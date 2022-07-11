I’m a shopper – four must-haves at Target for under $10

FINDING cheap useful products could come in handy in this economy.

The latest data shows that the inflation rate rose by 8.6% in May as costs remain high across the board.

As a result, many Americans have tried to limit everything they can to save money.

While Target’s grocery department isn’t as cheap as Aldi’s, you can find good value on certain items and departments.

Shopping expert and Target customer Eliza Dromgoole found some must-buy items at the store.

All cost less than $10 — but keep in mind that the price may vary by location.

Here’s the list of items and what she said about them in a recent video to her 68,000 TikTok followers.

1. SmartMouth Original Mouthwash

She called this item “life-changing” for her.

According to Eliza, the mouthwash blocks sulfur gas, which is the main cause of bad breath.

It comes with two solutions to pour into the container that the product comes with.

To be most effective, use the product twice a day to keep bad breath from returning—even in the morning.

The product was listed in the store for $9.89.

2. Smirk smooth Flosspy

Cheap dental floss products can cause your gums a lot of discomfort.

However, the Grin product is described as a dental floss tape that “slips easily between tight teeth.”

“I carry them everywhere, my purse, my car,” Eliza said.

And she rated them “10 out of 10.”

A 75-pack at Target costs $2.99.

3. Olay body wash

Eliza calls this brand the “holy grail” of shower gels.

In particular, she praised the smell and said it was so moisturizing.

A 17.9 fluid ounce bottle was listed in store for $7.99.

4. Smart Toothbrush

The cheapest find on this list was a two-pack of toothbrushes.

And even those looking for oral care products in the dollar tree might want to consider purchasing Smartly toothbrushes for just 99 cents.

“We love these for travel and for guests,” Eliza said.

And she added, “They are so good.”

How to save more at Target

It’s always a good idea to see if your local store has some sort of rewards program that you can participate in.

At Target, you can sign up for a Redcard that will save you 5% on your purchases.

Additionally, you get free shipping and exclusive offers.

You also have the option of opening a Redcard by direct debit.

Additionally, Target has another rewards program you can sign up for called Target Circle, which can be combined with a Redcard.

