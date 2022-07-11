News
Brian Austin Green Naps With Son Zane As Sharna Burgess Says They Were ‘Worth The Wait’
View gallery Image Credit: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com Brian Austin Green, 48, showed off the close bond he and his baby son Zane already share, in a new photo. The actor laid down with the one-week-old bundle of joy on his chest and closed his eyes, in the snapshot, which was shared to Instagram by […]
Almost zero risk of death from Covid for people who are boosted and treated, says White House Covid czar
People who stay up to date on their vaccines and receive treatment when they have breakthrough infections are at almost no risk of dying from Covid-19, a top health official said on Tuesday.
Dr Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force, said the United States had made major progress in the fight against Covid since the early days of the pandemic, when thousands of people were dying from the virus daily. .
“If you are up to date with your vaccines and are being treated if you have a breakthrough infection, your risk of dying from Covid is now close to zero,” Jha told reporters at the White House.
More than 300 people still die each day from Covid on average, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Jha told reporters last week that 70% of people who die from the virus are 75 and older and don’t have the latest vaccines or aren’t being treated as needed. He said this level of mortality is unacceptable given all the tools the United States now has to manage the virus.
Jha encouraged people who show symptoms of Covid to get tested so they can be diagnosed and given treatments such as the antiviral pill Paxlovid when needed.
“The treatments that we have now for free are keeping people from going to hospital, keeping people from going to intensive care, preventing the worst outcomes at all,” Jha said.
People over 50 and those otherwise at high risk, such as people with weakened immune systems or serious medical conditions, should be seriously considered for treatments, he said.
The United States rolled out new boosters targeting the dominant omicron BA.5 subvariant in September. Although there is no real data on their effectiveness yet, Jha said they should provide a much higher degree of protection based on what scientists know about how the human immune system works.
Health officials expect Covid infections to increase from November to January, like every fall and winter since the pandemic began, Jha said. But it’s hard to predict whether the US will face another major Covid surge as the virus continues to evolve, he added.
“We are not powerless in the face of these challenges. What happens in the weeks and months to come will have a big impact on how winter plays out and what happens this winter is very much up to us as American people,” Jha said Tuesday.
He called on all people aged 12 and over to get vaccinated against the novel Covid by Halloween so they are protected in time for Thanksgiving when the holiday season is in full swing. All eligible people should also go out and get their annual flu shot, as health officials expect a major flu season for the first time since the pandemic began, he said.
One caveat is that people who recently caught Covid can wait three months to get their booster because the infection also boosts your immunity, Jha said.
“Don’t wait – get your flu shot and your new Covid shot today,” Jha said. “If Americans did this, we could save hundreds of lives every day this winter.”
Rudy Gobert to miss Timberwolves preseason game as everyone still awaits pairing with Karl-Anthony Towns
Since the Timberwolves executed a blockbuster trade in early July, everyone has waited on pins and needles to see the twin-towers pairing of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns — two of the NBA’s best big men — in the same lineup.
They will have to continue to wait.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Gobert will miss Minnesota’s preseason game Wednesday night against the Lakers in Los Angeles. That will be preseason game No. 4 of five for the Wolves, and Towns and Gobert will have yet to play together in any of them.
So while Minnesota has had what Finch called “a good trip” — with three preseason games, all victories, in their pocket, and a number of “really good practices,” to boot — there still is the overarching, largest question facing this team: What will the big man pairing look like, and how will it work?
“We haven’t been able to get to some of the lineups we want to, the Rudy-KAT stuff,” Finch said. “But we’re still working around that. But I’ve been very pleased with the practices, in particular, and some of the games.”
Finch said he “hopes” Gobert and Towns get minutes together in Minnesota’s preseason finale at home Friday night against Brooklyn. Towns missed the start of training camp and the first two preseason games with an illness.
Gobert missed Sunday’s game against the Clippers and will be out Wednesday as Minnesota managed his workload after the 7-foot center led France to a second-place finish in the Euro Basket tournament last month. Gobert sported a knee brace in his lone appearance in a preseason game — Minnesota’s win over the Lakers in Las Vegas last Thursday.
“I think we’re trying to give him as much rest as we can right now,” Finch said. “He’s getting a bunch of treatment to make that thing feel as good as it can, and we’re trying to be mindful of all the work that he had in his ramp-up this summer.”
Finch noted that “ideally” Minnesota would have had even more practice time together with the two bigs, with just a week remaining until the regular season opener Oct. 19 against Oklahoma City.
“But we’re definitely getting the work done,” he said.
Neither big has expressed much concern about making the fit work. So perhaps a longer ramp-up period won’t be required to get the duo off and running fresh out of the gates.
“He’s a generational talent on defense, and I think I’m a generational talent on offense. The way that we can complement each other on both sides of the court is going to be amazing. I think it’s really exciting for fans. I think it’s very exciting for the league,” Towns said. “People talk about a two big-man tandem hasn’t been able to work, especially in today’s NBA. Time to change that mindset for people. I’m just really excited to be on the court, be able to work with him, be able to share knowledge with each other. (He is a) high IQ player, obviously.
“He’s one of the best defensive players we’ve ever seen in this NBA. So to be able to play off of each other and share our knowledge on both sides of the court and make this team better, and this organization better is something that’s important. It’s all about winning. He has a winning pedigree. Wanted to keep his winning tradition going.”
PM Modi changed ‘culture of corruption’ in arms deal: JP Nadda
Shima:
BJP Chairman JP Nadda said on Tuesday that past corruption was synonymous with arms sales, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “changed that culture”.
Mr Nadda said this as he addressed a rally after the inauguration of an indoor auditorium in his hometown of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.
He said that India used to buy arms and there were several scams in such dealings but now the country is selling arms to the world. Scams such as the Bofors scam, the helicopter scam and the submarine scam used to be synonymous with arms sales, but now the export of arms to the world has increased sixfold, said the leader of the BJP.
Similarly, AIIMS in Bilaspur was constructed in a record time of five years despite no construction works for nearly two years during the Covid pandemic, he added.
Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Bilaspur on ‘Ashtami’ (October 3) in 2017 and he inaugurated it in Dussehra on October 5 this year, he said, adding that the cost initial estimated of AIIMS was Rs 1,375 crore and it was built with Rs 1,471 crore.
Mr Nadda counted several other ‘achievements’ of Prime Minister Modi and Jai Ram Thakur’s governments in the Center and in the state, respectively, and urged voters to repeat the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh in the elections at the meeting to be held later this year.
Fikayo Tomori has a Chelsea meeting to forget with a controversial red card
AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori was sent off against former club Chelsea as the Blues took control of Group E with a 2-0 win at the San Siro in the Champions League.
But it was a different meeting for Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – who scored against former employers Milan and netted three goals in as many games for Graham Potter’s side.
After failing to win their first two games, the Blues are now top of their group and need just one win in their last two games to qualify for the knockout stages.
However, an injury to Reece James poured cold water on the result and left Chelsea and England fans sweating ahead of the World Cup next month.
Another England defender, Tomori, was sent off for a foul on Mason Mount in the penalty area early on – and Jorginho managed to convert from the spot.
It was a double whammy for Tomori and the Italian champions, who were stunned by the referee’s decision.
Tomori’s former Chelsea academy team-mate Mount failed to take up the challenge and the Blues’ appeals were muted.
The Milan defender was on the wrong side and had his hands on the Chelsea striker as he charged towards goal – but the contact was minimal.
AC Milan is only 10 men away!!
Ex-Blue Fikayo Tomori sees red in 20 minutes, giving Chelsea a chance to go 1-0 up from the penalty spot… #UCL pic.twitter.com/fk2oV2Gnm0
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 11, 2022
Tomori asked for a VAR review, pleading his innocence, but the tech didn’t come to his aid, despite another stare.
When the decision was confirmed, the Englishman took an age to leave the pitch and seemed to lose his temper.
Tomori was visibly upset and took his complaints to the fourth official as he finally walked off the pitch.
Engand legend Stuart Pearce could understand the defender’s frustration but insisted Mount’s honesty made the challenge look better than it was.
Pearce told talkSPORT: “Tomori struggled a few times. If they hadn’t given it on the pitch, I don’t think VAR would have given it.
“If he had [Mount} gone down there would have been no question from anybody but because Mount was genuine it raised the question from Tomori that he didn’t touch him.”
Aubameyang, who came through the youth system at Milan, doubled the lead soon afterwards after a smart move.
In the end, Chelsea cruised to victory against the Italian champions once again after a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge last week.
Besides an injury to James, a positive night was capped off as Dinamo Zagreb and RB Salzburg played out a 1-1 draw.
Stillwater bridge lifts ending for the season
It’s hard to believe winter is coming when temperatures on Tuesday reached the 80s.
But Minnesota Department of Transportation officials sent their annual announcement Tuesday afternoon warning St. Croix River boaters that the summer schedule for the Stillwater Lift Bridge will end this weekend.
The last full day of regularly scheduled lifts will be Sunday.
The bridge will remain in the down position until next spring except for special requests.
Boaters can request a lift by calling MnDOT at 651-234-7110. A 24-hour notice is required, said Kent Barnard, a MnDOT spokesman.
The bridge’s lift schedule will resume in April, Barnard said.
Kim Kardashian Calls Whitney Houston An ‘Old Crackhead In A Released Voicemail – Her Fake A** Is About To Get Roasted
Kim Kardashian‘s fake a** is about to get roasted after a voicemail of her talking trash about Whitney Houston got released on Candace Owens‘ podcast. In the voicemail, she called Whitney ’Old Crackhead’. Now, let’s wait for our cherished and trusted Twitter folks to get to work and put Kim Kardashian’s plastic body where it truly belongs.
And what’s infuriating people is that after talking trash about Whitney Houston, she had the nerves to tweet when she died pretending she liked her and was an icon to her. Kim Kardashian is a big hypocrite and a fake a** internet sensation.
According to Media Take Out:
Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian sent to Ray J, where she shockingly refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” and an “old crackhead” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.”
Candace played the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast.
“Some tapes are making the rounds, of Kim Kardashian and she’s talking trash […] It’s not the sweet little Kim K that she presents today,” Owens explained. “She’s nasty; she’s calling Whitney Houston a crackhead and she’s yelling at Ray J. […] It is the opposite version of the Kim Kardashian that your kids have been following.”
According to Candace, the audio is just a sample of the full recording that has yet to be released.
“I think you’re honestly a sick human being,” Kim is heard saying on the tape. “You are just so desperate that you’ll do anything for attention, and you’re so disgusting. Go have fun with old hag Whitney, you’re so sick – and crack is definitely not whack with you guys. You are just, honestly, it makes me laugh how disgusting you guys look.”
The reality star then screams at Ray J, telling him to leave her alone and stop calling her. Media Take Out confirmed that Candace is claiming the voicemail was left on the “One Wish” singer’s phone because Kardashian had taken issue with Ray J gaining more exposure and publicity for his then-relationship with Houston, who passed away back in February 2012.
Candace’s video is going viral, and fans of Whitney Houston are blazing mad at Kim for making such horrible and disparaging comments about the fallen superstar.
Those around Kim Kardashian thinking she loves you and not talking trash behind your backs, y’all wrong because she’s speaking ill of y’all to her famewhore Kardashians.
Here is how Twitter folks are reacting to the voicemail exposing Kim Kardashian as a hypocrite:
The post Kim Kardashian Calls Whitney Houston An ‘Old Crackhead In A Released Voicemail – Her Fake A** Is About To Get Roasted appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
