The USS Cole suffered a surprise attack by al-Qaeda suicide bombers while in port in Yemen – killing 17 American sailors and injuring around three dozen others, on this historic day, 12 October 2000.

It proved a misunderstood harbinger of far more terrifying al-Qaeda attacks on the homeland of the United States 11 months later.

“Unfortunately, it took the severe attack of 9/11 for us to collectively realize that al-Qaeda posed a truly significant threat to the security of America,” Admiral Christopher W. Grady said today. Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Second in Nation. highest-ranking military officer, wrote during a 20th anniversary retrospective of the attack.

Grady commanded USS Cole from 2003 to 2004.

The US Navy guided missile destroyer was in Aden harbor refueling when two men pulled up alongside the ship in a motor boat, apparently waving friendly gestures at the US warship.

They then detonated 1,000 pounds of explosives.

The explosion and hell devastated the Cole and her crew.

In addition to the human carnage, the explosion ripped a 40ft hole through the ship’s hull at the waterline.

“Cole’s crew fought valiantly for over 96 hours to rescue their shipmates and salvage their ship in extremely dangerous conditions,” Admiral Grady wrote.

Reports indicate that 36 to 40 sailors were injured.

“I see reflections of the Cole heroes in today’s sailors.” – Admiral Christopher W. Grady

International allies rallied to the aid of American sailors and the ship.

HMS Marlborough was the first ship to arrive and offer assistance. The French Air Force assisted in the evacuations.

USS Cole was repaired and returned to sea in 2003.

It is still in service today.

Most of the sailors killed in the attack were teenagers or in their twenties. They came from across the country and represented a broad cross-section of the American people.

“The world was shocked at its complacency 11 months after the attack on the USS Cole on September 11, 2001.”

The people killed are the following people.

Kenneth E. Clodfelter, 21, Mechanicsville, Va.; Richard Costelow, 35, Morrisville, Pa.; Lakeina M. Francis, 19, Woodleaf, North Carolina; Timothy L. Gauna, 21, Rice, Texas; Cherone L. Gunn, 22, Rex, Ga.; James R. McDaniels, 19, Norfolk, Virginia; Marc I. Nieto, 24, Fond du Lac, Wis.; Ronald S. Owens, 24, Vero Beach, Fla.; Lakiba N. Palmer, 22, San Diego, Calif.; Joshua L. Parlett, 19, Churchville, Md.; Patrick H. Roy, 19, Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York; Kevin S. Rux, 30, Portland, ND; Ronchester M. Santiago, 22, Kingsville, Texas; Timothy L. Saunders, 32, Ringgold, Va.; Gary G. Swenchonis Jr., 26, Rockport, Texas; Andrew Triplett, 31, Macon, Miss.; and Craig B. Wibberley, 19, Williamsport, Maryland.

The sudden death of 17 brave young sailors has not yet been enough to heighten awareness among the American public and government officials of the threat from al-Qaeda.

“As al-Qaeda threats against American interests multiplied in the late 1990s, U.S. government officials had various opportunities to act against Osama bin Laden,” the 9/11 Memorial Museum noted.

“In 1998, a series of bombings in Afghanistan killed dozens of terrorists in training camps but missed bin Laden. That same year, an operation to capture bin Laden at the training camp and The terrorist organization’s headquarters at Tarnak Farms was canceled due to concerns about civilian casualties and the legality of the mission.

The world was shocked by its complacency on September 11, 2001, with the al-Qaeda terrorist attacks led by Osama bin Laden that killed 3,000 people and dramatically reshaped geopolitics.

“The bombing of the USS Cole followed an unsuccessful attempt on January 3, 2000 to bomb another United States Navy ship, the USS The Sullivans,” the FBI reported in its history of the attack.

“In this earlier incident, the terrorist boat sank before the explosives could be detonated; however, the boat and the explosives were recovered. The boat was later refitted and the explosives were tested and reused in the attack on the ‘USS Cole.’

The sailors of the USS Cole fought on the front lines of the War on Terror, unaware of it at the time.

“To the citizens of this great nation, know that I see reflections of the Cole heroes in the sailors of today,” Admiral Grady wrote.

“It gives me tremendous confidence that the American spirit is alive and well.”