians commuted to work in cities like the capital Kyiv, which had largely escaped Russian artillery for months.

Ukrainian officials said at least 19 people were killed in the first round of strikes on Monday and more than 100 injured. The toll of Tuesday’s assault was not immediately clear. Air raid sirens pierced the calm of the early morning hours, accompanied by new alerts sent via mobile phones, warning of the arrival of missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that it had continued its “massive attack using high-precision long-range air and sea weaponry”. Moscow called the airstrike a retaliation for an apparent Ukrainian attack on the Kerch bridge this weekend — the only land link between the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and mainland Russia.

Ukraine’s military said Russia fired more than 75 cruise missiles into the country on Monday, with about 40 intercepted by air defense systems. About two dozen Iranian-made suicide drones were also used in the attacks.



Ukraine’s infrastructure – the sole target of the strikes, according to Russia – has indeed taken a beating. President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked businesses to close after 6 p.m. and residents to limit appliance use during peak hours to save electricity.

On Tuesday morning, Ukraine was still reeling from the onslaught as the new barrage of missiles struck. People emerged into the rubble-strewn streets to assess the damage and calculate the costs. But contrary to Russian claims, these costs were accounted for not just in damaged infrastructure, but in dead civilians.

The assault sent Kyiv residents back into subways and other underground shelters for the first time in many weeks, where they defiantly sang Ukrainian folk songs and their country’s national anthem.

A medical worker walks past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 10, 2022. Roman Hrytsyna/AP



But while President Vladimir Putin may have proven Russia’s ability to reach across Ukraine, recklessly raining missiles down on civilian neighborhoods, his soldiers are getting beaten on the battlefield.

“That’s why they resort to this terror,” Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said, adding an appeal to his own forces to “make the battlefield even more painful for the enemy.”

CBS News visited villages near the raging front lines in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, one of four that Putin recently declared Russian territory in an illegal land grab. Despite its supposed annexation, Ukrainian troops recaptured territory in Kherson and other areas in a counterattack so swift it is measured daily, by the mile.

The villages there were among the first to fall into Russian hands and they remained in its iron grip for seven months, until they were liberated only about a week ago.

Resident Oksana told CBS News she was still in a state of disbelief, but when she saw Ukrainian troops entering her village, all she felt was “happiness”.

“We were suffering,” she said, fighting back tears as she described life under Russian occupation. “It was so hard and so scary.”

In a high school that was used for months as a military headquarters by the occupying Russian soldiers, the building itself tells the story of the brutal battle that brought the village back under Ukrainian control. Huge chunks of concrete are missing from the walls, all windows are smashed, buildings are burned and the ground is littered with the burnt carcasses of armored personnel carriers bearing the white “Z” of the Russian army.

CBS News found teacher Sveltana Reznichenko giving an update on the dirt and misery left behind by retreating Russian forces. It looked more like the remnants of a motley militia than a professional army.

“When I got there and saw this horror, I still had faith that we would rebuild everything,” she said.

A search and rescue dog is seen as firefighters carry out work at a damaged building after the Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, October 10, 2022. Jose Colon/Anadolu Agency/Getty



Zelenskyy vowed on Monday night that his country would “rebuild all the objects that were damaged in today’s Russian terror attacks. It’s only a matter of time.”

Tuesday morning there was still more to rebuild, and a lot more fights still to be done.