CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 likely on this date: Hers’s how to check your Score
CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 likely on this date: Hers's how to check your Score
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announcing class 10 and 12th results soon. As per media reports, the result is likely to be declared in July last week. However, the board has not made any official announcement on the date and the time yet.
Once declared, students can check the result on websites–cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. The results can also be downloaded from CBSE’s newly launched portal–Pariksha Sangam.
Earlier this month, a senior official of CBSE told ANI on condition of anonymity that “CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the scheduled fixed by the Board and there is no delay in Board results.”
For the first time, the class 10 and class 12 exams were conducted in 2 terms. The syllabus was also divided into 2 parts. The term 1 exams were MCQ-based and term 2 was subjective. Since there were no exams last year due to COVID, the Board decided to schedule one exam before the usual exam season.
Here how students can check the results?
- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10 result link
- Enter required details — registration number/ roll number
- Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download 10th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference
How do the students want to be evaluated?
Students, meanwhile, are demanding that the highest weightage is given to internal assessment which will evaluate them based on their year-long performance. They said as much as 50% should be given to internal assessments while the remaining 50% should be divided among term 1 and term 2.
They also demanded that in a bid to lessen the blow of the pandemic, they should be evaluated based on the basis of the best of either term. That is, a common formula can be used where each student can put term 1 or term 2 marks based on their performance. This would also ensure that students who skipped one of the two terms also get similar assessment system.
This year, the (term 2) exams were held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.
The post CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 likely on this date: Hers's how to check your Score appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Anne Hathaway Reacts to Accidental Devil Wears Prada NYFW Nod
Anne Hathaway channel Andy Sachs in 2022? Even if it was revolutionary, it was pure coincidence.
Almost a month after the actress turned heads when she attended a Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week, she looked a lot like her the devil wears Prada character, Anne revealed her attire was wearing – as she sat next to Anna Wintourno less – was far from expected.
“It was kind of crazy, wasn’t it? It was by accident,” she said during her Oct. 12 appearance on the Today To display. “I was supposed to wear something else. The shoes didn’t fit, so the other outfit came.”
“And then my hairdresser, who was so lovely — I’ve never worked with him before — just said, ‘Oh, I know what to do’ and tied my hair in a ponytail,” said she explained of her slicked-back gesture with bangs.” And I looked at myself in the mirror and thought, ‘Oh, that’s funny, I wonder if anyone will notice. “”
US set to announce huge jump in Social Security payments
By STAN CHOE
NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes.
On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
Plenty of controversy accompanies the move, known as a cost-of-living adjustment or COLA. Critics say the data the government uses to set the increase doesn’t reflect what older Americans are actually spending, and thus the inflation they’re actually feeling. The increase is also one-size-fits-all, which means beneficiaries get the same raise regardless of where they live or how big a nest egg they may have.
Here’s a look at what’s happening:
WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL?
The U.S. government is about to announce an increase to how much the more than 65 million Social Security beneficiaries will get every month. Some estimates say the boost may be as big as 9%.
WHAT DO BENEFICIARIES HAVE TO DO TO GET IT?
Nothing.
WILL THIS BE THE BIGGEST INCREASE EVER?
No, but it’s likely the heftiest in 40 years, which is longer than the vast majority of Social Security beneficiaries have been getting payments. In 1981, the increase was 11.2%.
WHEN WILL THE BIGGER PAYMENTS BEGIN?
January. They’re also permanent, and they compound. That means the following year’s percentage increase, whatever it ends up being, will be on top of the new, larger payment beneficiaries get after this most recent raise.
HOW BIG WAS THIS PAST YEAR’S INCREASE?
5.9%, which itself was the biggest in nearly four decades.
WHAT’S THE TYPICAL INCREASE?
Since 2000, it’s averaged 2.3% as inflation remained remarkably tame through all kinds of economic swings. During some of the toughest years in that stretch, the bigger worry for the economy was actually that inflation was running too low.
Since the 2008 financial crisis, the U.S. government has announced zero increases to Social Security benefits three times because inflation was so weak.
SO THE INCREASE IS TO MAKE UP FOR INFLATION?
That’s the intent. As Americans have become painfully aware over the past year, each $1 doesn’t go as far at the grocery store as it used to.
HAS SOCIAL SECURITY ALWAYS GIVEN SUCH INCREASES?
No. The first American to get a monthly retirement check from Social Security, Ida May Fuller from Ludlow, Vermont, got the same $22.54 monthly benefit for 10 years.
Automatic annual cost-of-living adjustments didn’t begin for Social Security until 1975, after a law passed in 1972 requiring them.
HOW IS THE SIZE OF THE INCREASE SET?
It’s tied to a measure of inflation called the CPI-W index, which tracks what kinds of prices are being paid by urban wage earners and clerical workers.
More specifically, the increase is based on how much the CPI-W increases from the summer of one year to the next.
IS THAT THE INFLATION MEASURE EVERYONE FOLLOWS?
No. People generally pay more attention to a much broader measure of inflation, the CPI-U index, which covers all urban consumers. That covers 93% of the total U.S. population.
The CPI-W, meanwhile, covers only about 29% of the U.S. population. It has been around longer than the CPI-U, which the government began compiling only after the legislation that required Social Security’s annual increases be linked to inflation.
IS THAT WEIRD?
Yes, and some critics have argued for years that Social Security should change to a different measure, one that’s pegged to older people in particular.
Another experimental index, called CPI-E, is supposed to offer a better reflection of how Americans aged 62 and above spend their money. It has historically shown higher rates of inflation for older Americans than the CPI-U or CPI-W, but it has not taken hold. Neither have other measures compiled by organizations outside the government that hope to show how inflation affects older Americans specifically.
Recently, the CPI-E has shown a bit milder inflation than CPI-W or CPI-U.
WHY NOT USE ONE OF THOSE OTHER INDEXES?
To calculate the CPI-E, the government pulls from the same survey data used to measure the broad CPI-U. But there are relatively few older households in that data set, meaning it may not be the most accurate.
All indexes give just a rough approximation of what inflation really is. But the more pressing challenge may be that if the government switched to a different index, one that showed higher inflation for older Americans, Social Security would have to pay out higher benefits.
That in turn would mean a faster drain on Social Security’s trust fund, which looks to run empty in a little more than a decade at its current pace.
HOW IS THE SIZE SET FOR SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS?
Through a complicated formula that takes into account several factors, including how much a worker made in their 35 highest-earning years. Generally, those who made more money and those who wait longer to start getting Social Security get larger benefits, up to a point.
This year, the maximum allowed benefit for someone who retired at full retirement age is $3,345 monthly.
WILL RICH PEOPLE GET THE SAME BOOST IN SOCIAL SECURITY?
Yes. Everyone gets the same percentage increase, whether they have millions of dollars in retirement savings or are just scraping by.
IF THE INCREASE IS BASED ON INFLATION IN URBAN AREAS, WILL PEOPLE IN RURAL AREAS GET THE SAME BOOST?
Yes.
“The COLA doesn’t take into account where you live or your actual spending patterns,” said William Arnone, CEO of the National Academy of Social Insurance. “For some people, it’s an overstatement of cost of living for, say, small towns in the Midwest versus urban areas like New York, D.C. or Chicago. With many older people choosing to live in suburban areas or rural areas, some will benefit more” than others from the same-sized increase.
IS THE INCREASE BAD NEWS FOR ANYONE?
It’s great news for every beneficiary and for the businesses around them that could see more in sales.
But it also means the Social Security system is paying out more, which can add more strain on its trust fund.
One year of big increases driven by inflation won’t drain the system by itself, but it’s already long been heading toward an unsustainable future. The latest annual trustees report for Social Security said its trust funds that pay out retirement and survivors and disability benefits will be able to pay scheduled benefits on a timely basis until 2035. After that, incoming cash from taxes will be enough to pay 80% of scheduled benefits.
WILL THIS MAKE INFLATION WORSE?
It will put more cash in the hands of people who mostly really need it, and they’re very likely to use it. That will feed more fuel into the economy, which could keep upward pressure on inflation.
Social Security’s boost, though, will have a smaller impact on the economy than past stimulus packages provided by Washington, snarls in supply chains caused by worldwide shutdowns of businesses or other factors that economists say are behind the worst inflation in decades.
SO EVERYTHING’S GOING TERRIBLY?
The risk of a recession seems to grow by the day, but many economists expect inflation to come down as interest-rate hikes take effect and supply chains continue to improve.
Economists at Deutsche Bank, for example, expect inflation to ease from 8.2% this past August to 7.2% in the last three months of this year. In 2023, they see it dropping to 3.9% in the second half of the year.
This is key for many Social Security beneficiaries. That would mean the COLA they receive this upcoming year would be bigger than the inflation they’re feeling at the moment. That would help make up for this past year, where actual inflation far outstripped the cost-of-living increase they got in January 2022.
UMass Memorial’s new source of comfort is a robot – Boston 25 News
WORCESTER, Mass. “He won’t replace humans. It does not replace the comfort of a therapy dog. But UMass Memorial Health Children’s Medical Center has high hopes for its newest staff member: Robin the robot.
“Robin is an interactive robot that provides education, mindfulness and tools for games, fun and music,” said Kendra Frederick, manager of the hospital’s child life program. . “My hope for Robin is to continue to create a fun and welcoming environment in pediatrics.”
‘Fun’ is not the first word that many children are likely to associate with admission to the pediatric unit – and the staff know it.
“When the kids are here, they get nervous,” Frederick said. “They are worried about what will happen. There are a lot of new faces, there is a lot of equipment.
Of course, Robin the robot is not just another piece of hospital equipment.
Time Magazine named the Armenian-developed robot one of its “best inventions of 2021” – citing its ability to calm children in hospitals and clinics. After hearing about this citation, UMass Memorial began planning to take Robin to the hospital. It was ultimately made possible thanks to the institution’s innovation fund.
“Robin will be here for at least a year,” Frederick said. “We hope for longer.”
Robin is equipped with software that anticipates common questions from children, but unlike some devices, which require a constant name prompt (as in “Alexa”), the robot’s facial recognition feature allows Robin to remember names, although for a short time. Yet it allows for authentic, albeit simple, interactions with children.
“It’s not a substitute for contact,” Frederick said. “But it’s a tool we can use for short periods of time.”
And while Robin can alleviate loneliness and ease fears, some research suggests deeper benefits are possible.
“Initial research for Robin the Robot actually showed decreased admission times and increased compliance in a medical setting for things like getting out of bed and taking medication,” Frederick said.
In other words, Robin might actually improve healing.
Robin comes to UMass at a time when hospital isolation is more common – due to contagious pathogens, such as COVID-19. Worcester Hospital is only the third children’s healthcare facility to acquire a Robin in the United States – and the first on the East Coast.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Tom Brady says he used therapy to fix his mental health
Tom Brady said he has used both physical and mental therapy to treat his mental health in recent years so he can “be good to the people around me”.
Speaking on his “Let’s go!” podcast alongside co-host Jim Gray on Monday, the 45-year-old quarterback spoke about the “intense amount of stress” he faced during his 22-year career in the NFL.
“Everyone has different situations in their life and their children and you worry about their mental health. You worry about your parents [and] obviously yourself,” Brady said.
“I think I had to learn a lot over a long period of time in the sport. I think we all deal with an intense amount of stress, and how do you relieve it so you don’t inflict so much damage on yourself through some sort of stress response? »
He added: “So [it’s] something that I’ve always kept trying to work into, and that’s obviously a challenge for me and different forms, whether it’s physical therapy or mental therapy, all those things that I’ve definitely done over the year.
Brady endured an unusually bumpy start to the 2022 NFL season, with problems on and off the field.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback retired in February only to later reverse that decision. Midway through training camp in August, Brady took 11 days off to “take care of personal things,” according to his head coach Todd Bowles.
In September, Brady twice hinted that retirement wasn’t too far away, saying he was “near the end” of his NFL career.
Earlier this month, a source close to Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen told CNN the estranged couple have each hired divorce lawyers and are “exploring their options” regarding their marriage.
CNN reported last month that Brady and Bündchen had been having “marital issues,” according to a source close to the couple.
On the field, the Brady Bucs have had a rough start to the season. They are currently 3-2 and sit atop the NFC South, but have suffered bad losses and disappointing performances.
Brady said Monday the importance of addressing mental health in sport is often underestimated.
“I think there was a part of us where we longed to suck it up and deal with it,” Brady added. “And I think you realize there’s a lot, especially these days, with how quickly things happen in life for all of us, and how much responsibility we have.
“You often hear that from people who say, ‘I’m just human. We’re just human. We’re not inhuman. We’re not immune to a lot of things that life brings us.We are not robots.
Brady said having a ‘great support system’ helped him cope with the pressure he faced during his storied career, during which he won seven Super Bowl titles .
“You wake up every day trying to do your best, understanding that life has its stresses and dealing with it with a great support system and understanding and having some introspection in your life where you can look and say, where do I spend my time and energy?” he explained.
“And how can I reduce some of the stress and lighten the burden on me so that I can be good to the people around me? So those are all different things that you work on. I worked for them when I was 20.
“There were a lot of things I was going through when I was 20. There were a lot of things I was going through in my thirties. There are things I go through in my 40s.
“And that’s life. And you learn to grow and you learn to manage life. And that’s what we all try to do. We try to do it as best we can. »
ACT test results drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide
PHOENIX (AP) — Scores on the ACT college admissions test by this year’s high school graduates hit their lowest point in more than 30 years — the latest evidence of the enormity of learning disruption during the pandemic.
The average ACT composite score for the class of 2022 was 19.8 out of 36, marking the first time since 1991 that the average score was below 20. Additionally, a growing number of high school students failed to achieve any of the benchmarks established by the ACT – showing a decline in college-level course preparation.
The test results, released in a report on Wednesday, show that 42% of graduates tested by ACT in the class of 2022 failed to meet any of the benchmarks in English, reading, science and math, which are indicators of expected student performance. in the corresponding college courses.
By comparison, 38% of applicants in 2021 failed to meet any of the benchmarks.
“Academic readiness is where we see the decline,” said Rose Babington, senior director of state partnerships for the ACT. “Every time we see ACT test results, we talk about skills and standards, and predicting students to succeed and knowing the really important information to succeed and persevere through their first year of college classes.”
ACT scores have steadily declined in recent years. Still, “the magnitude of the declines this year is particularly alarming,” ACT CEO Janet Godwin said in a statement. “We are seeing a rapid increase in the number of older people leaving secondary school without meeting college readiness criteria in any of the subjects we measure.”
The findings offer insight into systemic inequalities in education, in place long before the pandemic closed schools and colleges that temporarily waived testing requirements. For example, students without access to a rigorous high school curriculum suffered more setbacks during pandemic disruptions, Babington said. These students come from rural areas, come from low-income families, and are often students of color.
The number of students taking the ACT has dropped by 30% since 2018 as graduates increasingly drop out of college and some universities no longer require admission tests. But turnout has fallen 37% among black students, with 154,000 taking the test this year.
Standardized tests such as the ACT have been increasingly concerned that they are unfair to minority and low-income students, as students with access to expensive test prep or advanced coursework often get better results.
Babington defended the test as a measure of college readiness. “Now more than ever, the past few years have shown us the importance of having high-quality data to help inform us about how we support students,” Babington said.
Test scores are now optional for freshman admission to many institutions. Some colleges, like the University of California system, even opt for a blind testing policy, where scores are not considered even if they are submitted.
But many students are still taking the tests, hoping to gain an admissions advantage by submitting their scores. Tyrone Jordan, a freshman at Arizona State University, said he took the ACT and SAT to get ahead of other students and help him receive scholarships.
Jordan, who wants to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering, said he believes his rigorous schedule at Tempe Preparatory Academy has prepared him for college, and that standardized testing has helped him and him financially. his family.
“All the test did for me was give me some extra money,” Jordan said.
While Jordan still planned to take the test, many students find it difficult to access it or choose not to take the test since their chosen universities no longer require it. In Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Tennessee and Wyoming, everyone is being tested.
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning hit Southern California
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled across parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue for most of the day.
A group of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County around 2:30 a.m. and quickly moved through the region, moving toward Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. .
“People are reporting frequent lightning strikes” from Norwalk to Culver City on Twitter, Hall added. There is also a risk of hail, he said.
Most areas saw less than a quarter inch of rain, with 0.015 inches at El Segundo, 0.0700 inches at Redondo Beach and 0.023 inches at Compton. The thunderstorms moved quickly, Hall said, with moderate to heavy gusts of rain lasting about five to 10 minutes.
Meteorologists are expecting a break in showers on Wednesday morning, although the storms will re-develop this afternoon and start moving west of the mountains and into the Coast and Valley area and Southland.
A low-pressure system sits just off the coast, pushing an unstable air mass through the area, Hall said.
San Bernardino and Riverside counties are expected to be drier today, although the Inland Empire may still see rain, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego. “[Tuesday] was scarier because there were more showers and quite a few thunderstorms,” said meteorologist Miguel Miller.
A thunderstorm over recently scorched areas of the Inland Empire raised concerns of flash flooding and debris flows on Tuesday afternoon, but the area appeared to have escaped a major impact by evening.
California Daily Newspapers
