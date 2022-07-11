Connect with us

Grayscale Investments Unveiled Revised Portfolio For 2022 Q2

  • CoinDesk’s Large Cap Select Index methodology is used to rebalance its funds.
  • Ethereum, Bitcoin’s longtime adversary, comes in second place with 25.22 percent.

Grayscale Investments, the world’s biggest digital currency asset manager, has released its newest funds for the second quarter of 2022. All of the group’s products and services were included in the published new fund components. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, Grayscale DeFi Fund, and Grayscale Smart Contract Platform Ex-Ethereum Fund are some of the firms that make up these funds.

CoinDesk’s Large Cap Select Index methodology is used to rebalance its funds. The rebalance revealed that the fund portfolio of the group had been reformed by the sale of considerable quantities of Fund Components that are present in the portfolio.

Bitcoin Dominated in the Revised Portfolio

Certain tokens no longer appear in the Digital Large Cap Fund after a review of the dispersion of the group’s funds. Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Litecoin, Polkadot, and Uniswap are a few examples.

On the other hand, the group’s Digital Large Cap Fund received no additional tokens. An analysis of the Fund’s new structure revealed that Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization, accounts for almost 68% of the total. The cryptocurrency market has seen a rebound in the past 24 hours that has seen Bitcoin surge to over $22,000 and is currently trading at $21,322 as per CMC.

Ethereum, Bitcoin’s longtime adversary, comes in second place with 25.22 percent. At the end of July 7, the Fund’s new composition included Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche, with a net 2.71 percent, 2.23 percent, and 0.96 percent. Grayscale’s DeFi Fund portfolio has also undergone a makeover.

Stellar Lumens had to be removed from the group’s portfolio to rebalance the GSCPxE Fund (XLM). Its new composition is as follows: Cardano (ADA), 31.69 percent; Solana (SOL), 25.43 percent; Polkadot (DOT), 13.90 percent; Avalanche (AVAX), 10.87 percent; Polygon (MATIC), 8.45 percent; Cosmos (ATOM), 5.29 percent; and Algorand (ALGO), 4.37 percent.

