Party shooting in Downey: Three shot and two injured at a house party

Charles will be officially crowned at Westminster Abbey in London. (Case)

London:

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday, pledging to reflect the historic traditions of the monarchy and its modern role.

Charles, 73, will be officially crowned at Westminster Abbey in London, following a long tradition dating back more than 900 years.

The monarch’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla, 75, will also be crowned, the palace has confirmed.

May 6 is the fourth birthday of Charles’ grandson Archie, the song of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

“The coronation will reflect the role of the monarch today and look to the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” royal officials said in a brief statement.

The much-awaited confirmation of the date comes just over a month after the death of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and speculation over when the ceremony could take place.

Charles immediately became king upon Elizabeth’s death on September 8. He also served as head of state for 14 Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The Queen, who was 96, died at her remote Scottish estate of Balmoral after a year of declining health. She was on the throne for a record 70 years.

World leaders attended her state funeral at Westminster Abbey before she was laid to rest after a ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to watch, the same number queuing around the clock for four days to pay their last respects as his coffin lay in state.

Similar crowds will be expected for the first coronation since 1953 and the accompanying display of tightly choreographed pomp and pageantry.

The crown jewels

The coronation of British monarchs is both a solemn religious service and an occasion for celebration.

The priceless Crown Jewels form the centerpiece, symbolizing the history and power of the British monarchy over the centuries.

Charles is expected to sign a proclamation officially declaring the date of the coronation at a meeting of the official body of Privy Councilors later this year.

During the ceremony he will be “anointed, blessed and consecrated” by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the highest cleric in the Church of England, who has crowned the monarch since 1066.

The incumbent, Justin Welby, is the 105th religious to hold the position.

The coronation traditionally takes place a few months after the accession to the throne of a new sovereign, after a period of national and royal mourning as well as intense preparation.

Elizabeth II’s own coronation at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953 – some 16 months after she became queen – was the first major televised international event.

Charles, who was four at the time, recalled in 2006 how the crowd outside Buckingham Palace chanting “We want the Queen” had kept him awake the night before.

Some 27 million people – more than half the population at the time – watched it on television and for many it was their first time watching television.

The ceremony lasted nearly three hours, drew 8,251 official guests crammed into temporary bleachers, and included representatives from 129 nations and territories.

“Community of Communities”

In recent days, British media have speculated that Charles wanted a simplified ceremony, aware that a long display of wealth might not be appropriate in a country in the throes of a cost of living crisis.

Buckingham Palace did not comment on the exact format of the coronation or the guest list, saying only: “Further details will be announced in due course.”

Charles, who has waited virtually his entire life to succeed his mother, began his reign with a debate over whether the new king can play the same unifying role as his mother after World War II.

She inherited a more homogeneous country – largely white, predominantly Christian and still socially conservative.

Since then, successive waves of immigration, particularly from former British colonies and the Commonwealth, have brought enormous social changes.

More and more people now classify themselves as British Asian, Black Briton or of mixed origin, with one in seven people born outside Britain.

On his first full day as king, Charles said he was a “committed Anglican Christian” but considered Britain, which has become more multi-denominational and multi-cultural, “a community of communities”.

“It made me understand that the sovereign has an additional duty (…) to protect the diversity of our country, in particular by protecting the space of faith itself,” he told the chiefs. religious.

Officially, the British monarch is “Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England”, but Charles has repeatedly promised to uphold all faiths as king.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)