Exclusive: Everyone Questioned It: Jennifer Winget On Her Decision To Get Married At 27

Morning sports update
The Bruins start the new season against the Capitals in Washington DC tonight at 7:30 p.m.
The Patriots continue to prepare for the team’s Week 6 game against the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Odell Beckham Jr. and the Patriots: For the second year in a row, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a top free agent in the NFL in the season.
Beckham joined the Rams midway through the 2021 season and helped Los Angeles reach (and win) the Super Bowl. However, he suffered a torn ACL and has since been recovering.
Currently a free agent, the 29-year-old will have a list of suitors whenever he can return to the field.
In a recent ESPN ranking, the Patriots were among the teams potentially in the running to sign Beckham.
At 2-3 (and currently struggling with an injury to quarterback Mac Jones), the Patriots are not ranked among the favorites. Instead, New England is being identified as a “wild card” possibility for Beckham. Part of that is down to Jones’ style as a passer.
“When he’s back healthy, Jones is a timing pitcher who can throw the ball with anticipation,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote. “That means more crossers, overs and in-breakers, which would suit Beckham. And that would give the Patriots more juice on offense.
ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler noted that the Patriots checked in with Beckham during the offseason.
“New England is worth watching as I’ve been told they valued Beckham’s market strongly at the start of free agency in March,” Fowler explained. “Like most teams, he knew Beckham’s recovery would take some time, so the talks never came to fruition.”
The Patriots, Fowler added, have a salary cap of $4.4 million, “which should be enough to make something work.”
Still, as Patriots reporters pointed out, a possible Beckham addition would likely require the team to move another wide receiver first (Kendrick Bourne’s name being mentioned).
Anecdotes: Odell Beckham Jr. has caught 59 touchdowns in his career (including the regular season and the playoffs). Can you name the four players who threw those touchdowns at him?
(Answer below).
Hint: One from the Giants, two from the Browns (one of whom is not a quarterback and was also Beckham’s teammate at LSU) and one from the Rams.
Bill Belichick breaks down Patriots’ fourth save against Lions:
Yordan Alvarez home run for Astros in ALDS Game 1:
In honor of Angela Lansbury: A joke between Pat Summerall and John Madden.
On this day: In 1979, Celtics guard Chris Ford scored what is recognized as the first 3-point field goal in NBA history. The 3-point line, voted into the NBA that summer through the American Basketball Association (ABA), was originally opposed by notable basketball figures. This included Celtics general manager Red Auerbach.
“We don’t need it,” Auerbach said of the 3-point line down the New York Times. “I say leave our game alone. Putting the game at 3 points reminds me of a team that trades four, five and six players every year. Everyone starts to panic. The television panicked because of the poor ratings. You’ll see a dramatic uplift in the league next year when Bill Walton, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson enter the game. These players have charisma. There is no way to measure it. Charisma begins before you can play the game.
So it was ironic that the Celtics were the first team to hit a three, despite Boston being among the first to adopt the 3-point shot. In the 79-80 season, the Celtics took the second-most threes in the league (422) and had the best 3-point percentage (.384).
For reference, Stephen Curry led the NBA last season with 750 3-point attempts.
daily highlight: Mika Zibanejad scored a skillful shorthanded goal for the Rangers in a 3-1 win over the Lightning on Tuesday.
Quiz answer: Eli Manning, Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Matthew Stafford
March isn’t the only thing that comes in like a lion. The first bye week of the NFL season will lay waste to fantasy football lineups as a slew of top running backs will have the week off.
This will hit The Loop hard, as our No. 1 player, Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, will be stiff-arming nobody in Week 6. Same goes for Detroit’s D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, Houston rookie Dameon Pierce and Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs.
All of them are out, creating an acute shortage of running backs.
If you’re heading to the waiver wires to find a one-week fill-in, you’ll be lucky if any of these fellows are still available in your league:
Kenneth Walker (Seahawks) — The rookie from Michigan State had 88 yards and a touchdown last week, when starter Rashaad Penny went down with a broken leg. Walker could have his first 100-yard game against Arizona and will be a No. 1 back the rest of the season.
Rhamondre Stevenson (Patriots) — He had a career-best 161 yards last week in the rout of Detroit, and with Damien Harris doubtful this week against Cleveland, Stevenson should see something close to the 25 carries he had last week.
Raheem Mostert (Dolphins) — This former 49er has surpassed Chase Edmonds in the Miami pecking order, and with 113 yards and one TD last week, he was one of the few Dolphins who looked good against the Jets. With Miami’s QB woes, they’ll be relying on Mostert again against the Vikings.
Eno Benjamin (Cardinals) — This Arizona backup has only 131 yards and one TD so far this season, but with James Conner questionable this week, Benjamin could see No. 1 duties against Seattle.
Deon Jackson (Colts) — This guy is worth looking at ONLY if Jonathan Taylor is unavailable to face the Jaguars. But Jackson looked decent with 62 yards rushing and four catches in last Thursday’s unwatchable game in Denver.
SITTING STARS
With bye weeks starting there are fewer candidates for this category. … Jacksonville RB James Robinson could be eclipsed by teammate Travis Etienne this week against the Colts. … The rise of Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco is cutting into the worth of Clyde Edwards-Helaire. … No, you can’t count on much from Pittsburgh RB Najee Harris this week against the Buccaneers. … There are almost infinite better QB options this week than Denver’s Russell Wilson vs. the Chargers. … Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb will have to work for every yard against the unbeaten Eagles. With the Dolphins’ quarterbacking issues, don’t expect a ton from receivers Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle. … And two receivers that may have a long week are Cleveland’s Amari Cooper vs. the Patriots and Denver’s Jerry Jeudy against the Chargers.
MATCHUP GAME
After getting upset by New York’s Giants, the Packers will turn to the run more, unleashing both Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon against New York’s Jets. … This could be the week the Rams’ Cam Akers breaks out against the broken Panthers. … The Vikings’ Adam Thielen will again take advantage as Dolphins stress over Justin Jefferson. … Chicago’s Darnell Mooney may have his best game of the season against Washington. … Same goes for Kansas City’s Marquez Valdes-Scantling against the Bills. … Arizona will need a big game from WR Marquise Brown vs. Seattle. … And Pittsburgh’s defense will be just the right tonic for Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady to start looking like himself again.
INJURY WATCH
We start with two quarterbacks who might be close to returning, but likely won’t this week: Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. … At this point there are a slew of questionables, so we’ll just list them by position:
Quarterback: Denver’s Russell Wilson, Washington’s Carson Wentz, New England’s Mac Jones.
Running back: Indy’s Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, Arizona’s James Conner.
Pass catchers: Miami’s Tyreek HIll, Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins, the Saints’ Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, Atlanta’s Drake London and Kyle Pitts, the Chargers’ Keenan Allen, Buffalo’s Isaiah McKenzie and Dawson Knox, Baltimore’s Rashod Bateman, Tampa Bay’s Julio Jones, Pittsburgh’s Pat Freiermuth and Dallas’ Dalton Schultz.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
We’re digging very deep this week … and we found an interesting one: Buffalo wide receiver Khalil Shakir. The rookie from the blue turf of Boise State appears to be gaining prominence in the Bills’ league-best offense. Last week in the rout of Pittsburgh, Shakir caught three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. And he looked good doing it. Probably not someone you will start anytime soon, but getting ANYBODY in the Buffalo offense is a winning proposition.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Commanders at Bears (pick ‘em):
Pick: Bears by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
On Wednesday, the United States Food and Drug Administration authorized the updated COVID-19 bivalent booster for young children.
The Pfizer booster was authorized for children 5 years and older and the Moderna booster for children 6 years and older.
When the new boosters were initially authorized in September, the Pfizer booster was only available for ages 12 and older and the Moderna booster for ages 18 and older.
The FDA says children can receive the booster at least two months after completing their primary series or after receiving a separate booster dose.
“Since children have returned to in-person school and people are resuming their pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, there is an increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Dr Peter Marks , director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA, said in a statement. “Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death.
“While it has been largely true that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than in adults, as different waves of COVID-19 have occurred, more children are fell ill with the disease and were hospitalized. Children can also experience long-term effects, even after initially mild illness.”
The updated recall specifically protects against the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which account for the majority of COVID-19 infections in the United States
A Ramsey County judge has ruled that a plan to build a day shelter for the homeless at the site of the former Red’s Savoy restaurant on East Seventh Street in St. Paul can move ahead.
Judge Leonard Castro, who issued his ruling Tuesday, earlier had ordered a temporary halt to the project after more than a dozen business owners sued the city of St. Paul, the city’s Housing and Redevelopment and Authority and Listening House, a Dayton’s Bluff day shelter for the homeless, in an effort to prevent them from installing a satellite day shelter at 421 E. Seventh St.
The plaintiffs in the case include Heppner’s Auto Body, Bulldog Lowertown, the Dark Horse Bar, the Gopher Bar, the Barrel Theory Beer Company, Kat-Key’s Lock and Safe and owners of several residential properties.
Business owners have pointed to a negative experience with Freedom House, a previous temporary satellite location for Listening House, when it was located at 296 West Seventh St. The shelter, which did not screen visitors for drugs or contraband, closed in May following months of complaints from nearby restaurant owners about litter, vagrancy, theft and assault.
City officials have said the day shelter would fill a need in assisting those experiencing homelessness with services, shelter and pathways to housing.
Both directions of Interstate 70 from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero are closed due to a vehicle fire, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
The closure was first reported around 6 a.m.
#I70 Eastbound: road closed due to vehicle fire between exit 114 – West Glenwood and exit 133 – Dotsero.
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 12, 2022
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office reported the accident involved a tractor-trailer and closed both directions of the highway.
#I70 Westbound: Road closed due to vehicle fire between exit 133 – Dotsero and exit 114 – West Glenwood.
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 12, 2022
The DOT said it expected delays in the area and gave no estimated reopening times.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reminded Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) of his previous pledge to serve just two terms as he urged voters to send him packing for the 2022 midterm elections in an op-ed damning released on Wednesday.
The newspaper’s editorial board explained exactly why it thinks Johnson is “Wisconsin’s worst political representative since infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy.”
He ripped the Donald Trump loyalist, who faces a close race against Democratic Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, as an ‘election tamper who recklessly promoted’ Trump’s 2020 lies and a ‘scientific fabulist’ which baselessly questioned COVID-19 vaccines and spread. pandemic misinformation. Johnson has also been criticized for trying to rewrite the “sordid history” of the deadly US Capitol riot.
The publication has taken on Johnson in an equally scathing fashion before.
“You will notice that Johnson does not tout a long track record of accomplishment in his re-election announcements,” the board wrote. “Instead, he and his followers attacked his opponent – a black man – as ‘different’ and ‘dangerous’.”
Johnson was first elected to the Senate in 2010.
“Johnson in the past has promised to serve no more than two terms,” the board concluded. “Voters should hold him to that pledge in November.”
Read the full editorial from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
