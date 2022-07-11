Direct payments of $500 in July towards happy American taxpayers and you don’t have to do ANYTHING to apply

Up to $500 worth of DIRECT payments will be sent to millions of Americans in the coming weeks.

Several state governments are trying to offer some relief to residents fighting inflation.

1 Several states grant discounts.

Hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans are to receive tax refunds of up to $500.

This year, the state has two statewide rebate programs.

The first of these was launched for taxpayers in June and was valued at up to $1,000.

However, there were no restrictions for this round.

who is eligible

Whether or not you qualify might depend on your income, according to the state’s Tax and Treasury Department.

This next round of rebates has an income threshold that depends on the status of the individual or joint tax return.

Residents who filed income taxes in 2021 as an individual filer and earned less than $75,000 will receive payments of $250.

Joint applicants who earned less than $150,000 will receive $500.

The first payments were processed on July 5, a spokesman for the New Mexico Board of Revenue and Revenue told local news agency KRQE.

Thousands more will be rolling out this week and all payments should be processed by the end of July.

Rebates are automatically sent to taxpayers who filed 2021, so no application is required.

For those who owe the state taxes, the rebates can be used to balance the payments.

The state expects to process up to 210,000 paper checks.

Discounts in other states

Several other states have given money back to taxpayers through refunds and rebates.

Thousands of Hawaii residents are set to receive a one-off $1,200 tax refund in weeks.

Single taxpayers who earned less than $100,000 in 2021 and couples earning less than $200,000 will receive a $300 tax refund.

Governor Gavin Newson of California announced that 23 million Californians will benefit from up to $1,050 in direct payments.

Individual applicants earning less than $75,000 will receive $350, as reported by KCRA Channel 3 Sacramento. Married couples earning less than $150,000 will receive $700.

This month, Maine sent out rebate checks worth $850 per person and $1,700 for the average family.

The state sent out nearly 200,000 rebate checks a week in June.