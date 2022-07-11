Aliens are trying to contact us, but their efforts are a colossal waste of time and space, scientists say

After Tucker Carlson, Fox News host took to the airwaves to ridicule female servicemen, an army general defended the tens of thousands of women in the ranks in a social media post. But instead of receiving praise for standing up for those in uniform, the general saw his retirement delayed and would now face the possibility of censure and other sanctions.

Although the Army Inspector General’s report on Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe and his social media posts have not been made public, Haley Britzky of the defense journal Task and Purpose and defense analyst Max Boot, writing for the Washington Post, recently had access to the document. They both said Donahoe did not respond to their requests for comment.

Based on their reporting, the document chastises Donahoe for statements on behalf of female soldiers — as well as others advocating longstanding military vaccination policies — that have brought “negative publicity” to the military. He also assesses that he “failed to display the values ​​of the army and the basic skills of the leader”.

This fear of stirring up controversy ironically generates infinitely worse publicity than the general’s public support for his subordinates. More troubling is that the investigation apparently cited a complaint by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who accused Donahoe and other senior officers of “systematic public attacks on television host Tucker Carlson who, in essence, tone and political resonance are inexplicably inappropriate.” He also said: “This spectacle risks politicizing the army.

The military essentially broadcasts that it can bow to dishonest partisan attacks rather than defend its own troops and their leaders. Additionally, the response indicates that the Department of Defense has a huge blind spot when it comes to its evolving role in political and strategic debates in Washington and beyond; he apparently believes the appropriate response to the outrageous attacks on his staff is to give ground.

Last year, Carlson lashed out at harboring female servicemen, saying this “more female” force was mocking the US military. In response, Donahoe tweeted that “Carlson couldn’t be more wrong” and posted a video of a re-enlistment ceremony he presided over involving female soldiers.

A few months later, Donahoe twice responded to conservative commentator Josiah Lippincott (currently suspended from Twitter), a veteran, who criticized his post about Covid vaccinations.

The Inspector General’s investigation reportedly looked into allegations that Donahoe exhibited toxic leadership, but these were not substantiated. In fact, the investigation would have revealed the opposite – and the fact that he would publicly defend the women who served under him, including one he personally praised on Twitter after being subjected to threats and abuse, certainly makes it worth as much.

Still, investigators reportedly agreed with the accusation that Donahoe inappropriately engaged in his use of social media after right-wing media figures, including Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, called him ” left troll” “woke”. A conservative website also slammed his Twitter response to the threatened female soldier, his subordinate, as amounting to “preparation”.

The clutch of pearls is particularly rich coming from the same people who regularly complain about cancel culture and for years have not batted an eyelid at former President Donald Trump’s far more outrageous posts.

But investigators apparently felt Donahoe was wrong to call out Carlson’s remarks. “While potentially admirable, his position brought a measurable amount of negative publicity to the military, enough for [the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs] warned [the secretary of the Army] fallout,” the report revealed, according to Task and Purpose. Investigators notably cited his “sarcasm and sarcastic tweets” as being “misjudged” and in “poor taste”, according to the Post.

Internal reviews holding senior officers accountable for allegations of misconduct are a good thing. This includes reviews of how active-duty officers engage on public social media platforms, where they are rightly held to higher standards than typical users.

There is no doubt that social media poses challenges for military leaders, as comments that are ill-judged detrimental to personnel or services in general can be aired publicly. If Donahoe had launched partisan rants, personal attacks or profanity, censorship would be appropriate. His comments are hardly inflammatory, however, and in some cases are entirely defensible.

The services have long sought to stay in the good graces of Republicans and Democrats who take turns controlling their budgets. However, as social media plays an increasingly crucial role in communicating with the public, fellow military members, officers, and even military adversaries, it’s simply not a viable option to cede that space to the worst actors. .

The Pentagon should not forego public messaging and allow conspiracy theories and disinformation to flourish unchecked, as they come from politically powerful quarters. In fact, Donahoe was showing how Twitter could be used effectively to interact with troops and the public, garnering followers for his posts affirming the value of service to his soldiers and promoting social media engagement as something that can benefit officers. .

This is evident in the war in Ukraine, where social media has greatly influenced the global public’s perception of the war. And it’s also essential as the military desperately tries to make inroads with the next generation as it struggles to attract recruits.

Indeed, one of the most damaging results of Carlson’s attacks on female soldiers and the military’s acquiescence may be that it undermines efforts to enlist women. The U.S. military is facing a shortage of volunteer personnel to meet recruiting goals. Towering over literally half the population to maintain the atmosphere of a boys club is not a wise compromise, especially since finding specialized technical and intellectual talent is more important in modern warfare.

And yet the senator who complained about military leaders’ resistance to Carlson’s tirade is the same one who showed admiration for a Russian recruiting video showing the supposedly tough and ‘masculine’ Russian military. , unlike “awakened”, “emasculated” “thoughts”. “, he estimated, were mentioned in an advertisement of the American armed forces.

The military has rewarded spurious political posturing and sent a message to female personnel that it will prioritize appeasing barking supporters instead of defending them.

It is true that only 4% of the Russian servicemen were women in 2020, compared to 16.5% in the American armed forces. And Russian female military personnel are not allowed to serve in combat roles.

But the Russian military has performed shockingly poorly in Ukraine – and it does so by fighting a Ukrainian army which, among many other virtues, has about three times as many women in the troops, including more than 10,000 in military roles. front line combat. Russia also faces a severe shortage of personnel, including people with the technical skills to operate equipment such as drones.

Of course, Donahoe should have been more careful with his social media engagement to avoid falling victim to such dishonest attacks, and he himself admitted that he regretted the way he interacted with Lippincott.

But by choosing to make an example of Donahoe for its defense in moderate terms of the female soldiers under its command, the army has rewarded fallacious political posturing and sent a message to female personnel that it will prioritize appeasement. barking supporters instead of defending them.

He also told male officers that they had a lot to lose from publicly defending their female colleagues and that engaging with female soldiers could be maliciously construed as sexually inappropriate, unlike interactions with male subordinates.

Together, this sends a terrible message to women in the military, which has not been lost on them.

This will not help the service attract and retain capable soldiers, to the detriment of the military and US national security in general.