Yankees lose 10th-inning head-slapper to Red Sox, 6-5
BOSTON — This is why the Yankees aren’t letting up. After a defensive misplay kept the door open a crack Saturday night, the Red Sox slammed it open to for a 6-5 ,10-inning win over the Bombers at Fenway Park.
After Josh Donaldson dropped the ball after fielding Xander Bogaerts’ grounder, missing a chance at a game-ending double play, Alex Verdugo slapped a line-drive, two-run single to give the Red Sox their seventh walkoff win of the season.
It snapped a three-game winning streak for the Yankees (61-24), who maintain the best record in baseball. The Red Sox (46-39) pulled within 16 games of the Bombers in the American League East
Wandy Peralta, who had not let a run score in his last seven appearances, came in to finish it off. He gave up a leadoff single to former Yankees prospect Rob Refsnyder, advancing the ghost runner to third, but Christian Vazquz’s fly ball to right was too shallow and the Red Sox held the runner at third because of Gallo’s arm. Jeter Downs, named after the former Yankee Hall of Famer, singled on a grounder that got past a devising Gleyber Torres at second base. Aaron Judge had started a Yankees rally in the 10th.
He smashed a rocket of a line-drive off Jake Diekman, driving it to deep center field, scoring ghost runner Jose Trevino from second to give the Yankees a 4-3 lead. Anthony Rizzo smacked a one-out double to the right-field corner to score Judge and then was thrown out trying to steal third. Giancarlo Stanton struck out to end the inning.
Clay Holmes, who had walked five batters in 38 innings pitched, came in with one on and two out in the bottom of the eighth to face Xander Bogaerts. He walked him and then gave up a ground ball through the hole at shortstop to Alex Verdugo to tie the game. It was just the third of 17 inherited runners he has allowed to score this season.
Michael King, who had come in with two out and two on in the sixth inning and gotten Trevor Story in, had given up a two-out double to J.D. Martinez to set up what the Yankees had hoped would be a four-out save for Holmes. That run was the first run charged to King since June 26.
Holmes was back to himself in the ninth, striking out Bobby Dalbec and coaxing a soft grounder to shortstop from Franchy Cordero. Josh Donaldson made a tremendous stop on Jarren Duran’s sharp grounder to send the game into extra innings.
Jordan Montgomery allowed two runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out four over 5.2 innings. It was 13th start (out of 17) in which he allowed two runs or fewer. Michael King came in with two outs and two on in the sixth to bail the Yankees out.
Montgomery had the Yankees’ offense to help him out.
Hicks hammered his sixth of the season, a 392-foot shot to right-center field off Red Sox right-hander Kutter Crawford in the fifth inning. Gleyber Torres scored in the sixth on Anthony Rizzo’s double to take the Yankees first lead of the night.. Rizzo, who was back in the lineup after missing four straight games with back spasms, scored on Josh Donaldson’s single.
Hicks has been having a bigger impact of late. He had multiple hits in the three previous games, the fifth time in his career and the second time this season that he had more than one hit in three straight games. He went into Saturday night’s game hitting .435/.519/.913 three Hicks’s fifth-inning home run got Montgomery off the hook Saturday night, tying the game.
Montgomery had given up a lead off single to Xander Bogaerts in the second and allowed him to score on Bobby Dalbec’s single to give the Red Sox a quick 1-0 lead. He retired eight straight and worked around a one-out walk to Dalbec in the fifth. He gave up a leadoff, first-pitch home run to former Refsnyder in the sixth and back-to-back, two-out singles to Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo to end his night.
The Red Sox, who are desperate for pitching right now, got five solid innings from the rookie right-hander Crawford. He held the Yankees to the one run on four hits and struck out six.
Oh my gourd • TechCrunch
Hello and welcome to Max Q. Will every October issue have a Halloween/Fall pun as the title? I WILL NEVER SAY IT. In this problem:
- Takeoff for Crew-5
- Russia’s thoughts on the ISS
- News from Firefly, TK and more
By the way…We are just over ONE WEEK away from TechCrunch disrupts, which returns live and in person to San Francisco from October 18-20. Use this link to benefit from a 15% reduction on passes (excluding online and exhibition).
SpaceX continues to set the industry standard for launch cadence, successfully completing three separate missions in the space of five days. The first was Crew-5 on Wednesday (more details below), followed by a Starlink mission just eight hours later. To top it off, he launched two satellites for Intelsat on Thursday evening.
Crew-5 was a milestone for several different reasons. The mission (so named because it is SpaceX’s fifth crewed mission with NASA’s Commercial Crew Program) lifted off from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. The four-person crew – which includes US astronauts Nicole Mann, mission commander, and Josh Cassada, mission pilot; JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata, mission specialist; and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, mission specialist – travel to the station in a Crew Dragon dubbed “Endurance”. It separated from the Falcon 9 rocket shortly after launch and arrived at the station on Thursday.
SpaceX has now delivered 30 humans to space across eight manned spaceflight missions. It is also the first time a cosmonaut has flown on a SpaceX Crew Dragon and the first time a cosmonaut has flown on a US spacecraft since 2002. Cosmonaut Kikina’s place on the spacecraft is part of a recent agreement transporting astronauts between the United States and Russia. . US astronaut Francisco Rubio flew to the ISS aboard a Russian Soyuz last month as part of the deal.
Looking ahead, SpaceX’s next CCP mission, Crew-6, will launch in February next year. The Ax-2 mission, Axiom Space’s second private mission to the ISS, will follow in May.
Russia is having internal discussions about continuing its participation in the International Space Station (ISS) beyond 2024, despite statements made earlier this summer that the country will withdraw from the station’s program by the middle of the decade.
Sergei Krikalev, head of human space programs at Roscosmos, said on Monday that the Russian space agency was in talks to expand its “participation in [the] ISS program with our government and hope to be allowed to continue next year.
The about-face comes just months after Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov announced Russia’s plans to leave the station after 2024 and instead build its own station in orbit. The ISS is operated in partnership between the space agencies of the United States, Russia, Canada, Japan and Europe. America has committed to operate the station until 2030.
However, Krikalev admitted that a new Russian station might not be ready by 2025. “We know that won’t happen very quickly. [quickly]so we’ll probably keep flying [on the ISS] until we have new infrastructure that will allow us to provide a continuous human presence in low Earth orbit,” he said.
More news from TC and beyond
- Ariane Group passed a hot test of the Ariane 6 second stage, a key step in stage qualification testing. The European Space Agency hopes to launch the Ariane 6 rocket next year.
- CAPSTONENASA’s orbital mapping satellite, has regained three-axis attitude control and remains on track to enter its target orbit around the moon on November 13.
- Firefly Aerospace can now be counted among a small number of space companies to have reached orbit. The company launched its Alpha rocket from Vandenberg Space Launch Complex 2 on October 1 and declared the mission “100% successful” in achieving its primary objectives.
- Inmarsat is collaborating with British company Livewire Digital to create a “network of networks” for connectivity between Inmarsat geosynchronous satellites, terrestrial 5G and a new constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit.
- Jared Issacman, the billionaire who funded and participated in the Inspiration4 mission last year, outlined his ambitious plans for the Polaris Dawn series of private human spaceflight missions. The first is set to launch in partnership with SpaceX in March next year.
- red cable buys QinetiQ Space, a Belgian supplier of small satellites and other space infrastructure, for 32 million euros ($31.1 million).
- Rocket Lab’s The aptly named “It Argos Up From Here” mission lifted off from the company’s New Zealand launch site on Friday. The dedicated launch carried a General Atomics satellite bus carrying an environmental monitoring payload named Argos-4.
- by Skyrora Head of Government Affairs Alan Thompson has expressed concern about the vacancy of a key post as science minister in the UK government. “The new Conservative administration has yet to recognize and prioritize the huge opportunities facing the UK space sector, a truth that has repeated itself in 80 days away despite the previous incumbent’s commitment and willingness to defend British space and science,” he said in a statement.
- Space Billboards could generate profits despite a cost of up to $65 million, according to a new study by Russian researchers from the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology and the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.
- by SpaceX Falcon Heavy will see its first launch in over three years. The mission, scheduled for October 28, will deploy two satellites to GEO for the US Space Force.
- SpinLaunch successfully completed its tenth flight test with its suborbital accelerator. Unlike other tests, this one carried payloads from NASA, Outpost, and other test clients. SpinLaunch said the test “demonstrated that standard satellite components from SpinLaunch partners are inherently compatible” with the company’s unique kinetic launch system.
- United Launch Alliance launched two SES satellites aboard its Atlas V rocket from the Cape Canaveral space station in Florida. The mission is part of SES’s effort to collect nearly $4 billion in government payments to free up C-band.
- pristine orbit has completed a full launch rehearsal for its next flight from Spaceport Cornwall. It will be the first orbital space launch to take place from the UK.
- York Space Systems sells a 51% majority stake to AEI (owner of Firefly) in a deal that values the company at $1.125 billion.
Max Q is brought to you by me, Aria Alamalhodaei. If you enjoy reading Max Q, consider passing it on to a friend.
Maplewood man charged with selling drugs in fatal overdose in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. — A Maplewood man currently serving a five-year sentence for selling narcotics has been charged with selling an Olmsted County woman the drugs that killed her last year.
Sean Alexander, 44, is facing a third-degree murder charge, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court. He is also charged in Olmsted County with second- and third-degree felonies for allegedly selling suspected heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant.
Alexander is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault, following several convictions in Olmsted County related to the sale of narcotics. His anticipated release date for those convictions is Oct. 25, 2025.
According to the criminal complaint for Alexander’s murder charge, he allegedly sold a woman substances that she later overdosed on and died from in June 2021.
An autopsy report concluded that the woman died as a result of the toxic effects of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
The Olmsted County sheriff’s office began the initial investigation into the woman’s death after receiving a tip from a confidential informant regarding the circumstances of her death.
Multiple witnesses told an investigator with the Olmsted County sheriff’s office that the woman was in contact with Alexander prior to her overdose in order to buy heroin. One witness saw the woman sniff a line of suspected heroin while on a video chat with her.
Alexander, who was present, told the witness he would be bringing the woman home in 15 or 20 minutes. During this call, the woman was nodding in and out of consciousness.
Phone records show the woman contacted multiple people to buy heroin before Alexander agreed to meet her for a buy.
She was allegedly dropped off by Alexander at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus on June 6, 2021, following her overdose, according to hospital surveillance video and witness statements. She was pronounced dead in the early morning hours of June 7.
A confidential informant told investigators that Alexander admitted to them that he believed he sold the drugs that killed the woman and that she was acting funny, and had clammy, pale skin. Alexander allegedly told the informant that he didn’t have any Narcan, so he left her alone. The informant told law enforcement that Alexander believed she was dead when he dropped her off at the hospital.
The informant told investigators that they received a text message from Alexander that read, “I’m not taking this (expletive) in, she can die, I’m not going to prison because she was stupid.”
Cantina Los Mayas in San Francisco is the first bar and restaurant in the country to offer Mexican wines
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Ask anyone about Mexican food and most people will answer tacos, burritos, tequila and beer. But a restaurant in San Francisco is trying to change the perception of Mexican food and drink.
Cantina Los Mayas claims to be the first restaurant in the United States to exclusively serve Mexican wine.
That’s a big feat considering a lot of people don’t even know Mexico has vineyards.
“I had no idea there were Mexican wines. We drink a lot of Napa wines, but being able to experience Mexican wines has been great,” Crawford said.
Cantina Los Mayas is a dream come true for owner Juventino Carrillo.
He owned several taquerias in San Francisco. His newest is Taquería Los Mayas in Inner Richmond, which serves regional Yucatan Mexican cuisine.
Carrillo began introducing his customers to Mexican wine there.
“Hey, I have some Mexican wine. Want to try it?” he would tell his customers.
But Carrillo knew his customers weren’t going to spend $50 on a bottle of wine with fast food.
RELATED: Meet the next generation of Latino winemakers in California trying to make a name for themselves
So he teamed up with his brother and other associates to open Cantina Los Mayas a few blocks from the taqueria.
When he thought about the menu, he looked to the food he ate as a child for inspiration.
“I grew up in the mountains of Yucatan. We used to hunt and it’s very popular to eat duck,” Carrillo said.
One of the restaurant’s signature dishes includes braised ducks with pipian, a sauce made with roasted pumpkin seeds and chili peppers.
VIDEO: Our America: (IN)VISIBLE | Watch the full episode
The menu also includes a lamb shank seasoned with a smoked pepper sauce and a whole fish in a creamy mango and habanero sauce.
“The key to Mexican cooking is the sauce, so pairing it with wine is amazing. You can compare it with French reduced sauces or Italian tomato-based sauces. But here we use spice-based sauces “Carillo said.
The wine list has more than 60 wines. Most of them come from Valle de Guadalupe, an area near Ensenada, about a 90-minute drive south of the Mexican border with San Diego.
RELATED: SF Elementary Students Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by Creating Mosaic Mural
It is the first wine region of Mexico.
“You get a lot of different soils and weather than here or Europe. Thus, the grapes react differently. Sometimes you’ll get a Nebbiolo that has a different flavor than you’d think of a traditional Italian Nebbiolo,” explained Morgan Anderson, co-owner of Cantina Los Mayas.
Cantina Los Mayas has expanded its offering to include wines from the states of Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí and Queretaro.
It also sells wine from Casa Madero, which was founded in 1597 and is the oldest winery on the continent.
But Valle de Guadalupe is a relatively new wine region. Most wineries are around 50 years old or younger.
Anderson says it gives them the freedom to be more experimental in their winemaking.
RELATED: Mother, Son Artists Painting A Family Heirloom
“You get a remix of some of those grapes that you traditionally want, but you get a different version of them,” he said.
Kara Potthasd visited for the first time and was surprised by the varied taste of a grape she knows well.
“It’s 100% Mourvèdre. I usually come from France, so it’s interesting to try it in a completely different region. The wine is a hidden gem,” Potthasd said.
VIDEO: Samantha Ramirez of San Rafael inspires courage in students as ‘Citizen of the Year’
So why aren’t Mexican wines better known in the United States? The answer comes down to supply.
Many wineries are relatively small and only produce 50-100 cases of a particular wine. They are therefore not exported.
Anderson suspects there’s also a bias against Mexican spirits that aren’t tequila, mezcal, or beer.
“Some people have stereotypes and expectations and I think our job is education,” Anderson said. “The quality is there. They have amazing wine that is just delicious. And people just need to accept it and try it without judging it beforehand,” Anderson said.
Lakeville man identified as motorist killed in Burnsville collision
Authorities have identified the man who died after his vehicle rear-ended another car leaving Risen Savior Church in Burnsville on Thursday night.
Alan Ronald Fankhauser, 63, of Lakeville, was thrown from his vehicle in the 8:20 p.m. rollover crash on Dakota County Road 42 near Parson Hill Drive and pronounced dead at the scene.
According to an announcement on the church’s website, a visitation for the two siblings killed in an Oct. 1 plane crash near Duluth, Alyssa and Matthew Schmidt, was being held at the church from 4 to 8 p.m. that evening, with the funeral taking place the next day.
The Minnesota State Patrol is helping Burnsville police reconstruct the crash.
The occupants of the other vehicle were not seriously injured.
Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes in Ukrainian cities
- Russia launched a missile barrage on Ukrainian cities on Monday morning.
- Intersections, buildings and houses have been destroyed by the latest Russian strikes.
- Ukraine’s National Emergency Service said at least 14 people were killed and 97 injured.
Russia unleashed a series of deadly missile strikes in Ukrainian cities on Monday morning, including the country’s capital, Kyiv, where life has slowly returned to normal after the city went months without attacks.
It was the largest bombardment against Ukraine since the early days of the Russian invasion, according to the Associated Press, affecting at least 14 regions.
President Vladimir Putin said in televised remarks on Monday that the strikes were a response to the destruction of portions of the Kerch Strait Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula. The 12-mile link acts as an essential supply line for the Russian military.
Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for the bridge explosion, according to Reuters.
Putin called the incident a “terrorist act” and vowed that further threats would be returned with a “tough and proportionate” response. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba disputed Putin’s claim that the attack was provoked.
“Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles,” Kuleba wrote in a tweet.
—Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 10, 2022
The photos give an insight into the aftermath of the latest Russian strike.
Busy intersections, buildings and homes were destroyed or turned to rubble, and thousands of people were left without power. At least 14 people were killed and 97 injured, according to the National Emergency Service of Ukraine.
businessinsider
As war escalates, Ukraine puts ex-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on wanted list
Kyiv:
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has been on a wanted list compiled by Ukrainian security officials for more than six months, Ukraine’s SBU security service said on Monday.
According to the statement, Medvedev, now vice-president of Russian security, was wanted under an article of the criminal code dealing with attempts to undermine the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the inviolability of its borders. Most members of the Russian Security Council are on the list.
It was not immediately clear why Ukrainian authorities did not release the information sooner or why they are making it public now.
The statement said other prominent Russians were on the wanted list, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the upper house, and Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council.
“The Ukrainian Security Service confirms that Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council and former president of the aggressor state, is declared a wanted person,” the SBU said in a statement.
“It happened in March 2022 at the start of Russia’s large-scale aggression.”
Medvedev was considered a moderate when he served as president from 2008 until 2012, when he swapped jobs with Vladimir Putin, who became prime minister. In recent years, he has voiced some of Russia’s harshest views on Ukraine.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
