Curve DAO Token Price Prediction — Will CRV Hit $5 Soon?
- Bullish CRV price prediction is $1.060 to $4.350.
- The CRV price will also reach $5 soon.
- CRV bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.531.
In Curve DAO (CRV) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other CRV information to analyze the cryptocurrency’s future movement.
Curve DAO (CRV) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Curve DAO (CRV) is $0.911190 with a 24-hour trading volume of $96,236,659 at the time of writing. However, CRV has decreased to 5.3% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Curve DAO (CRV) has a circulating supply of 391,958,099 CRV. Currently, CRV trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Bybit, Bitget, and BitCoke.
What is Curve DAO (CRV)?
Curve DAO is a decentralized exchange (DEX) for stablecoins that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) to manage liquidity. AMMs provide a different model of trading in which assets can be exchanged without any permission and in an automated manner. Curve DAO DAO token CRV is used to incentivize liquidity providers, similarly, holders can also take benefit from CRV by participating in network governance.
Curve DAO (CRV) Price Prediction 2022
Curve DAO (CRV) holds the 106th position on CoinGecko right now. CRV price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. Another way to trade this pattern is to wait for the price to break through either trendline. Descending channels, like ascending channels, are a tool for determining whether the trend in price will continue.
Currently, Curve DAO (CRV) is at $0.911190. If the pattern continues, the price of CRV might reach the resistance level of $1.153, $1.765, and $2.623. If the trend reverses, then the price of CRV may fall to $0.523.
Curve DAO (CRV) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Curve DAO (CRV).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Curve DAO (CRV).
|Resistance Level 1
|$1.060
|Resistance Level 2
|$1.535
|Resistance Level 3
|$2.097
|Resistance Level 4
|$2.895
|Resistance Level 5
|$4.350
|Support Level
|$0.531
The charts show that CRV has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, CRV might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $4.350.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the CRV might plummet to almost $0.531, a bearish signal.
Curve DAO (CRV) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of the Curve DAO (CRV) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of CRV lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Curve DAO (CRV) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the CRV price touches 50 MA (short-term), so it is entirely in an upward trend. Currently, CRV is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of CRV at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the CRV is at a level of 59.71. This means that CRV is in a nearly overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Curve DAO (CRV) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Curve DAO (CRV). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Curve DAO (CRV). Currently, CRV lies in the range of 20.956, indicating a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Curve DAO (CRV). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of CRV lies above 50, indicating higher volatility. In fact, CRV’s RSI is at 59.71, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of CRV with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Curve DAO (CRV).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and CRV are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and CRV also increase or decrease respectively.
Curve DAO (CRV) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Curve DAO (CRV) might probably attain $6.5 by 2023.
Curve DAO (CRV) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Curve DAO (CRV) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, CRV might rally to hit $8.6 by 2024.
Curve DAO (CRV) Price Prediction 2025
If Curve DAO (CRV) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, CRV would rally to hit $10.
Curve DAO (CRV) Price Prediction 2026
If Curve DAO (CRV) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, CRV would rally to hit $13.
Curve DAO (CRV) Price Prediction 2027
If Curve DAO (CRV) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, CRV would rally to hit $17.
Curve DAO (CRV) Price Prediction 2028
If Curve DAO (CRV) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, CRV would hit $21.
Curve DAO (CRV) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Curve DAO (CRV), it would witness major spikes. CRV might hit $26 by 2029.
Curve DAO (CRV) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Curve DAO ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Curve DAO (CRV) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Curve DAO (CRV) might hit $30 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Curve DAO network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for CRV. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Curve DAO (CRV) in 2022 is $4.350. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Curve DAO (CRV) for 2022 is $ 0.531.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Curve DAOecosystem, the performance of Curve DAO (CRV) might hit $5 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $15.37 in the near future.
FAQ
Curve DAO is a decentralized exchange (DEX) for stablecoins that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) to manage liquidity.
CRV has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, CoinTiger, CoinFLEX, and Bybit.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the CRV platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On Aug 14, 2020, CRV reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $54.01.
Curve DAO Token (CRV) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of CRV in the past few months, CRV is considered a good investment in 2022.
Curve DAO Token (CRV) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Curve DAO Token (CRV) will hit $5 soon.
Curve DAO Token (CRV) price is expected to reach $6.5 by 2023.
Curve DAO Token (CRV) price is expected to reach $8.6 by 2024.
Curve DAO Token (CRV) price is expected to reach $10 by 2025.
Curve DAO Token (CRV) price is expected to reach $13 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Expert Suggests How Ripple Will Trend Amid Expansion In Europe
The long-standing legal battle between Ripple and the SEC in the US has not stopped the firm from advancing into other markets. For example, ripple announced its first On-Demand Liquidity partners (ODL) in France and Sweden via press release.
Ripple continues its expansion into the European markets to provide online payment services leveraging its XRP token. In the press release, Ripple announced that it would join forces with Lemonway, an online marketplace payment provider based in Paris.
Ripple revealed that Lemonway would utilize RippleNet ODL for crypto-enabled payments to enhance its treasury payment processes. This new partnership comes when France is embracing the potential of blockchain technology.
What Ripple Partnership Means To Lemonway And Xbaht
Through its partnership with Ripple, Lemonway would improve operational efficiency while eliminating the issue of pre-funding abroad accounts. This would allow the firm to recover trapped pre-fund capital and increase its business scale.
Ripple also announced a second partnership with Xbaht-a Swedish money transfer provider. In the Ripple partnership, Xbaht would utilize Ripples’s ODL to power instant affordable retail remittance payments.
Xbaht is a firm that facilitates money transfers between Sweden and Thailand. The new ODL partnership between Xbaht and Ripple is supported by Tranglo, a cross-border payment hub in Singapore.
Jeremy Ricordeau, the COO of Lemonway, believes that Ripple ODL would enable his firm to improve its treasury operations and make payments more flexible.
Furthermore, Michael Anderson, CEO of Xbaht, said the partnership would facilitate easy remittance between Sweden and Thailand.
Ripple’s Continuous Exploration In Europe: How’s XRP Faring?
Send Young, the managing director of Ripple’s European branch, gave his statement regarding the new partnership. Young said his team is happy to work with Lemonway and Xbaht, their first ODL customers in France and Sweden. According to him, Ripple aims to use blockchain and crypto technology to build real use cases.
Young added that the Ripple/Lemonway and Xbaht partnership would eradicate the problems associated with cross-border payments. He further stated the project would improve cross-border payments’ speed, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.
While XRP gains momentum in the European market, its native token (XRP) saw a 7% decline in the last 24 hours. XRP’s price slump occurred after nearly two months of massive price action following a 65% price increase.
However, Ripple’s Lawsuit continues, with proponents hoping to win against the SEC, which may further support the XRP price. XRP is currently trading at approximately $0.48.
According to Ripple’s press release, the demand for the firm’s products maintains a notable strength. Additionally, Ripple conducted Value Research in Europe. The research reveals that 70% of respondents in European Financial institutions believe blockchain tech will impact their businesses significantly in the next five years.
Meanwhile, France has witnessed rapid crypto adoptions in the last year. Binance recently expanded its reach to France, obtaining a license from Frances’s Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF). The AMF is the regulatory body for financial markets in France.
Featured image from Pixabay, Source: TradingView.com
Crusoe Energy Systems Acquires Great American Mining
Crusoe to Enhance Existing GAM Assets and Flare Mitigation Services Through Larger Scale, Advanced Operations and Technology
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crusoe Energy Systems LLC (Crusoe) announced today that it has acquired the operating assets of Great American Mining (GAM). The acquisition accelerates Crusoe’s Digital Flare Mitigation® (DFM) business through additional scale and customer relationships while enabling Crusoe to more efficiently reduce the impact of natural gas flaring using Crusoe’s patented DFM technologies and large-scale, advanced operational capabilities. The acquisition integrates GAM’s operations into Crusoe’s DFM systems to utilize stranded and wasted energy resources to power modular data centers and enable energy-intensive computation.
Under the terms of the agreement with GAM, Crusoe has added:
- Operational capacity of more than 10 megawatts (MW) and approximately 4,000 ASIC computing systems
- Commercial relationships with several large-scale energy producers in the Bakken region of North Dakota and Montana
- A manufacturing facility in Ponchatoula, LA to be used as Crusoe’s new research and development (R&D) facility
- 24 specialized employees to be based between Crusoe’s Denver, CO headquarters, field operational sites and GAM’s Ponchatoula, LA workshop
“We value the relationships established by Great American Mining with oil and gas producers in the Bakken oil fields, and look forward to developing these relationships to enhance and expand DFM operations wherever flaring may be a challenge,” said Crusoe’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chase Lochmiller. “Given Crusoe’s industry leading operational efficiency, scale and technology, we believe we can materially improve the overall performance of GAM’s existing asset base to create value and deliver even better results for clients.”
The acquisition of GAM’s assets will add approximately 9% to Crusoe’s capacity. Following the acquisition, Crusoe will have:
- Approximately 125 flare gas-powered modular data centers deployed and operating in the field
- Run rate capacity to reduce flaring by approximately 20 million cubic feet per day
- A total of approximately 300 employees across 6 states
- Deployed capacity to reduce an estimated 800,000 metric tons of CO2-equivalent emissions per year primarily through elimination of uncombusted methane from open flares, comparable to removing approximately 170,000 cars from the road
“Our belief at Great American Mining is that bitcoin mining is an important solution to stranded gas and flaring problems – problems that have frustrated the oil & gas industry’s efforts to improve environmental performance and efficient use of Earth’s natural resources for decades,” said Todd Garland, Founder and CEO of Great American Mining. “Crusoe is a trailblazing company that successfully pioneered and scaled large-format Digital Flare Mitigation technology and operations. They are the clear leader in the space and I believe Crusoe is best positioned to take our combined business to the next level.”
In April, Crusoe closed a $350 million Series C equity from notable climate and technology venture capital funds. The fundraising secured new capital to accelerate and scale Crusoe’s deployment of Digital Flare Mitigation® technology throughout the United States and abroad in line with the company’s mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate.
About Crusoe Energy LLC
Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. They are the pioneers of clean computing infrastructure that reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world’s expanding digital economy. By unlocking stranded sources of energy to power crypto, cloud, and data centers, they are creating the future of compute-intensive innovation that reduces emissions rather than adds to them. The world’s appetite for computation, energy, and progress will never stop growing. Crusoe is here to bring energy to ideas in ways that are aligned with the needs of our climate.
To learn more, visit www.crusoeenergy.com and follow Crusoe on Linkedin and Twitter.
Marketing Collective Rosie Labs Furthers International Expansion with France Office Opening
Web3 Strategist and Innovator Melissa Gilmour Tapped to Co-Lead Business in Europe with the Extension of Rosie Labs’ Web3 Practice
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rosie Labs, the global marketing collective, today announced it is extending its international reach and building up its Web3 practice with the opening of a new Paris-based office in the historic Le Marais district. With a growing roster of Web3-native partners and collaborators, including Intersport, eShot Labs, Blue Marble, and more, Rosie Labs is fusing its mastery of traditional marketing principles with next-level Web3 strategies for brands from sports to luxury retail that are looking to shift and push into the future.
In addition to serving as the European headquarters for Rosie Labs’ new Web3 practice, it will also function as a satellite office for business from the firm’s US and Israeli operations. Web3 strategist and innovator Melissa Gilmour has been named Managing Partner of the Web3 practice and will co-lead business strategy with agency founder and CEO David Song, who will split his time between New York and Paris, and Managing Partner of EMEA Ronit Druker, based in Tel Aviv. Rosie Labs currently has a European team of 12.
The decision to open an office in Paris has long been part of Rosie Labs’ business strategy to engage more directly in the hotbed of Web3 activity coming from the region. A hugely successful sponsorship at NFT Biarritz over the summer accelerated the move. Upcoming events, such NFT.London, where Song will be a featured speaker in November, and 2023’s Paris Blockchain Week Summit will further Rosie Labs’ plans to deliver more strategic, seamless and creative opportunities for collaboration between traditional and Web3 businesses.
“There’s so much excitement and innovation happening across the NFT space, in particular, but also the Metaverse, crypto, blockchain and more,” said Song. “With so much activity coming from Europe right now, it’s time to put down roots. I’m thrilled that Melissa has agreed to take the reins to help us run things locally. We’ve been in the enviable position of working with her through our partnership with her own NFT studio Lily & Piper. She’s smart, connected, creative, and a force in this space. Her work with us has already proven invaluable.”
With nearly a decade of involvement in Web3 and blockchain innovation, Gilmour has crystalized her experience into supporting creators and brands. Her projects integrate blockchain, NFT tools and tech to enhance their product, mission or purpose for all stakeholders. She is based in France and has worked building innovative startups in Europe and Asia from growth through IPO. Her Covid-19 lockdown hobby of collecting NFT art and supporting creators endures today through her award-winning Lily & Piper NFT studio.
More information about Rosie Labs is available in English and French at www.rosielabs.com
About Rosie Labs
Rosie Labs is a marketing services collaborative that brings together experienced professionals and subject matter experts to deliver bespoke, high-impact campaigns to clients such as Land O ‘Lakes, egglife, Nestlé, Intersport, Polyswarm, Reqfast, CrowdX, SunMed and It Gets Better. Founded by CEO and Managing Director David Song in 2008, Rosie Labs was created to efficiently deliver big ideas and unprecedented results by removing red-tape and bureaucracy. The Rosie Labs network now includes over 100 “obsessivepreneurial” creatives, strategists, producers and hybrids with vast experience across media planning, data analytics, social media, digital advertising, brand management, communications, Web3 strategy and more. The collaborative is headquartered in New York City, with network members located across the U.S., U.K., France, Switzerland, Israel, and beyond.
ApeCoin Traders Should Expect The Next Few Days To Be Tough.
Since its release on May 22 this year, ApeCoin has experienced lots of challenges. To date, its prices have steadily decreased. The difficulties started in the middle of the May–June crypto market meltdown.
Although ApeCoin was designed to aid the APE project on its Web3 journey, the token’s price has recently broken to a bearish structure after falling below the $5 support level.
If the bearish structure continues to gain ground, does that mean a rally is imminent?
As of this writing, APE is trading at $4.72, down 7.6 percent in the last 24 hours, data from Coingecko show, Wednesday.
Chart: TradingView
Support For Current Price Range
There is a price range of $4.3145-$6.4290 for the coin right now. The aforementioned $4.3145 range is providing support for the current trading range. In August, bulls used the latter method to try to break over the $7 resistance level.
The token has recently established a bearish XABCD pattern, often known as a double triangle. When the token’s price fell below the $5 support level it had been hovering above since the middle of September up to October 10, the bearish pattern intensified.
The market’s reaction to this apparent price break was strongly bearish, and the resulting sell-off drove prices down by 19.43%. The market is currently trading in the green, though, as investors attempt to recover from the recent downturn.
Hope Or False Optimism?
For the token, the present trend reversal is not unprecedented. The price increase from June to August was a bullish reversal after the token declined from May to June. This sort of reversal is possible if market conditions are favorable.
The current $5 support line breach can go one of two ways:
(1) it can convey sell signals to investors, or
(2) it can give an opportunity to buy the dip for token investors
A new analysis indicates that the supply on exchange metric is currently at its highest level in three months, which is a strong indication that APE holders are preparing to sell their shares.
The CMF figure is also unimpressive. At the time of writing, the bears have total market control. Stoch RSI is currently in oversold zone, indicating that ApeCoin holders are actively selling.
The Bollinger band is also contributing to the difficulty of any bullish movement, as the indicator’s middle band is currently acting as dynamic resistance.
APE market cap at $1.4 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Capital.com, Source: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
21Shares Lists Bitcoin ETP on Nasdaq Dubai for Global Expansion￼
In 2022, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions marked the highest crypto market growth through significant crypto adoption. In addition, the country is opening a wide space for the digital world like crypto, metaverse, blockchain, NFTs and Web3.
Witnessing the emerging growth, popular crypto investment company, 21Shares initiated to list the physical Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETP) on Nasdaq Dubai.
Nasdaq is the prominent international financial exchange in the Middle East. Focusing its global expansion, 21Shares Bitcoin ETP is listed on Nasdaq Dubai exchange to target major regions. Following its roadmap, the investment firm offers 46+ products launched almost over 12 exchanges in 7 different countries.
Further the listing of this Bitcoin ETP enables the investors community to gain the access for exciting asset classes in the local market via Nasdaq Dubai. As operating in the Europe region, investors will follow the same trading system with the 21 Shares Bitcoin ETP.
21Shares Bitcoin ETP in Middle East
The Middle East and Dubai became popular regions for the growth of cryptocurrencies. Pointing specifically, Dubai will emerge as the global hub for cryptocurrency space. As per the report of Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) reveals a fact.
About 11.4% of UAE residents are crypto users trading the digital currencies. In addition, the interest level of the users and many crypto firms in the country are spiking on a large scale. Hence, this marks UAE or the Middle East to become one of the potential crypto markets.
Moreover, the CEO and founder of 21Shares, Hany Rashwan shares,
“21Shares considers our global expansion into the Middle East as a great milestone in our international growth plans. Through this, we promise to provide a safe and secure accessibility for all regional investors on their crypto backed products.”
Thus, spreading its global presence in the Middle East, 21Shares is building its community in promising markets around the world.
Ripple (XRP) Struggles As Bearish Divergence Emerges, Eyes $0.42 Support
- XRP price slows down after several days as price remains bullish despite showing weakness.
- XRP trades above 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs with the emergence of bearish divergence.
- The price of XRP continues to hold strong and could retest $0.42 support.
The price of Ripple (XRP) continues to hold strong as the price aims to maintain its bullish price movement against tether (USDT). Ripple (XRP) and other crypto assets enjoyed a relief bounce in previous weeks that saw the crypto market cap looking good for cryptocurrencies across the industry, with many producing double-digit gains. XRP gained the most attention as the price moved with so much strength. (Data from Binance)
Ripple (XRP) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Despite having a tough time throughout the year with the price falling to a low of $0.3 due to the law suite XRP was having, the price in recent times has responded favorably as the price has remained strong for some time now.
After the price of XRP rallied to an all-time high, the price had a tough time dropping to a weekly low of $0.3, where the price held strong after forming support, and this region looked like a demand zone for prices.
The price of XRP bounced off from this region of $0.3 as the price rallied to a weekly high of $0.52 as the price faced resistance to breaking higher as the price retraced to $0.48.
XRP’s price looks good as its bullish structure is intact despite showing some weaknesses due to the market uncertainty and Bitcoin price retracing to a key support area. The price of XRP needs to hold above $0.42 to maintain its bullish structure, a break below that range would mean the price of XRP retesting the low of $0.35-$0.3
Weekly resistance for the price of XRP – $0.6.
Weekly support for the price of XRP – $0.42.
Price Analysis Of XRP On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of XRP continues to trade above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price holds strong despite ranging as the price struggles to break above the $0.6 resistance. The prices of $0.47 and $0.43 correspond to the prices at 50 and 200 EMA acting as resistance for XRP.
The price of XRP needs to hold $0.47 and $0.43 for the price to remain bullish and safe despite showing a bearish divergence on the daily timeframe; a drop below $0.43 and lower could trigger a retracement to a region of $0.35 due to panic selling with investors and whales waiting for such an opportunity.
Daily resistance for the XRP price – $0.55-$0.6.
Daily support for the XRP price – $0.43.
Featured Image From Crypto News, Charts From Tradingview
