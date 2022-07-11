Greedy seagulls stalk and steal British food more than ever

Since the Timberwolves executed a blockbuster trade in early July, everyone has waited on pins and needles to see the twin-towers pairing of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns — two of the NBA’s best big men — in the same lineup.

They will have to continue to wait.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Gobert will miss Minnesota’s preseason game Wednesday night against the Lakers in Los Angeles. That will be preseason game No. 4 of five for the Wolves, and Towns and Gobert will have yet to play together in any of them.

So while Minnesota has had what Finch called “a good trip” — with three preseason games, all victories, in their pocket, and a number of “really good practices,” to boot — there still is the overarching, largest question facing this team: What will the big man pairing look like, and how will it work?

“We haven’t been able to get to some of the lineups we want to, the Rudy-KAT stuff,” Finch said. “But we’re still working around that. But I’ve been very pleased with the practices, in particular, and some of the games.”

Finch said he “hopes” Gobert and Towns get minutes together in Minnesota’s preseason finale at home Friday night against Brooklyn. Towns missed the start of training camp and the first two preseason games with an illness.

Gobert missed Sunday’s game against the Clippers and will be out Wednesday as Minnesota managed his workload after the 7-foot center led France to a second-place finish in the Euro Basket tournament last month. Gobert sported a knee brace in his lone appearance in a preseason game — Minnesota’s win over the Lakers in Las Vegas last Thursday.

“I think we’re trying to give him as much rest as we can right now,” Finch said. “He’s getting a bunch of treatment to make that thing feel as good as it can, and we’re trying to be mindful of all the work that he had in his ramp-up this summer.”

Finch noted that “ideally” Minnesota would have had even more practice time together with the two bigs, with just a week remaining until the regular season opener Oct. 19 against Oklahoma City.

“But we’re definitely getting the work done,” he said.

Neither big has expressed much concern about making the fit work. So perhaps a longer ramp-up period won’t be required to get the duo off and running fresh out of the gates.

“He’s a generational talent on defense, and I think I’m a generational talent on offense. The way that we can complement each other on both sides of the court is going to be amazing. I think it’s really exciting for fans. I think it’s very exciting for the league,” Towns said. “People talk about a two big-man tandem hasn’t been able to work, especially in today’s NBA. Time to change that mindset for people. I’m just really excited to be on the court, be able to work with him, be able to share knowledge with each other. (He is a) high IQ player, obviously.

“He’s one of the best defensive players we’ve ever seen in this NBA. So to be able to play off of each other and share our knowledge on both sides of the court and make this team better, and this organization better is something that’s important. It’s all about winning. He has a winning pedigree. Wanted to keep his winning tradition going.”