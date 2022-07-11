Quant (Qnt) Price Prediction 2022 - Will Qnt Hit $400 Soon?

Bullish QNT price prediction for 2022 is $87.2 to $321.1.
The QNT price will also reach $400 soon.
Bearish QNT price prediction for 2022 is $48.2.
In Quant (QNT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about QNT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Quant (QNT) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Quant (QNT) is $80.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $48,991,770 at the time of writing. However, QNT has decreased to 0.7% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Quant (QNT) has a circulating supply of 13,413,953 QNT. Currently, QNT trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, ZB.COM, KuCoin, Coinbase, Pionex, BKEX, Crypto.Com, Bitrue, Kraken, Gate.io, and Bybit.
What is Quant (QNT)?
Quant (QNT) is the native crypto token of the Quant Network. QNT was launched as an ERC-20 token in 2018. Quant Network is an Ethereum-based distributed ledger technology (DLT) operating system (OS). It confers universal interoperability via its Overledger Network and multi-chain smart contracts.
Overledger Network is the unique feature of the Quant Network. It serves as a blockchain-based API gateway that facilitates the creation and execution of decentralized multi-chain apps (mDApps). The technology went live on Quant Network in September 2021.
The Overledger connects different private blockchains to public blockchains such as Ethereum, Polkadot, and Polygon. It focuses on enhancing the security and interoperability between several blockchains.
Quant (QNT) is deployed in primary use cases. It is used as a payment fee to access services on the Quant Network. It is deployed as license fees by the network’s treasury system to credit its gateway operators.
Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2022
Quant (QNT) holds the 50th position on CoinGecko right now. QNT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Quant (QNT) laid out a descending channel pattern, also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.
If QNT lays out a breakout above the resistance level of $90.0, QNT will move onto a bullish trajectory.
Currently, Quant (QNT) is at $80.9. If the pattern continues, the price of QNT might reach the resistance level of $90.0, $154.0, and $231.0. If the trend reverses, then the price of QNT may fall to $61.5, and $40.0.
Quant (QNT) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Quant (QNT).
Resistance Level 1
$87.2
Resistance Level 2
$148.9
Resistance Level 3
$213.9
Resistance Level 4
$321.1
Support Level
$48.2
QNT Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that QNT has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, QNT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $321.1.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the QNT might plummet to almost $48.2, a bearish signal.
Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Quant (QNT) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of QNT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Quant (QNT) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the QNT price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Currently, QNT is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of QNT at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the QNT is at a level of 64.18. This means that QNT is in an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Quant (QNT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Quant (QNT). Currently, QNT lies in the range of 21.0, indicating a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Quant (QNT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of QNT lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, QNT’s RSI is at 64.18, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of QNT with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Quant (QNT).
From the above chart, it can be interpreted that the trend of QNT moves in the opposite direction with respect to BTC and ETH. When the price of BTC and ETH increase, the price of QNT decreases. When the price of BTC and ETH decrease, the price of QNT increases.
Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Quant (QNT)might probably attain $550 by 2023.
Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Quant (QNT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, QNT might rally to hit $700 by 2024.
Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2025
If Quant (QNT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, QNT would rally to hit $950.
Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2026
If Quant (QNT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, QNT would rally to hit $1150.
Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2027
If Quant (QNT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, QNT would rally to hit $1400.
Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2028
If Quant (QNT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, QNT would hit $1700.
Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Quant (QNT), it would witness major spikes. QNT might hit $2000 by 2029.
Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Quant Network, the crypto community might continue to invest in Quant (QNT) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Quant (QNT) might hit $2500 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Quant network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for QNT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Quant (QNT) in 2022 is $321.1. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Quant (QNT) for 2022 is $48.2.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Quant Network, the performance of Quant (QNT) might hit $400 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $427.42 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is Quant (QNT)?
Quant (QNT) is the native token of the Quant Network. Quant Network is an operating system based on distributed ledger technology (DLT). It confers universal interoperability via its Overledger Network and multi-chain smart contracts. QNT was launched in an ICO in 2018.
2. Where can you purchase Quant (QNT)?
Quant (QNT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, ZB.COM, KuCoin, Coinbase, Pionex, BKEX, Crypto.Com, Bitrue, Kraken, Gate.io, and Bybit.
3. Will Quant (QNT) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Quant Network, Quant (QNT) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Quant (QNT)?
On September 11, 2021, Quant (QNT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $427.42.
5. Is Quant (QNT) a good investment in 2022?
Quant (QNT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Quant in the past few months, QNT is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Quant (QNT) reach $400?
Quant (QNT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Quant (QNT) will hit $400 soon.
7. What will be Quant (QNT) price by 2023?
Quant (QNT) price is expected to reach $550 by 2023.
8. What will be Quant (QNT) price by 2024?
Quant (QNT) price is expected to reach $700 by 2024.
9. What will be Quant (QNT) price by 2025?
Quant (QNT) price is expected to reach $950 by 2025.
10. What will be Quant (QNT) price by 2026?
Quant (QNT) price is expected to reach $1150 by 2026.
LTC price breaks down into a descending triangle as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher.
LTC trades below 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a descending triangle.
LTC prices continue to range as prices aim for a breakout in either direction.
The price of Litecoin (LTC) continues to struggle as price ranges in an attempt to rekindle its bullish movement against tether (USDT). Litecoin (LTC) and other crypto assets enjoyed a relief bounce in previous weeks that saw the crypto market cap looking good for cryptocurrencies across the industry, with many producing double-digit gains; LTC showed some relief bounces but was quickly rejected into a range price movement. (Data from Binance)
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Despite having a tough time in recent months with the price falling to a low of $40 due to the market condition as the crypto market has remained in a bear market for over six months now, leading to many crypto assets retesting their weekly low while others are just hanging on key support.
After the price of LTC rallied to a high of $300, the price declined as it dropped to a weekly low of $40, where the price held strong after forming support, and this region looked like a demand zone for prices.
The price of LTC bounced off from this region of $40 as the price rallied to a weekly high of $65 as the price faced resistance to breaking higher as the price retraced to $100.
LTC’s price has since continued in its range movement as price prepares to break out of this range as it aims to retest the resistance at $65.
Weekly resistance for the price of LTC – $65.
Weekly support for the price of LTC – $40.
Price Analysis Of LTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the price of LTC continues to trade below the 8, and 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is not good for a short-term price trend to the upside. The prices of $53.5 and $52 correspond to the prices at 8 and 20 EMA acting as resistance for LTC.
The price of LTC continues in a range-bound movement as the price has formed a descending triangle. The price of LTC needs to break out to the upside to resume its bullish movement; a break to the downside would send the price of LTC to a daily low of $47 and likely $40.
Daily resistance for the LTC price – $55-65.
Daily support for the LTC price – $47-$45.
Laylo’s Creator CRM powers more than three million drops every month for world-renowned musicians, podcasters, video creators, athletes, and brands
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laylo (the “Company”), a customer relationship management (CRM) platform powering some of the world’s biggest drops, has completed a new round of strategic investment. Led by Eldridge, the round also included participation from Third Prime Ventures, LVRN Management, Shane Mac (XMTP), Gil Weisblum (Ranger Global), Patricio Worthalter (POAP), Jonathan Strauss (Create Music Group), Damian Manning (HiFi), Summer Watson and Micah Johnson (Aku World), Sam Evitt (Method Music), and Moment Ventures.
“This year, we helped creators across music, podcasting, gaming, sports, and video create drop experiences that drove tens of millions in tickets, merchandise, content, and collectibles. We’re excited to have even more capital to triple down on our mission of building the Creator CRM by growing the team, expanding to new verticals and launching new features faster,” said Alec Ellin, Co-Founder and CEO of Laylo. “Since launch, we’ve heard that creators feel ignored by legacy platforms that don’t consider them to be a category worth building for. We’re here to fill the gap. Creators are the next generation of entrepreneurs in a hyper growth market and we’re building them the business tools they deserve.”
Laylo powers millions of drops per month across music, podcasting, sports, fashion, gaming, and other categories, with notable customers including Sam Smith, ODESZA, Dixie D’Amelio, Kodak Black, Miles Teller, The Black Keys, Rickie Fowler, and the Friends With Benefits DAO. The Company has achieved several growth and product development milestones over the last 12 months, including:
Increasing the number of creators using its platform by more than 5x to over 10,000
Establishing strategic partnerships with other Creator Economy disruptors, including Acast (podcast distribution), Fevo (sports and entertainment ticketing), Sound.xyz (music NFTs), Polygon (Web3 tooling), Hoo.be (link-in-bio), Genies (digital fashion), CD Baby (music distribution), Pixelynx (gaming), Voice.com (NFT art collectibles)
Enabling creators to notify fans directly through Instagram DMs
Building a Spotify ‘Follow and Pre-Save’ integration that drives up to 3x conversion rates for musicians
Launching a Web3 messaging feature that allows creators and brands to send gated messages to fans based on NFT ownership
“We were blown away by the product and saw how quickly our artists felt the same,” shared Justice Baiden, Co-Founder of LVRN Management. “Within a few days of meeting the Laylo team, we were rolling out drops with DVSN and Westside Boogie and given the success, we’re bringing the rest of our roster onboard. Turning a social media following into a direct connection with fans is key for developing superstars and Laylo lets us take that to the next level. Laylo is already the definitive CRM platform for drops and the creator tools they’re rolling out are going to change the game, we knew we had to invest.”
The Creator Economy is estimated to be a $104 billion market, according to Influencer Marketing Hub, with more than 300 million people worldwide considering themselves to be creators, according to Adobe. Per Emergen Research, the global Web3 market size is also expected to reach $81.5 billion in 2030, a CAGR of 43.7% from $3.2 billion in 2021.
Laylo’s latest funding round brings total funds raised to more than $8 million. It follows a capital raise by the Company in July 2021, which attracted investment from Y Combinator; Charlie Walker & Charles Attal, founders of C3 Presents; Jason Robins, CEO and Co-Founder of DraftKings; Kevin Mayer, Founder of Candle Media and Chairman of DAZN; The Orchard; Sony Music’s The Orchard; and Moment Ventures.
About Laylo
Laylo is the CRM and Drops platform for creators and brands, helping them drive more sales, streams, and direct engagement with fans. Launched in 2021 by Alec Ellin and Saj Sanghvi, Laylo powers drops for some of the world’s biggest musicians, podcasters, celebrities, and brands allowing them to automatically notify fans about new content, merchandise and tickets through SMS, Email, Instagram DM, Facebook Messenger, and Discord. Laylo further empowers creators by giving them complete ownership of fan data. Learn more at laylo.com.
The crypto market woes from September look to have spilled onto October and going against the historical trend of October being a rather bullish month. September had seen the crypto market close with muted performances, but there has not been much change for the new month. Almost two weeks into the month, and it is starting to look like the much-awaited “Uptober” will disappoint investors.
Poor performances All-Around
All of the indexes in the crypto market are seeing poor performances from market participants. The first two weeks of the month have come back with negative movement and the declines have continued. The size of a cryptocurrency has not mattered either since they have all suffered closely similar fates.
The Small Cap Index came out as the worst performing for the first two weeks of October with -4.7%. This is understandable given small cap altcoins have been known to take movements a couple of steps further; recoveries run higher and declines run lower.
Large Cap coins followed as the second-worst performer in the same time period with returns of -2.4%. A bit more surprising given that they closely follow bitcoin price but it did not fall too much behind the Mid Cap Index which saw a decline of -2.1%.
Market performance remains bad | Source: Arcane Research
Bitcoin emerged as the best performer for this time period with only -1.5% in losses. It also follows the trend that investors are turning more towards bitcoin during this time and taking advantage of the decline in price.
Crypto Market Deviates From Norm
All of the performances highlighted above only go to show that the crypto market is not performing as expected. Even though investors are moving back into bitcoin, the market share of stablecoins is still on the rise, so there is still a flight to safety among investors.
Total market cap below $900 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
For the last week, the crypto market dominance of bitcoin fell by another 0.20%, and ETH fell 0.24%, with recorded losses from others in the top 10 such as BNB, ADA, and SOL. Most of this lost dominance went to stablecoins such as USDT, USDC, and BUSD, all of which saw an increase in their dominance.
Crypto market sentiment still remains low in the extreme fear territory, which suggests that there is no expected recovery in the market during this time. Unless there is a reversal in this move to stablecoins, the market will continue to see negative rates.
Concerns over a potential economic downturn are sure to rise in light of these figures.
According to the World Bank, a severe recession in the global economy is possible.
The GDP in the UK has contracted by 0.3%, which is a surprising result. The Office of National Statistics’ monthly estimates show a monthly decline of -0.3% in August. Growth in GDP was predicted to slow to 0% month-over-month. A greater amount of people are worried about a recession since GDP has been lower than predicted.
The GDP increased by 0.1% in July. Both output and manufacturing figures indicated negative trends, with production falling by 1.6% and manufacturing by 1.8%, respectively. Concerns over a potential economic downturn are sure to rise in light of these figures.
Global Recession Around the Corner
The status of the global economy today is precarious to say the least. High inflation has prompted central banks in major economies to take action, including raising interest rates and reducing their quantitative easing programmes. The US Federal Reserve, for instance, has increased interest rates four times in a row by a total of 75 basis points (bps). It’s also quite probable that we’ll see a fifth rate increase of 75 basis points. When faced with rising inflation, the Bank of England did the same thing and raised interest rates.
But the central banks’ hawkish attitude has made the world’s economy more unstable. According to the World Bank, a severe recession in the global economy is possible in the year 2023.
There have been other notable problems associated with the tight monetary policy. Elon Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, says the Federal Reserve’s aggressive attitude would cause deflation. Ark Invests’ Cathie Wood has issued an open letter to the Fed in which she expresses sympathy for Musk’s position.
Two straight quarters of decline in the US economy have occurred. In technical terms, this does indicate a downturn. The US government, though, has rejected the notion of a recession.
The Ethereum price has been trending to the downside after its successful implementation of “The Merge” and its transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. Launched back in September on mainnet, ETH’s price has been losing bullish momentum since then.
At the time of writing, the Ethereum price trades at $1,298 with sideways movement during today’s trading session and a 5% loss in the last 7 days. The second cryptocurrency by the market has been following the general sentiment in the market as the nascent asset class is pushed down due to macroeconomic factors.
There Is Hope For The Ethereum Price, How Long Should You Hold ETH?
According to a survey conducted by Finder with 5 experts, the Ethereum price has limited bullish potential for 2022. The experts believe that this cryptocurrency will likely continue moving sideways for the rest of the year.
In tandem with current macroeconomic conditions, the Ethereum price will be limited by tightened financial conditions and liquidity. Thus, ETH is likely to stay at its current levels or rise by $1,360 to $1,377 by the end of 2022.
As seen below, the cryptocurrency might pick up its bullish momentum in 2023 and 2024. This would take ETH’s price from its current levels to its previous all-time high north of $4,000.
After that, Ethereum’s upside trajectory will be much steeper, according to the experts with a potential to reach a new all-time high in late 2024 or in early 2025. Over the next decade, the cryptocurrency could soar to $11,700, according to the most conservative experts.
Others believe the Ethereum price could climb to as much as $14,000, $23,300, and even $26,000 over the same time period. The experts believe that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) and its interest rates hike program will be its biggest obstacle to future appreciation.
CEO and Co-Founder of Osom Finance, Anton Altement, stands among the bullish experts. He told Finder the following:
All round market pessimism driven by Fed’s actions and still locked ETH staking are the key factors holding back the price. Former should disappear by December, latter by next spring – those 2 events will unlock the next legs of the rally.
Can ETH Go Lower In 2022?
In that sense, the majority of experts claimed that the Ethereum price might find a bottom at around $1,000 to $900 in 2022. These might be good levels for long-term holders looking to profit for future appreciation.
However, the Ethereum price is likely to remain limited as long as the U.S. Federal Reserve maintains its tightening agenda. The low ETH prices are, for 48% of respondents, an opportunity to buy cryptocurrency. Senior Analyst at FxPro, Alexander Kuptsikevich said:
Ethereum has found itself in an area where it receives support from long-term investors. Crypto investors may remain cautious for a few more months or a couple of quarters, but we can expect an active bull market to return as soon as next year.
The long-standing legal battle between Ripple and the SEC in the US has not stopped the firm from advancing into other markets. For example, ripple announced its first On-Demand Liquidity partners (ODL) in France and Sweden via press release.
Ripple continues its expansion into the European markets to provide online payment services leveraging its XRP token. In the press release, Ripple announced that it would join forces with Lemonway, an online marketplace payment provider based in Paris.
Ripple revealed that Lemonway would utilize RippleNet ODL for crypto-enabled payments to enhance its treasury payment processes. This new partnership comes when France is embracing the potential of blockchain technology.
What Ripple Partnership Means To Lemonway And Xbaht
Through its partnership with Ripple, Lemonway would improve operational efficiency while eliminating the issue of pre-funding abroad accounts. This would allow the firm to recover trapped pre-fund capital and increase its business scale.
Ripple also announced a second partnership with Xbaht-a Swedish money transfer provider. In the Ripple partnership, Xbaht would utilize Ripples’s ODL to power instant affordable retail remittance payments.
Xbaht is a firm that facilitates money transfers between Sweden and Thailand. The new ODL partnership between Xbaht and Ripple is supported by Tranglo, a cross-border payment hub in Singapore.
Jeremy Ricordeau, the COO of Lemonway, believes that Ripple ODL would enable his firm to improve its treasury operations and make payments more flexible.
Furthermore, Michael Anderson, CEO of Xbaht, said the partnership would facilitate easy remittance between Sweden and Thailand.
Ripple’s Continuous Exploration In Europe: How’s XRP Faring?
Send Young, the managing director of Ripple’s European branch, gave his statement regarding the new partnership. Young said his team is happy to work with Lemonway and Xbaht, their first ODL customers in France and Sweden. According to him, Ripple aims to use blockchain and crypto technology to build real use cases.
Young added that the Ripple/Lemonway and Xbaht partnership would eradicate the problems associated with cross-border payments. He further stated the project would improve cross-border payments’ speed, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.
While XRP gains momentum in the European market, its native token (XRP) saw a 7% decline in the last 24 hours. XRP’s price slump occurred after nearly two months of massive price action following a 65% price increase.
However, Ripple’s Lawsuit continues, with proponents hoping to win against the SEC, which may further support the XRP price. XRP is currently trading at approximately $0.48.
According to Ripple’s press release, the demand for the firm’s products maintains a notable strength. Additionally, Ripple conducted Value Research in Europe. The research reveals that 70% of respondents in European Financial institutions believe blockchain tech will impact their businesses significantly in the next five years.
Meanwhile, France has witnessed rapid crypto adoptions in the last year. Binance recently expanded its reach to France, obtaining a license from Frances’s Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF). The AMF is the regulatory body for financial markets in France.
Featured image from Pixabay, Source: TradingView.com