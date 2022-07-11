‘F*** off’ – F1 boss Toto Wolff slams ‘drunken fools’ and calls on ‘racists and sexists’ to stay away from the sport

TOTO WOLFF has told ‘brainless’ F1 fans who berated fellow spectators at the Austrian Grand Prix to ‘flip’.

F1 bosses and drivers condemned the harassment reported by a number of fans, which they say took place at the Red Bull Ring.

2 Some fans were accused of racist and homophobic insults at the Austrian Grand Prix Credit: Alamy

2 Mercedes boss Toto Wolff slammed the misbehaving fans in Austria this weekend and told them to fuck off. Photo credit: Reuters

One person claimed her dress was from “a group of five Dutch Max [Verstappen] fans”.

She added: “When I confronted them they said no Hamilton fan deserves any respect at all.”

The social media post sparked a flurry of comments complaining of similar abuse, including homophobic and racial slurs.

Wolff said: “If you’re a true Formula 1 fan, no matter what team, what driver, you can’t be racist, you can’t be homophobic and you can’t be sexist because then you don’t fit into Formula 1 and we want you to not you.

“On the other hand, we have to be careful, just because there are some drunken fools out there who haven’t understood how the world works today, we shouldn’t judge the 99.9 percent of fans who come here.

“We have to be very careful not to put the sport we love in a corner and say it’s all racist or sexist because it’s not.

“It’s still too much, but we just have to aim at these guys and pick them out and say ‘you.’

“Whoever reads my sentence: stay away, we don’t want you if you belong to this group. Fuck off. If you belong to this category, fuck off.”

It comes after former F1 champion Nelson Piquet used racist and homophobic words in a recently aired interview with Lewis Hamilton and was subsequently banned from F1.

A statement from F1 said: “We have been made aware of reports that some fans at the event received totally unacceptable comments from others.

“We have raised this with the organizer and security and will be speaking to those who have reported these incidents and are taking this very seriously.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated and all fans should be treated with respect.”

Hamilton, who had criticized fans for cheering his crash during qualifying, was also quick to condemn the behavior.

He said: “I arrived this morning with a really positive attitude and then heard some of the things that were said.

“Just a bit shocked and really sad just to know that people arrive at the weekend to have a great time, party and enjoy their free time and have a great experience.

“If you go to the UK we have a wide range of fans that go there. Here you have a lot of the Orange Army.

“But just knowing that someone sitting in a crowd supporting someone else is being abused… It’s crazy to think we’re still experiencing these things in 2022.

“People should come here, feel safe and included and be able to follow what they want to follow.

“Your gender, your sexuality, your skin color shouldn’t matter. Everyone should just be here to have a great time.”

Verstappen was also questioned about the abuse as the majority of the 105,000 fans cheered him on.

He added: “One thing can be improved with security to keep people in check.

“Also remember, it’s not an excuse but they watch the races and then they go back and party and have fun and drink alcohol.

“Sometimes when you drink alcohol you can do stupid things – I’m not saying that as an excuse. These things can also be regulated.

“A certain amount of alcohol maybe until it’s time, maybe go to bed and wake up the next morning and be sober. Because when you start going really crazy, you can do stupid things.”