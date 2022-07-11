News
I’m a shopper – four must-haves at Target for under $10
FINDING cheap useful products could come in handy in this economy.
The latest data shows that the inflation rate rose by 8.6% in May as costs remain high across the board.
As a result, many Americans have tried to limit everything they can to save money.
While Target’s grocery department isn’t as cheap as Aldi’s, you can find good value on certain items and departments.
Shopping expert and Target customer Eliza Dromgoole found some must-buy items at the store.
All cost less than $10 — but keep in mind that the price may vary by location.
Here’s the list of items and what she said about them in a recent video to her 68,000 TikTok followers.
1. SmartMouth Original Mouthwash
She called this item “life-changing” for her.
According to Eliza, the mouthwash blocks sulfur gas, which is the main cause of bad breath.
It comes with two solutions to pour into the container that the product comes with.
To be most effective, use the product twice a day to keep bad breath from returning—even in the morning.
The product was listed in the store for $9.89.
2. Smirk smooth Flosspy
Cheap dental floss products can cause your gums a lot of discomfort.
However, the Grin product is described as a dental floss tape that “slips easily between tight teeth.”
“I carry them everywhere, my purse, my car,” Eliza said.
And she rated them “10 out of 10.”
A 75-pack at Target costs $2.99.
3. Olay body wash
Eliza calls this brand the “holy grail” of shower gels.
In particular, she praised the smell and said it was so moisturizing.
A 17.9 fluid ounce bottle was listed in store for $7.99.
4. Smart Toothbrush
The cheapest find on this list was a two-pack of toothbrushes.
And even those looking for oral care products in the dollar tree might want to consider purchasing Smartly toothbrushes for just 99 cents.
“We love these for travel and for guests,” Eliza said.
And she added, “They are so good.”
How to save more at Target
It’s always a good idea to see if your local store has some sort of rewards program that you can participate in.
At Target, you can sign up for a Redcard that will save you 5% on your purchases.
Additionally, you get free shipping and exclusive offers.
You also have the option of opening a Redcard by direct debit.
Additionally, Target has another rewards program you can sign up for called Target Circle, which can be combined with a Redcard.
To learn more about saving, a money coach shares a tip on how to cut your grocery bill by $250 every month.
A food expert bought five meals from Aldi for $25.
And see how a clever Dollar Tree trick can save you 90% on a household essential.
Trump must sit to be deposed in defamation lawsuit
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will have to answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit brought by a writer who claims he raped her in the mid-1990s, said Wednesday a judge.
U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan denied a request by Trump’s attorneys to delay scheduled testimony. The deposition is now scheduled for October 19.
The decision came amid a lawsuit filed by longtime Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who claims Trump raped her in the dressing room of an upscale Manhattan department store. Trump denied it. Carroll is expected to be dropped off Friday.
Trump attorney Alina Habba said in a statement, “We look forward to formally establishing that this matter is, and always has been, entirely without merit.”
Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, said she was pleased with the decision and looked forward to filing the new claims next month “and getting to trial with all expeditiousness.”
Trump’s legal team tried various legal tactics to delay the trial and prevent him from being questioned by Carroll’s attorneys, but Judge Kaplan wrote it was time to move on, especially considering given the “advanced age” of Carroll, 78, and Trump, 76. , and possibly other witnesses.
“Defendant should not be allowed to run time against Plaintiff’s attempt to obtain redress for what would have been a grievous wrong,” he wrote.
Carroll’s lawsuit claims Trump damaged her reputation in 2019 when he denied raping her. Trump’s legal team tried to crush the lawsuit, arguing the Republican was just doing his job as president when he denied the allegations, including when he dismissed his accuser as “not my type.”
This is a key question because if Trump was acting within the scope of his duties as a federal employee, the US government would become the defendant in the case.
The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals last month ruled in a split decision that Trump was a federal employee when he commented on Carroll’s claims. But he asked another court in Washington to decide whether Trump’s public statements took place in the course of his employment.
Kaplan, the judge, said Trump repeatedly tried to delay the collection of evidence in the trial.
“Given his conduct thus far in this matter, Mr. Trump’s position regarding the burden of discovery is inexcusable,” he wrote. “As this Court has already observed, Mr. Trump has argued this case since it began in 2019 with the effect and probably the purpose of delaying it.”
The judge noted that the collection of evidence for the trial to go to trial was essentially complete, except for the depositions of Trump and Carroll.
“Mr. Trump made a broad discovery of the plaintiff, but produced virtually none himself,” Kaplan said. no undue burden on Mr. Trump, much less irreparable harm.”
The judge also said the deposition could come in handy when Carroll’s attorney files a new lawsuit next month under New York’s revival law, the Adult Survivors Act, allowing him to sue for damages- interests for the alleged rape without the statute of limitations blocking it.
The question of whether the rape took place is at the heart of the defamation claims, as well as the planned new trial, the judge said.
US clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave.
Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today’s most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn’t a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings.
Now the Food and Drug Administration has given a green light for elementary school-age kids to get the updated booster doses, too — one made by Pfizer for 5- to 11-year-olds, and a version from rival Moderna for those as young as 6.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends how vaccines are used, also signed off.
Americans may be tired of repeated calls to get boosted against COVID-19 but experts say the updated shots have an advantage: They contain half the recipe that targeted the original coronavirus strain and half protection against the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions.
These combination or “bivalent” boosters are designed to broaden immune defenses so that people are better protected against serious illness whether they encounter an omicron relative in the coming months — or a different mutant that’s more like the original virus.
“We want to have the best of both worlds,” Pfizer’s Dr. Bill Gruber, a pediatrician, told The Associated Press. He hopes the updated shots will “re-energize interest in protecting children for the winter.”
The updated boosters are “extremely important” for keeping kids healthy and in school, said Dr. Jason Newland, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis.
Parents should know “there is no concern from the safety perspective with the bivalent vaccines, whether Moderna or Pfizer,” Newland added.
Only people who’ve gotten their initial vaccinations — with any of the original-formula versions — qualify for an updated booster. That means about three-fourths of Americans 12 and older are eligible. As of last weekend, only at least 13 million had gotten an updated booster, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha estimated Tuesday.
To pediatricians’ chagrin, getting children their first vaccinations has been tougher. Less than a third of 5- to 11-year-olds have had their two primary doses and thus would qualify for the new booster.
This age group will get kid-size doses of the new omicron-targeting booster — and they can receive it at least two months after their last dose, whether that was their primary vaccination series or an earlier booster, the FDA said.
“Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19,” Dr. Peter Marks, FDA’s vaccine chief, said in a statement.
While children tend to get less seriously ill than adults, “as the various waves of COVID-19 have occurred, more children have gotten sick with the disease and have been hospitalized,” Marks said.
For the updated booster made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, 5- to 11-year-olds would get a third of the dose that anyone 12 and older already receives. Pfizer said it could ship up to 6 million kid-sized doses within a week of authorization, in addition to ongoing shipments of adult-sized doses.
Until now, Moderna’s updated booster was cleared only for adults. FDA just expanded that adult bivalent dosage to 12- to 17-year-olds, and authorized half the dose for kids ages 6 to 11.
As for even younger tots, first vaccinations didn’t open for the under-5 age group until mid-June — and it will be several more months before regulators decide if they’ll also need a booster using the updated recipe.
Exactly how much protection does an updated COVID-19 booster shot offer? That’s hard to know. Pfizer and Moderna are starting studies in young children.
But the FDA cleared the COVID-19 booster tweaks without requiring human test results — just like it approves yearly changes to flu vaccines. That’s partly because both companies already had studied experimental shots tweaked to target prior COVID-19 variants, including an earlier omicron version, and found they safely revved up virus-fighting antibodies.
“It’s clearly a better vaccine, an important upgrade from what we had before,” Jha said earlier this week.
Jha urged adults to get their updated shot in October — like they get flu vaccinations — or at least well before holiday gatherings with high-risk family and friends. People who’ve recently had COVID-19 still need the booster but can wait about three months, he added.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Everything Microsoft just announced at its Surface event
The big fall tech events keep rolling. Next Apple, Google and Meta, Microsoft held an event on Wednesday to show off the latest updates from its Surface PC Product Line. Starting in 2012 with the original Surface Tablet, the lineup expanded to include the Surface Pro Tablet, Surface Laptop, Surface Studio Desktop, and other models.
The company launched three major new products: the Surface Pro 9the Surface 5 Laptopand the Surface Studio 2 Plus All-in-One. It also announced new creativity and productivity tools, including a AI-powered graphic design app and deepened its ties with Apple by adding iCloud Photos to Windows 11 and Apple Music to Xbox. A few new accessories to enhance hybrid meetings are also available, including an audio docking station and a presentation controller for Microsoft Teams. Keep reading for more details.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Pro 9 with 5G
For most of its ten-year lifespan, the Surface Pro has retained a consistent look and feel, with only small changes in design, functionality, and features. The Surface Pro 9 doesn’t break that chain, instead adding new processor options and colors to what I would call a mature product.
The biggest overall change is that the Intel-powered Surface Pro and ARM-powered Surface Pro X combine into one product line. The Pro X was a spin-off that looked a lot like the regular Surface Pro, but with a custom chip called SQ, which was a collaboration between Microsoft and Qualcomm because the Pro X was designed for broadband use.
The first two generations of Surface Pro X used chips called SQ 1 and SQ 2, respectively. Now, the ARM-based version of the new Surface Pro 9 uses a chip called – you guessed it – SQ 3. While the Surface Pro X line was built around always-on connectivity, it still worked on 4G networks. . The new version, called Surface Pro 9 with 5G, finally adds 5G support.
The Intel version of the Surface Pro is Wi-Fi only, but adds new 12th Gen Intel processors for better performance. The range of colors available has changed and now includes platinum, graphite, sapphire and forest. There’s also a special limited-edition blue floral pattern option, pictured above, for both the tablet and keyboard cover.
Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop
The new Surface Laptop 5 looks a lot like the older Surface Laptop 4. Available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes, the touchscreen laptops get a CPU boost from 11th to 12th Gen Intel Core chips, which should at least offer better performance. and slightly improved battery life. (There’s no AMD option this time around.) It also upgrades to faster DDR5 memory, and its USB-C port now has Thunderbolt 4.
The rest of the package is nearly identical to the 2021 models, including its 720p webcam. This is disappointing since most competing laptops have switched to 1080p cameras for generally sharper and more detailed video calls.
Microsoft Surface Studio 2 Plus
Seemingly back from the dead – its last update was in 2018 – the Surface Studio 2 Plus “Plus” refers to the latest CPU, GPU, ports and wireless upgrades. The most standout feature of the Studio line has always been the display, which in the Surface Studio 2 has become a pressure-sensitive, color-accurate 28-inch monitor with a hinge that provides excellent positioning flexibility for work. Design.
But Microsoft stopped selling this older model at least a year ago, leaving it idle with seventh-generation Intel processors and Nvidia GTX 10-series graphics. putting it to code with an 11th Gen CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, and new ports and wireless.
iCloud Photos on Windows 11, Apple Music on Xbox
Windows and Xbox users with Apple devices and services might appreciate a some new perks. Soon, Apple’s iCloud Photo Network will work with Microsoft’s updated Photos app, which is currently in testing. And earlier on Wednesday, Apple released a Apple Music application that works on Xbox video game consoles.
The agreements between the two companies have led Apple TV videos on Xboxas good as synchronization of contacts and calendar with Windows.
Microsoft Designer app powered by AI, other new Windows tools
The company also announced a new app called Microsoft Designer, which allows Microsoft 365 service subscribers to use artificial intelligence to create unique images based on prompts they type into the computer. The new feature uses the same AI technology in Dall-E 2whose images have gone viral on the web since its initial release earlier this year.
Microsoft has also expanded other tools for its Windows operating system, upgrading Image Creator on Bing to use AI, adding the Clipchamp video editing tool to the Office 365 suite, launching a website for creators called Microsoft Create and incorporating a new sidebar shopping feature. of the Edge browser.
Microsoft Audio Dock and Microsoft Presenter Plus
Microsoft is also offering two new accessories to enhance the hybrid meeting experience. Microsoft Presenter Plus is the first certified presentation controller for Microsoft Teams. The Bluetooth remote does all the usual presenter stuff – advance slides, mute/unmute, screen pointer – but adds a Teams button so you can raise or lower your hand in a meeting to make it easier to commitment.
It’s joined by the Microsoft Audio Dock, which is part speaker, part USB-C docking station. Compatible with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, the speaker features a 15-watt woofer and 5-watt tweeters (much more power than your laptop speakers) and dual forward-facing mics. forward and noise reducing. It has built-in volume, play/pause and mute buttons, plus a mute status light, so you always know when your mic is on. Two USB-C ports, an HDMI 2.0 output, and a rear USB-A 3.2 port let you connect two displays, external storage, and other peripherals.
ACT scores fall to historic lows for HS graduates hit by pandemic school closures
This year’s high school graduates from Minnesota and the rest of the country posted historic low scores on the ACT college admissions exam, the testing nonprofit announced Wednesday.
Nationwide, the Class of 2022, which had its sophomore and junior years disrupted by school closures related to the coronavirus pandemic, had a composite score of 19.8, the lowest in at least 30 years.
“This is the fifth consecutive year of declines in average scores, a worrisome trend that began long before the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has persisted,” ACT CEO Janet Godwin said in a news release.
With 69 percent of Minnesota graduates taking the exam, the average score was 21. That’s down from an average of 21.6 the year before, when participation was 60 percent.
Average scores usually go down as a higher proportion of graduates take the exam. But Minnesota’s latest scores were lower even than they were between 2016 and 2020, when almost every student took it at least once and the state was covering the exam fees.
With testing here no longer universal, it is difficult to compare Minnesota’s results to other states. But even with the drop this year, no state had both a higher average score and a higher participation rate.
The most comparable states in terms of participation were Kansas, where 73 percent took the exam and the average score was 19.9, and Missouri, where 66 percent were tested with an average of 20.2.
Here are the results from neighboring states:
- South Dakota had an average score of 21.5 with 58 percent of graduates taking the exam.
- Iowa scored a 21.4 with 49 percent participating.
- Wisconsin scored a 19.4 with 93 percent participating.
- North Dakota scored a 19.2 with 96 percent participating.
Nationwide, ACT participation has fallen in recent years to just 36 percent.
Many colleges and universities, including Minnesota’s most selective private schools, now make entrance exams optional. The University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus also went test-optional on a trial basis for each of the last three years.
DAVID LEE PIGG – Wilmington News Journal
David Lee Pigg, 59, of Midland, Ohio, died October 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was the beloved brother of James (Dixie) Pigg, Michael Pigg, Barbara Prater, Joseph (Melissa) Pigg and Catherine Pattan; beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews; and son of the late Robert Pigg. David also leaves to mourn his two faithful companions, Scout and Rock.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Tufts Schildmeyer-Blanchester Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with military honours.
To leave the family a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.
Four employees of the ExxonMobil depot in Gravenchon were requisitioned for Wednesday and Thursday – France
Four ExxonMobil employees were requisitioned to allow the operation of the Normandy fuel depot in Port-Jérôme (Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon). Two for Wednesday and two for Thursday morning, announced the Ministry of Energy Transition.
“The prefectural decree was signed by the prefect of the Normandy region” and “sent to the director of the ExxonMobil site in Port-Jérôme who notified them”, specified the ministry, in accordance with the Prime Minister’s announcement. the day before.
