HOLLYWOOD star Eddie Murphy and former Spice Girl Mel B welcomed a child together in 2007.

At first there were doubts as to who the child’s father was, but paternity tests cleared the air, and reps for Mel B confirmed it was Murphy.

Do Mel B and Eddie Murphy have a child together?

Mel B and Murphy welcomed a daughter, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, on April 3, 2007.

It was reported that Angel and Murphy were not in a big relationship when they were born.

However, in 2010, Murphy began to get more involved and got to know her.

How long have Mel B and Eddie Murphy been together?

Mel B and Murphy met in 2006 after his divorce from Nicole Mitchell.

They were just beginning their relationship when Mel B suddenly became pregnant, raising doubts as to whose child it was.

When questioned about the pregnancy in December 2006, Murphy was reluctant to take responsibility.

He told RTL Boulevard: “I don’t know whose child this is until it comes out and has a blood test. You should not jump to conclusions, sir.”

How many baby moms does Eddie Murphy have?

Murphy has ten children by five different women.

In December 2018, it was announced that his fiancee Paige Butcher, 39, gave birth to a son, Max Charles Murphy.

The actor’s first child is Eric, who was born in 1989. Eric’s mother, Paulette McNeely, lives a private life and not much is known about her.

Murphy’s second child, Christian, was born in 1990.

His mother is Murphy’s then-girlfriend Tamara Hood Johnson.

Murphy also has five children with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy. The couple met at a 1988 NAACP Image Awards show.

They married at The Plaza Hotel in New York City in March 1993 and divorced in 2005.

Their children are Bella, Myles, Shayne and Zola, and Bria Murphy, who married her husband in July 2022.

His ninth child, Izzy, was born in May 2016 through a relationship with model Paige Butcher – Murphy’s partner since 2012.

Murphy and Butcher announced in August 2018 that they were expecting their second child together – Eddie’s 10.

He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ in 2016: “The brightest part of my life is my kids.

“My world revolves around them – even the old, gray bald ones.”