Maine family’s mysterious disappearance on camping trip – Jill Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen & Lydia, 2, last seen at Walmart

POLICE seek answers after two young parents disappear with their two-year-old daughter.

The Maine family was last seen at a Mexican Walmart in Maine over a week ago and have not heard from them since.

2 Jill Sidebotham’s family says it’s not like her to disappear.

2 According to family members, Nicholas Hansen has a violent history.

Sanford Maine Police said in a statement that Jill Sidebotham, 28, and Nicholas Hansen, 38, were seen at the Walmart with their daughter Lydia on July 2.

Sidebotham was scheduled to return home with Lydia on June 30.

According to a Facebook post shared by Ron Sidebotham, Jill’s father, Hansen and Sidebotham are no longer together.

The parents and child were last seen by the Sidebotham family on June 27 when Hansen, who the Post says has a history of violence, was visiting Lydia.

Hansen asked Jill Sidebotham to go camping with him, and she did, despite warnings from her mother not to do so due to their turbulent relationship history, the Post reads.

They were reported to be staying in the Phillips area of ​​Franklin County Maine, although according to Ron Sidebotham’s Facebook, some people thought they had seen the family but weren’t sure.

On June 28, Sidebotham’s phone was cut off, and on June 29, Hansen’s phone was also unavailable.

Sidebotham left her 10-year-old son and fiancé behind, leading her family to believe she was in distress, the Post said.

“Everybody please! It’s been days and it’s not in Jill’s nature to just disappear!” Ron Sidebotham posted on Facebook.

“We’re very worried about them both.

“We feel broken…”

In another post, Reta Lyma, Sidebotham’s sister, said Hansen was “not a stable person.”

“If you see her, take care of him,” she said.

“He’s not doing well and has had a history of violence, especially when he thought someone was going to take Jill away.”

They are believed to be driving a silver 2005 VW Jetta ME, registration number 1563VJ.

The vehicle has a black rear bumper.

Sanford Maine Police Lt. Matthew Gagner said in a statement that law enforcement was looking for the family to check on their well-being but had no indication they were in any danger.

“We have partnered with local law enforcement to assist in verifying locations and possible sightings we have received,” the statement said.

“If you see the family in your area, please contact your local police department.”