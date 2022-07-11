Kardashian fans believe Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are set to make a big announcement soon after sharing new pictures

KARDASHIAN fans have expressed that they believe Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are set to make a big announcement soon after showing a sign in new photos.

Kylie, 24, and her rapper boyfriend Travis, 31, are yet to reveal the new nickname of their five-month-old son, who was previously named Wolf at birth.

5 Kardashian fans claim that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear unhappy in the latest photos of them together Photo credit: Splash

5 Fans mocked Kylie for holding hands with her rapper beau, as some commented that Travis looks “reluctant” to hold her hand Photo credit: BackGrid

The photos in question were taken during a date night between the parents of two children recently.

In it, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wore her hair down in a long-sleeved orange dress, while the Sicko Mode artist rocked a long-sleeved tee and jeans.

The couple appeared serious and grumpy in many photos, leading fans to speculate as to whether or not the couple is happy and whether a breakup announcement is on the horizon.

Pictures from the date night were reposted to a popular Kardashians’ Reddit board, where fans are giving their opinions on what appears to be an unhappy couple.

One person wrote, “You look depressed,” while another added, “He doesn’t look happy in that.”

A third fan simply said, “Man he really isn’t that into her.”

Other Redditors focused on the couple’s body language, with one commenter writing, “Oh wow her body language is so stale. They clearly don’t look like it [they’re] in a loving/caring relationship.”

A second fan added, “This is the saddest hand holding I’ve ever seen,” while a third added, “This is the most uncomfortable hand holding ever.” He looks like a kid trying to act like a big boy who doesn’t need his mommy.”

The mocking of the handgrip continued with one Redditor commenting, “He seems reluctant to hold her hand,” and another asking, “Why is he so ashamed of holding her hand?”

Questions about Kylie and Travis’ relationship generally flooded the comments thread.

“Omg do you think they like each other?” one person asked, while another asked, “He looks like he doesn’t want to be there? I wonder what they even talk about when they go out?”

One Redditor jokingly replied, “I’m probably still trying to come up with a name for the baby formerly known as Wolf.”

ANOTHER DATE AFTER

The pair were also spotted in LA heading to celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood on Sunday.

Kylie Jenner accessorised her dress with black mules, a silver embellished bag and black wraparound sunglasses.

She slicked her hair back into a sleek updo and framed her features with muted makeup.

Travis Scott, on the other hand, kept things casual in a gray tee, light-colored jeans and trainers.

The couple, who have two children together, later held hands as they exited the exclusive eatery.

BABY NUMBER TWO

Kylie welcomed her second child, a son, with Travis Scott in February 2022.

While she has shared photos and videos of her son, she still has not revealed the child’s name.

She admitted that she and Travis changed their second child’s nickname.

The beauty mogul wrote on her Instagram Story: “FYI, our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore.

“We just didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The baby’s full official name at birth was Wolf Jacques Webster.

He takes his middle name and last name from his father, 30-year-old Travis Scott, whose real name is actually Jacques Berman Webster II.

It’s possible that Kylie and Travis could just swap middle and first names, or lose the Wolf name altogether.

Kylie has been accused of stealing her former friend Tammy Hembrow’s name.

Caitlyn Jenner told Entertainment Tonight that while she knew the baby’s new name, it was the secret Kylie and Travis would share.

“When you have a little kid, you know the little baby is coming out and you think what it’s supposed to be, but then you put your arms around it and you play with it and you spend time with it and you’re like, ‘I don’t know know if that name fits, maybe it’s a different name,” Caitlyn explained.

Kylie shared a YouTube video dedicated to her baby boy titled “To Our Son.”

The clip featured messages from the entire Kardashian family, including sisters Kourtney, 42, Kim, 41, Khloe, 37, and Kendall, 26.

The clip documented her pregnancy journey with her second child.

Towards the end of the sweet video, Kris Jenner, 66, sent an emotional message to her grandson ahead of his birth.

She began, “To my new grandchild – I can’t wait for you to come here – I think of you every day and I am so excited to meet you and welcome you to the family.”

5 Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott leave dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood Photo credit: Splash

5 Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott with their daughter Stormi Webster Photo credit: Getty