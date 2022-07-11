News
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Winget breaks silence on her divorce with Karan Singh Grover: I was lost, I went numb
Image Source – Instagram Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover were one of the most loved couples in the industry. After dating for a few years, they tied the knot in April 2012. The couple’s marriage didn’t last long as they filed for divorce in 2014. Now, in the third season of Her Story, Jennifer […]
Ja’Marr Chase’s Baby Mama, Ambar Nicole, Calls On The NFL To Kick Him Out For Threatening Her And Calling Their Son, Uno Alexandre Chase, A B**ch
Sorry, Ambar Nicole, the NFL cannot fight your drama battles for you, you know why? The NFL is a serious business and they do not engage in drama.
I’ve said that when it comes to these athletes and IG models, it’s all about drama—and Ja’Marr Chase’s baby mama Ambar Nicole is here with yet another episode of IG models-athletes relationship drama. She’s calling on the NFL to kick Chase out because he’s a deadbeat dad and threatened to come to her house.
Ambar also claims that Ja’Marr Chase called their child, Uno Alexandre Chase, a b-tch! WHAT?
Side Action reports:
Ja’Marr Chase is in the news for all the wrong reasons.
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow went from being a below average deep passer his first year to an outstanding one his second year largely because of the addition of Ja’Marr Chase. Now defenses are taking that dynamic away, and we’re seeing Burrow struggle to throw downfield. Now it appears as if JaMarrr Chase has some off the field issues he’s dealing with.
Chase’s baby mama Ambar Nicole is calling out the NFL star for what she considers abuse.
“Get this abuser Jamarr out the league. I’m tried of this abuser and deadbeat abusing me and threatening me. Calling your own child a bi*ch. And having your mom threating to come to my house. You cannot call yourself a man you are in fact a horrible person.“
She also shared some text messages between the two, and made sure to tag the NFL and Chase’s employer, the Cincinnati Bengals.
She then goes on to call him out for being a narcissist.
Jamarr Chase is having a tough time getting going with the amount of attention he’s getting from defenses. Now he’s getting attention for some off the field problems he’s apparently dealing with. The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-3 and missed an opportunity to take the lead in the AFC North after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
It hasn’t been a great season for Chase and the Bengals after making a Super Bowl appearance last season. Now he’ll have to deal with this issue. This isn’t the first time Ambar Nicole has accused Chase, Nicole appeared to insinuate that she was pregnant with Chase’s baby, and seemed to make a claim that the receiver hit her while she was pregnant.
Ambar Nicole should rather go to the police and report Ja’Marr Chase if she’s got evidence that he has threatened her and all that. Why doesn’t she want to go to the police though? I’m curious! She could be lying about this whole accusation.
This is what she wrote on her Instagram Story:
She also posted a screengrab of her chat with Ja’Marr Chase:
And then dropped this shade:
The post Ja’Marr Chase’s Baby Mama, Ambar Nicole, Calls On The NFL To Kick Him Out For Threatening Her And Calling Their Son, Uno Alexandre Chase, A B**ch appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Reader alert: Send us your holiday cookie memories
It’s hard to believe it’s that time again, but we are asking for submissions for our annual holiday cookie memories story.
Do you make holiday cookies every year and fond memories that come with it? We want to hear from you! Please share your favorite holiday cookie recipe and the stories that come with it, in 150 or fewer words.
Photos are optional, but we strongly encourage them since great images will increase your chances of making it into the paper!
From holiday past: Here are the holiday cookie memories, recipes and photos that ran in 2021.
Please include your name, city in which you live and contact information in case we have any questions. All entries must be submitted by Monday, Nov. 28. Send entries to: Jess Fleming, Pioneer Press, One West Water Street, Suite 200, St. Paul, MN 55107 or email [email protected]
Dua Lipa’s Pierced Uggs Prove She’s Setting New Rules for Fall Fashion
Doua Lipa launches a new trend: cozy punk.
In her latest Instagram style service, the “Cold Heart” singer unexpectedly revived the Ugg boot, though it’s hardly the mall aesthetic styles once associated with the Juicy Couture velor tracksuit and denim mini skirts. two decades ago.
Posing in a long green floral dress and cropped cardigan, Dua, 27, donned a punky pair that featured bold silver eyelets piercing through the chestnut suede-lined boots.
The elevated Uggs are actually from a collaboration with London-based fashion label KNWLS, which debuted last month on the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 show.
“Dangerous and comfortable” that is how it is Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault-the designer duo behind KNWLS-describe their reworked Ugg boot, telling British vogue“We like hostile, nostalgic and futuristic footwear.”
Originally worn by Australian surfers in the 60s, Uggs found a whole new fan base in the early 2000s and were made famous by Hollywood “It” girls like Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Micha Barton. The boots quickly became one of the most controversial shoes in fashion history.
Investors will be ‘rewarded’ when the Fed stops raising rates
CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors on Tuesday that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates.
“I always say there’s no giving without getting. Right now the giving is your wallet crashing — it’s the Fed that hurts,” he said. . “The benefit is that you will eventually be rewarded with lower inflation followed by lower rates. We are in the first phase, however, the giving phase.”
The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite recorded a fifth consecutive day of declines while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly higher.
The producer price report, consumer price index and retail sales report will be released on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively. Wall Street expects the data to indicate whether the central bank will continue on its path of aggressive interest rate hikes — and whether the economy will slip into a recession.
“Aside from last week’s nonfarm payrolls report, the Fed really only cares about the consumer price index right now, and that’s coming on Thursday. Those numbers are potential bombshells,” he said. Cramer said.
He reminded investors not to let temporary rallies give them hope that market declines are over unless data shows the economy is cooling. “You have to remember that the bears, not the bulls, are in charge,” he said.
Supreme Court copyright case examines Andy Warhol’s series of Prince images: NPR
United States Supreme Court Collection
You know all those famous Andy Warhol serigraphs of Marilyn Monroe, and Liz Taylor and lots of other sequins? Now one of the most famous of these, the Prince series, is at the heart of a case the Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday. And this is a case of enormous importance for all kinds of artists.
On one side of the dispute is Lynn Goldsmith, famous for photographing rock stars and whose work has featured on more than 100 album covers. In 1981, Goldsmith was commissioned to take a series of photos of Prince for Newsweek. At the time, the Purple Rain rock star was just starting to take off. Goldsmith photographs him in concert and invites him to her studio where she offers him purple eyeshadow and lip gloss to accentuate his sensuality and androgyny. She even adjusted her photography umbrellas to create stings of light in her eyes. The result was an image she would later say was a portrait of vulnerability. Newsweek did not use the studio photo, opting instead to use the concert photo, and Goldsmith retained the other photos in its files for future publication or licensing.
Three years later, Prince was a superstar and vanity lounge The magazine commissioned Andy Warhol to do an illustration of Prince for an article he was publishing. In commissioning the work, the magazine asked Warhol to use one of Goldsmith’s black-and-white photos as a reference point. The magazine paid Goldsmith $400 in licensing fees and promised in writing to use the image only in it. vanity lounge publish.
There is no evidence in the record that Warhol was aware of the license agreement. But anyway, he went beyond that and created a set of 16 Prince serigraphs, which he copyrighted, and one of which vanity lounge used for the article. The screen-printed images have since been sold and reproduced for hundreds of millions of dollars in profit for the Andy Warhol Foundation, a non-profit organization established after Warhol’s death to promote his work and the visual arts.
After Warhol’s death in 2016, vanity loungeParent company Conde Nast accelerated a tribute, “The Genius of Prince”, featuring numerous photographs of Prince, and donated $10,250 to the Warhol Foundation to feature “Orange Prince” on its cover. Goldsmith received no payment or credit this time, and she eventually sued the foundation, claiming that Warhol infringed on her copyrights and that the foundation potentially owed her millions of dollars in unpaid license fees and royalties.
The foundation countered that Warhol not only copyrighted his iconic Prince series, but that his treatment was, in legal terms, “transformative” because its artistic rendering is vastly different from Goldsmith’s original photo. The foundation claimed that in Warhol’s version, Warhol not only cropped the image to remove Prince’s torso, but he resized the image, changed the angle of Prince’s face, and changed the tones, lighting and colors. details, in addition to adding layers of bright colors and unnatural colors, hand-drawn outlines and screens of lines, and sharp shadows that exaggerated Prince’s features.
The result, according to the foundation, is “a flat, impersonal, disembodied, mask-like appearance” that is no longer vulnerable but iconic. Essentially, the foundation argues that Warhol used a black-and-white photograph as a building block, the same way a collage artist might use slices of different photos in a larger work.
As you can imagine, each side has its experts and, indeed, two lower courts disagreed on the matter. A Federal District Court judge found that the Warhol series is “transformative” because it conveys a different message than the original, and is therefore: “fair use” under the Copyright Act. But a three-judge Second Circuit Court of Appeals panel disagreed, saying judges “should not take on the role of art critic and seek to determine…the meaning of works.” in question”. If the Supreme Court agrees, the Warhol Foundation will have to pay royalties or license fees, and potentially other damages to the original creator, Lynn Goldsmith.
Whatever the decision of the Supreme Court, its decision will have far-reaching practical consequences. It is therefore not surprising that some three dozen briefs from friends of the court were filed arguing one side or the other, and representing everyone from the American Association of Publishers and the Motion Picture Association of America to the Library Futures Institute, the Digital Media Licensing Association, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the Recording Industry Association of America, and even the union that represents NPR journalists, editors and producers, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.
The result could change the law to favor greater control by the original artist, but it could also inhibit artists and other content creators who build on existing work in everything from music and posters to AI creations and documentaries.
California Propositions 2022: A voter’s guide to everything from abortions to flavored tobacco to electric vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — On November 8, 2022, Californians will head to the polls to weigh in on many issues. For the proposals, voters will decide everything from making abortion a basic right for Californians to taxing the wealthy to help the environment.
Click on the links below for an in-depth look at each proposal for the 2022 midterm elections.
App users: for a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Proposal 1
Abortion rights are probably the biggest issue facing voters in the county in the November 2022 election. Wade, every state in the country is now able to decide if they want to ban abortion.
While many states have taken steps to restrict abortions, California is offering voters a measure that goes in the opposite direction: making it a basic state right.
Get the fast facts on Proposition 1 here.
Proposal 26 & 27
Efforts to legalize sports betting in California were widely publicized in non-stop television ads airing across the state ahead of the November election. So far, more than $350 million has been spent on TV ads for and against two ballot proposals that would make sports betting legal: Prop 26 and Prop 27.
The first would legalize in-person sports betting and the second would legalize online sports betting.
So what’s the difference? And who supports and opposes them?
Get the fast facts on Propositions 26 and 27 here.
Proposal 28
When California school districts face budget shortfalls, it always feels like the arts and music programs are the first to be cut. This is the problem that California’s 2022 election Proposition 28 aims to address.
But the new approach to measurement is what’s generating some buzz.
Get the fast facts on Proposition 28 here.
Proposal 29
For a third straight election, California voters are being asked to vote on a measure to regulate dialysis clinics across the state. Ads for and against Proposition 29 have been running non-stop for the past several months.
The two previous efforts to regulate dialysis clinics have failed, so what’s different this time around?
Get the fast facts on Proposition 29 here.
Proposition 30
Taxing the rich to help the environment? That’s the claim behind California’s Proposition 30, a move to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure. But would that really happen?
Get the fast facts on Proposition 30 here.
Proposal 31
California passed a law in 2020 banning the sale of certain flavored tobacco products. So why are California voters being asked to vote in the 2022 election? This is the question behind Proposition 31.
Get the fast facts on Proposition 31 here.
