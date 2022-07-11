Hero Motocorp Recruitment 2022 » Apply Online For Freshers Jobs

By Reuters

Investors were already grappling with a range of uncertainties ahead of major U.S. inflation and earnings reports, the escalating Russian-Ukrainian war and COVID-19 cases in China.

Financial markets went on a rollercoaster ride on Tuesday with the S&P 500 ending lower, while the dollar gained as jittery investors fled for protection after the Bank of England reportedly backed the UK bond market for just three days of trading. more.

Earlier today, the UK central bank said it would continue buying bonds this week. But the mood quickly soured late in the afternoon after BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told pension fund managers to finish rebalancing their positions by Friday, when the program The bank’s emergency support for the county’s fragile bond market would end.

After the comments, Wall Street stock indexes fell sharply, giving back all the gains from a strong rebound that began about half an hour into the trading day.

The UK news rattled already nervous investors ahead of key US inflation figures on Wednesday and Thursday that should prompt the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively raising interest rates, said Michael James, chief trading officer of shares at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

“Everyone is on pins and needles everyday at this point, much more worried about something ‘bad’ causing further decline than missing a ‘big move,’” James said. “We are in a very precarious position at the moment for the next few days.”

In particular, the BoE’s tough deadline has raised concerns among U.S. investors that some of the instability in U.K. markets could spill over to Wall Street, Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab at Austin, Texas.

“What caused the latest downturn was the news that the Bank of England was going to stop supporting the gilt market in three days. That caused the market to pivot,” Frederick said. It’s nervousness and speculation.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.31 points, or 0.12%, to 29,239.19; the S&P 500 lost 23.55 points, or 0.65%, to 3,588.84 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 115.91 points, or 1.1%, to 10,426.19.

At its peak on Tuesday, the S&P was up 0.8%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.56% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world lost 0.97%. Earlier, the MSCI index fell 1.5% to 549.19, its lowest level since October 30, 2020.

Emerging market stocks have lost 2.28% after hitting a low in April 2020 and were expected to fall nearly 30% since the start of the year, their biggest drop since 2008.

The US-led NATO said member states were stepping up security as G7 leaders condemned Russia’s escalating attacks in Ukraine. Russian missiles pounded Ukraine for a second straight day, following dozens of airstrikes on Monday that killed 19 people, injured more than 100 and knocked out power.

GOLDEN RESPITE

Bonds around the world were swept away by the rout in British government bonds, known as gilts, pushing US Treasury yields higher.

Bond market trading has been volatile, with yields on longer-dated US Treasuries hitting multi-year highs. Benchmark 10-year bonds rose 5.8 basis points to 3.94%, from 3.88% on Friday evening.

The US dollar index hovered between positive and negative territory, but last traded up 0.1% after falling 0.65%. Overall, dollar sentiment remained positive on concerns over rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions and the Japanese yen hovered near the level that prompted last month’s intervention.

The euro was last up 0.05% at $0.97.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.06% against the greenback at 145.81 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.09, down 0.78% on the day.

In addition, on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund warned of a disorderly revaluation of markets, saying risks to global financial stability had increased.

Heightened concerns were news from China that Shanghai and other cities had seen rising COVID-19 infections, with some local authorities closing schools and entertainment venues.

In commodities, oil prices extended Monday’s decline as recession fears and a surge in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns about global demand.

U.S. crude was 1.95% lower at $89.35 a barrel and Brent was down 1.98% on the day at $94.29.

Gold trading was volatile after hitting a one-week low.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,666.19 an ounce. US gold futures gained 0.11% to $1,669.10 an ounce.