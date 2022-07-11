Quant (Qnt) Price Prediction 2022 - Will Qnt Hit $400 Soon?

Bullish QNT price prediction for 2022 is $87.2 to $321.1.

The QNT price will also reach $400 soon.

Bearish QNT price prediction for 2022 is $48.2.

In Quant (QNT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about QNT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Quant (QNT) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Quant (QNT) is $80.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $48,991,770 at the time of writing. However, QNT has decreased to 0.7% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Quant (QNT) has a circulating supply of 13,413,953 QNT. Currently, QNT trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, ZB.COM, KuCoin, Coinbase, Pionex, BKEX, Crypto.Com, Bitrue, Kraken, Gate.io, and Bybit.

What is Quant (QNT)?

Quant (QNT) is the native crypto token of the Quant Network. QNT was launched as an ERC-20 token in 2018. Quant Network is an Ethereum-based distributed ledger technology (DLT) operating system (OS). It confers universal interoperability via its Overledger Network and multi-chain smart contracts.

Overledger Network is the unique feature of the Quant Network. It serves as a blockchain-based API gateway that facilitates the creation and execution of decentralized multi-chain apps (mDApps). The technology went live on Quant Network in September 2021.

The Overledger connects different private blockchains to public blockchains such as Ethereum, Polkadot, and Polygon. It focuses on enhancing the security and interoperability between several blockchains.

Quant (QNT) is deployed in primary use cases. It is used as a payment fee to access services on the Quant Network. It is deployed as license fees by the network’s treasury system to credit its gateway operators.

Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2022

Quant (QNT) holds the 50th position on CoinGecko right now. QNT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

QNT/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)



The above chart of Quant (QNT) laid out a descending channel pattern, also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.

If QNT lays out a breakout above the resistance level of $90.0, QNT will move onto a bullish trajectory.

Currently, Quant (QNT) is at $80.9. If the pattern continues, the price of QNT might reach the resistance level of $90.0, $154.0, and $231.0. If the trend reverses, then the price of QNT may fall to $61.5, and $40.0.

Quant (QNT) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Quant (QNT).

QNT/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: Tradingview)



Resistance Level 1 $87.2 Resistance Level 2 $148.9 Resistance Level 3 $213.9 Resistance Level 4 $321.1 Support Level $48.2 QNT Resistance & Support Level

The charts show that QNT has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, QNT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $321.1.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the QNT might plummet to almost $48.2, a bearish signal.

Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Quant (QNT) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of QNT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

QNT/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)



Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Quant (QNT) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the QNT price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Currently, QNT is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of QNT at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the QNT is at a level of 64.18. This means that QNT is in an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Quant (QNT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

QNT/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)



The above chart represents the ADX of Quant (QNT). Currently, QNT lies in the range of 21.0, indicating a weak trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Quant (QNT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of QNT lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, QNT’s RSI is at 64.18, thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of QNT with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Quant (QNT).

BTC Vs ETH Vs QNT Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, it can be interpreted that the trend of QNT moves in the opposite direction with respect to BTC and ETH. When the price of BTC and ETH increase, the price of QNT decreases. When the price of BTC and ETH decrease, the price of QNT increases.

Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Quant (QNT) might probably attain $550 by 2023.

Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Quant (QNT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, QNT might rally to hit $700 by 2024.

Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2025

If Quant (QNT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, QNT would rally to hit $950.

Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2026

If Quant (QNT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, QNT would rally to hit $1150.

Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2027

If Quant (QNT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, QNT would rally to hit $1400.

Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2028

If Quant (QNT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, QNT would hit $1700.

Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Quant (QNT), it would witness major spikes. QNT might hit $2000 by 2029.

Quant (QNT) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Quant Network, the crypto community might continue to invest in Quant (QNT) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Quant (QNT) might hit $2500 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Quant network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for QNT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Quant (QNT) in 2022 is $321.1. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Quant (QNT) for 2022 is $48.2.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Quant Network, the performance of Quant (QNT) might hit $400 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $427.42 in the near future.

FAQ

1. What is Quant (QNT)? Quant (QNT) is the native token of the Quant Network. Quant Network is an operating system based on distributed ledger technology (DLT). It confers universal interoperability via its Overledger Network and multi-chain smart contracts. QNT was launched in an ICO in 2018. 2. Where can you purchase Quant (QNT)? Quant (QNT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, ZB.COM, KuCoin, Coinbase, Pionex, BKEX, Crypto.Com, Bitrue, Kraken, Gate.io, and Bybit. 3. Will Quant (QNT) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Quant Network, Quant (QNT) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Quant (QNT)? On September 11, 2021, Quant (QNT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $427.42. 5. Is Quant (QNT) a good investment in 2022? Quant (QNT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Quant in the past few months, QNT is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Quant (QNT) reach $400? Quant (QNT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Quant (QNT) will hit $400 soon. 7. What will be Quant (QNT) price by 2023? Quant (QNT) price is expected to reach $550 by 2023. 8. What will be Quant (QNT) price by 2024? Quant (QNT) price is expected to reach $700 by 2024. 9. What will be Quant (QNT) price by 2025? Quant (QNT) price is expected to reach $950 by 2025. 10. What will be Quant (QNT) price by 2026? Quant (QNT) price is expected to reach $1150 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

