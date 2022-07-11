Crypto Community Remains Upbeat On XRP, Despite Bearish Market Conditions

- Terra (LUNA) price increased by over 88% from its all-time low.
- LUNA surged by approximately 15% in 14 days.
The native coin of the Terra ecosystem, Terra (LUNA), witnessed a more than 20% price surge in the last 24 hours. After attaining an all-time low at the end of August, LUNA’s price increased by over 88% today. Terra (LUNA) was airdropped on May 28 in anticipation of Terra Classic (LUNC).
While Terra founder Do Kwon facing many troubles, LUNA’s sudden price increase led it to flip the price range. According to CoinMarketCap (CMC), Terra (LUNA) was traded at $2.87 with a price rise of around 12% in the last 7 days.
Terra (LUNA) Track
Macroeconomic factors are crushing the cryptocurrency market. Result of this, major cryptocurrencies are breaking into prior support levels and continue to trade in a narrow range and low volatility conditions.
When comes to the Terra ecosystem, it has lost almost all its’s value in the market downtrend. But the Terra Luna Community continuously tried to make it strong, as they have launched Terra (LUNA) with an opening price range of $19, which is LUNA’s all-time high.
Unfortunately, Terra (LUNA) was also not performed well, and many allegations were increased against Do Kwon. Following that, LUNA attained an all-time low of $1.53 on August 29, 2022. However, in the wake of it, LUNA surged by approximately 15% in 14 days.
Even Terra Classic (LUNC) surged by 8% following the Terra Rebels’ official subReddit has been made public. Moreover, Binance supports for the LUNC burn tax made it to recover from the downtrend, and now, the LUNC community waiting for Coinbase support, but the exchange still has not yet responded.
Recommended for you