Kyrgios’ latest Wimbledon meltdown from dropping Prince George’s F-bomb yards to slamming the ‘drunk woman’ and his own team

NICK KYRGIOS in a Wimbledon final was always a box office hit.

And he made sure it would be just that, with his usual tantrums, rants and explosive explosions in his own camp – all just yards from eight-year-old Prince George.

Kyrgios, 27, reached his first Grand Slam final but dreamed of what could have been after winning the first set against Novak Djokovic.

But the Serb stormed back and won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in three hours and a minute.

However, he was helped by the notorious hothead Nick Kyrgios, who lost his cool in the 29C heat at Wimbledon.

So the drama unfolded…

set 1

Well, that was all pretty tame and mild.

Kyrgios was selected, he was focused and he was at his brilliant tennis best.

He barely let out a peep as he won the first set 6-4 and was just two sets away from glory.

sentence 2

In the fourth game of the second set, Kyrgios dropped his serve to love and then the first chatter came.

But when the score was 5:3, he really let it rip – and understandably so.

The Aussie went 0-40 on Djokovic’s serve to hit back and keep the set alive.

But after losing two break points, he yelled, “Say something” at the players’ box – distraught that his fitness trainer, family, friends and girlfriend Costeen are pumped and vocal in their support.

A fourth breakpoint came and went as someone yelled during the point, and then came the afternoon’s first F-bomb – just outside the Royal Box.

“Is that big enough for you?” he yells at the box in his chair after Djokovic has balanced the match.

set 3

And this is where things really exploded into life.

It started at 1-1 as he berated his box but it really caught fire at 2-2.

Kyrgios came close to timing as the shot clock approached zero before missing the first serve – then a lady called out before his second serve and he described it as a “fucking joke” within earshot of the future King of England – and Australia.

That earned him a code violation for an audible profanity and rubbing salt in a wound he double-faulted to bring it back to square one.

Two big serves ended the game, but he’s not happy and makes it clear to the chair umpire, demanding that the “drunk woman” be kicked out.

When Renaud tells Lichtenstein he can’t identify who did it, Kyrgios has no problem helping him.

He said, “This here. She’s completely drunk in the front row.

“The one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks bro and talks to me about every single one.”

This prompted Gary Lineker to tweet, “I have to say his weirdness is fun to watch.”

Rest assured there was plenty more for Gary and the others who would be watching from home.

At 3-3, he fell on serve 15-30 and yelled at his box, “I can’t do anything! Do you fucking care or not? It doesn’t feel like it!”

Again, Kyrgios recovered to hold, before adding, “You know how hard it is to beat that guy three times in a row?”

And we weren’t done yet.

Kyrgios came 4-4 on serve to go 40-0 but Djokovic pulled back to deuce where the world No. 40 made a double fault.

A backhand into the net gave Djokovic the decisive break – Kyrgios lost his head, the sentence and ultimately the match with this brain freeze.

While Djokovic spends the change of sides drinking water, rehydrating and concentrating on how he’ll serve the set, Kyrgios spends the full 60 seconds blasting his entourage.

He said, “You’re relaxed every time! Why? Say something!

“Why? Why? 40-0, 40-15, ahhh!

“Why are you stopping – why aren’t you saying anything. Why are you getting so relaxed?

“40-0 and you relax! Why do you come to 40-15, deuce and then you begin. END THE GAME!”

Djokovic held to win the third set.

set 4

Kyrgios had a long, long quiet sit down before the fourth set and took his time until the changeover five games later to rant again.

Back in his pits again after going 40-0 and then dropping the next few points.

“Haven’t we learned it yet? Haven’t we? No?”

Then, at 3-3 40-15, the automated vibration machine flags a let on his first serve – despite you-know-who questioning the technology.

He raged about Lichtenstein: “But it wasn’t a let!”

It was a much better behaved Kyrgios through the rest of the fourth set, knowing he had to win the set to stay in the final.

But in the 5-5 game he was overwhelmed by a couple of false line calls, ensuring the chair umpire was well informed of his need to ration challenges – and questioning the Frenchman’s ability or willingness to intervene.

He raged: “I only rely on the challenges. I am in a very difficult position – you have no authority, no confidence to overrule yourself.

“I’m in a tricky situation.

“What happens if that forehand was in? You’re not going to overrule.”

And as Kyrgios went down in the tie-break, he again demanded more input and encouragement from his support team.

He buckled his seatbelt: “Nobody said anything.

“Why are you all scared? I do not get it!

“Why are you here, one of you!”

press conference

Unsurprisingly, Kyrgios was questioned about a number of incidents during the three-hour show.

He added: “I think the other 126 players in the draw could improve their composure.

“But of course sometimes I got a little bit angry out there because I was just looking at it, if you win this tournament you become the tennis immortal that I feel like. It was just an opportunity for me that people work for their whole lives.

“I wouldn’t say the woman cost me the game. I’m playing the Wimbledon final against probably one of the greatest players of all time.

“I don’t need someone absolutely crushed to talk to me, stress.

“I’m all for having a great time.

“I’ve been out a few nights in my life and I knew she had too many.

“I have a feeling you might have to give her a water or take her out then.”