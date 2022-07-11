JSSC Recruitment 2022 » Apply Online Latest Vacancy Notifications

News
Here’s the outlook for corporate financial results as the dollar rises
Hello, Meet Jason Ma and today’s edition highlights the outlook for corporate financial results as the US dollar appreciates.
The worsening outlook for the global economy indicates continued strength in the greenback. The International Monetary Fund predicted on Tuesday that global growth would slow to 2.7% in 2023 from 3.2% in 2022.
“As the global economy heads into turbulent waters, financial turmoil could well erupt, prompting investors to seek protection from safe-haven investments, such as US Treasuries, and pushing the dollar even higher,” warned the IMF.
Here’s what a strong dollar means for stocks as earnings season heats up.
1. Don’t set your hopes too high for quarterly salesaccording to analysts at Goldman Sachs, who said in a note that the strong dollar will weigh on companies in the S&P 500, which are often multinationals with significant international exposure.
The dollar has been among the best performing assets of 2022, thanks in large part to aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. And in the third quarter, the trade-weighted U.S. dollar rose 9% from a year ago, Goldman said, warning that fewer S&P 500 companies will beat consensus sales forecasts.
“The move in FX means most companies will announce Q3 results in regular terms, but will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a ‘constant currency’ basis,” according to the note.
And for companies that do a lot of business in Japan, yen weakness is likely to remain a headwind.. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he supported the Bank of Japan’s accommodative monetary policy despite the yen falling to its lowest level in two decades against the US dollar.
In an interview with the Financial Times, the Prime Minister also dismissed speculation that he would cut short the term of BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
While most central banks are raising interest rates to combat high inflation, the Bank of Japan has kept interest rates in negative territory and maintained a ceiling on its 10-year yield via bond purchases. bonds to fight deflation.
And while a strong dollar helps keep import prices low, inflation in the United States remains near four-decade highs, and Thursday’s consumer price index report could deal another blow to the S&P 500, according to JPMorgan. If the reading rises above 8.3%, expect the stock market to sell off 5%, the bank’s trading desk said. But readings below 8.1% could trigger big gains for the stock market.
What do you think? How has the strong dollar affected your portfolio? E-mail [email protected].
2. U.S. stock futures rise early Wednesday, as the pound rallied from a two-week low after the Bank of England reportedly signaled readiness to continue buying bonds. Meanwhile, Poland is investigating a leak in a key pipeline carrying crude oil from Russia to Europe. Here are the latest market moves.
3. Earnings on deck: PepsiCo, Wipro Ltd. and others all report.
4. After a summer rally, stocks have fallen to new year-to-date lows and are now the cheapest since the pandemic began, Morningstar said. But most of the short-term headwinds that could squeeze earnings have already been priced into the market. Here are the company’s 33 most undervalued stock picks in the fourth quarter of 2022.
5.DoorDash, Lyft and Uber it all came down to Tuesday after the Department of Labor unveiled a proposal on how companies classify workers. The proposed rule would base the determination of a worker’s classification as a contractor or employee on a broad assessment, such as whether gig work is an “integral” part of a business’s operations. This could make it easier to reclassify drivers from independent contractors to full employees, resulting in additional costs and requirements.
6. The Fed needs more than a plummeting market to end its current aggressive rate hike policy, Ned Davis Research said in a note. Instead, the Fed likely needs one of three things: evidence that inflation is headed down, weak labor markets, or companies’ inability to secure financing. Until then, it is premature for investors to call for a spike in bond yields.
7. Vladimir Putin’s plan to weaponize Russian gas supplies against Europe has failed, according to Yale professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, who said that the EU now sources only 9% of gas from Russia, compared to 46% before the war. And since China isn’t rushing to build more gas pipelines to make up for Russia’s lost sales, “the only losers from this gas blackmail are Putin and his enablers,” he wrote in a Financial Times column. .
8. The Columbia Dividend Income Fund has outperformed 94% of competing funds over the past 15 years. Portfolio manager Mike Barclay shared his fund’s strategy and secrets to success. Focus on dividend-paying stocks with two specific qualities instead of prioritizing high yields, he said.
9. Some on Wall Street think earnings estimates remain too high as the Fed tightens. But Bank of America says there are still opportunities for investors this earnings season. Here are 13 stocks the bank says will beat third-quarter earnings estimates.
10. The US dollar index has rallied over the past week after falling off 20-year highs. The recent movements follow those of the 10-year US Treasury yield, which slipped last month after the Bank of England announced emergency purchases of gilts. Take a look at the greenback’s relentless advance over the past year and a half.
Keep up to date with the latest market news throughout the day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic brief audio from Insider’s newsroom. Listen now.
Organized by Jason Ma in Los Angeles. Feedback or tips? Email [email protected]
Edited by Max Adams (@maxradams) in New York and Hallam Bullock (@hallam_bullock) in London.
Ja’Marr Chase’s Baby Mama, Ambar Nicole, Calls On The NFL To Kick Him Out For Threatening Her And Calling Their Son, Uno Alexandre Chase, A B**ch
Sorry, Ambar Nicole, the NFL cannot fight your drama battles for you, you know why? The NFL is a serious business and they do not engage in drama.
I’ve said that when it comes to these athletes and IG models, it’s all about drama—and Ja’Marr Chase’s baby mama Ambar Nicole is here with yet another episode of IG models-athletes relationship drama. She’s calling on the NFL to kick Chase out because he’s a deadbeat dad and threatened to come to her house.
Ambar also claims that Ja’Marr Chase called their child, Uno Alexandre Chase, a b-tch! WHAT?
Side Action reports:
Ja’Marr Chase is in the news for all the wrong reasons.
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow went from being a below average deep passer his first year to an outstanding one his second year largely because of the addition of Ja’Marr Chase. Now defenses are taking that dynamic away, and we’re seeing Burrow struggle to throw downfield. Now it appears as if JaMarrr Chase has some off the field issues he’s dealing with.
Chase’s baby mama Ambar Nicole is calling out the NFL star for what she considers abuse.
“Get this abuser Jamarr out the league. I’m tried of this abuser and deadbeat abusing me and threatening me. Calling your own child a bi*ch. And having your mom threating to come to my house. You cannot call yourself a man you are in fact a horrible person.“
She also shared some text messages between the two, and made sure to tag the NFL and Chase’s employer, the Cincinnati Bengals.
She then goes on to call him out for being a narcissist.
Jamarr Chase is having a tough time getting going with the amount of attention he’s getting from defenses. Now he’s getting attention for some off the field problems he’s apparently dealing with. The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-3 and missed an opportunity to take the lead in the AFC North after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
It hasn’t been a great season for Chase and the Bengals after making a Super Bowl appearance last season. Now he’ll have to deal with this issue. This isn’t the first time Ambar Nicole has accused Chase, Nicole appeared to insinuate that she was pregnant with Chase’s baby, and seemed to make a claim that the receiver hit her while she was pregnant.
Ambar Nicole should rather go to the police and report Ja’Marr Chase if she’s got evidence that he has threatened her and all that. Why doesn’t she want to go to the police though? I’m curious! She could be lying about this whole accusation.
This is what she wrote on her Instagram Story:
She also posted a screengrab of her chat with Ja’Marr Chase:
And then dropped this shade:
The post Ja’Marr Chase’s Baby Mama, Ambar Nicole, Calls On The NFL To Kick Him Out For Threatening Her And Calling Their Son, Uno Alexandre Chase, A B**ch appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Reader alert: Send us your holiday cookie memories
It’s hard to believe it’s that time again, but we are asking for submissions for our annual holiday cookie memories story.
Do you make holiday cookies every year and fond memories that come with it? We want to hear from you! Please share your favorite holiday cookie recipe and the stories that come with it, in 150 or fewer words.
Photos are optional, but we strongly encourage them since great images will increase your chances of making it into the paper!
From holiday past: Here are the holiday cookie memories, recipes and photos that ran in 2021.
Please include your name, city in which you live and contact information in case we have any questions. All entries must be submitted by Monday, Nov. 28. Send entries to: Jess Fleming, Pioneer Press, One West Water Street, Suite 200, St. Paul, MN 55107 or email [email protected]
Dua Lipa’s Pierced Uggs Prove She’s Setting New Rules for Fall Fashion
Doua Lipa launches a new trend: cozy punk.
In her latest Instagram style service, the “Cold Heart” singer unexpectedly revived the Ugg boot, though it’s hardly the mall aesthetic styles once associated with the Juicy Couture velor tracksuit and denim mini skirts. two decades ago.
Posing in a long green floral dress and cropped cardigan, Dua, 27, donned a punky pair that featured bold silver eyelets piercing through the chestnut suede-lined boots.
The elevated Uggs are actually from a collaboration with London-based fashion label KNWLS, which debuted last month on the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 show.
“Dangerous and comfortable” that is how it is Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault-the designer duo behind KNWLS-describe their reworked Ugg boot, telling British vogue“We like hostile, nostalgic and futuristic footwear.”
Originally worn by Australian surfers in the 60s, Uggs found a whole new fan base in the early 2000s and were made famous by Hollywood “It” girls like Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Micha Barton. The boots quickly became one of the most controversial shoes in fashion history.
Investors will be ‘rewarded’ when the Fed stops raising rates
CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors on Tuesday that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates.
“I always say there’s no giving without getting. Right now the giving is your wallet crashing — it’s the Fed that hurts,” he said. . “The benefit is that you will eventually be rewarded with lower inflation followed by lower rates. We are in the first phase, however, the giving phase.”
The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite recorded a fifth consecutive day of declines while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly higher.
The producer price report, consumer price index and retail sales report will be released on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively. Wall Street expects the data to indicate whether the central bank will continue on its path of aggressive interest rate hikes — and whether the economy will slip into a recession.
“Aside from last week’s nonfarm payrolls report, the Fed really only cares about the consumer price index right now, and that’s coming on Thursday. Those numbers are potential bombshells,” he said. Cramer said.
He reminded investors not to let temporary rallies give them hope that market declines are over unless data shows the economy is cooling. “You have to remember that the bears, not the bulls, are in charge,” he said.
Supreme Court copyright case examines Andy Warhol’s series of Prince images: NPR
United States Supreme Court Collection
You know all those famous Andy Warhol serigraphs of Marilyn Monroe, and Liz Taylor and lots of other sequins? Now one of the most famous of these, the Prince series, is at the heart of a case the Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday. And this is a case of enormous importance for all kinds of artists.
On one side of the dispute is Lynn Goldsmith, famous for photographing rock stars and whose work has featured on more than 100 album covers. In 1981, Goldsmith was commissioned to take a series of photos of Prince for Newsweek. At the time, the Purple Rain rock star was just starting to take off. Goldsmith photographs him in concert and invites him to her studio where she offers him purple eyeshadow and lip gloss to accentuate his sensuality and androgyny. She even adjusted her photography umbrellas to create stings of light in her eyes. The result was an image she would later say was a portrait of vulnerability. Newsweek did not use the studio photo, opting instead to use the concert photo, and Goldsmith retained the other photos in its files for future publication or licensing.
Three years later, Prince was a superstar and vanity lounge The magazine commissioned Andy Warhol to do an illustration of Prince for an article he was publishing. In commissioning the work, the magazine asked Warhol to use one of Goldsmith’s black-and-white photos as a reference point. The magazine paid Goldsmith $400 in licensing fees and promised in writing to use the image only in it. vanity lounge publish.
There is no evidence in the record that Warhol was aware of the license agreement. But anyway, he went beyond that and created a set of 16 Prince serigraphs, which he copyrighted, and one of which vanity lounge used for the article. The screen-printed images have since been sold and reproduced for hundreds of millions of dollars in profit for the Andy Warhol Foundation, a non-profit organization established after Warhol’s death to promote his work and the visual arts.
After Warhol’s death in 2016, vanity loungeParent company Conde Nast accelerated a tribute, “The Genius of Prince”, featuring numerous photographs of Prince, and donated $10,250 to the Warhol Foundation to feature “Orange Prince” on its cover. Goldsmith received no payment or credit this time, and she eventually sued the foundation, claiming that Warhol infringed on her copyrights and that the foundation potentially owed her millions of dollars in unpaid license fees and royalties.
The foundation countered that Warhol not only copyrighted his iconic Prince series, but that his treatment was, in legal terms, “transformative” because its artistic rendering is vastly different from Goldsmith’s original photo. The foundation claimed that in Warhol’s version, Warhol not only cropped the image to remove Prince’s torso, but he resized the image, changed the angle of Prince’s face, and changed the tones, lighting and colors. details, in addition to adding layers of bright colors and unnatural colors, hand-drawn outlines and screens of lines, and sharp shadows that exaggerated Prince’s features.
The result, according to the foundation, is “a flat, impersonal, disembodied, mask-like appearance” that is no longer vulnerable but iconic. Essentially, the foundation argues that Warhol used a black-and-white photograph as a building block, the same way a collage artist might use slices of different photos in a larger work.
As you can imagine, each side has its experts and, indeed, two lower courts disagreed on the matter. A Federal District Court judge found that the Warhol series is “transformative” because it conveys a different message than the original, and is therefore: “fair use” under the Copyright Act. But a three-judge Second Circuit Court of Appeals panel disagreed, saying judges “should not take on the role of art critic and seek to determine…the meaning of works.” in question”. If the Supreme Court agrees, the Warhol Foundation will have to pay royalties or license fees, and potentially other damages to the original creator, Lynn Goldsmith.
Whatever the decision of the Supreme Court, its decision will have far-reaching practical consequences. It is therefore not surprising that some three dozen briefs from friends of the court were filed arguing one side or the other, and representing everyone from the American Association of Publishers and the Motion Picture Association of America to the Library Futures Institute, the Digital Media Licensing Association, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the Recording Industry Association of America, and even the union that represents NPR journalists, editors and producers, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.
The result could change the law to favor greater control by the original artist, but it could also inhibit artists and other content creators who build on existing work in everything from music and posters to AI creations and documentaries.
