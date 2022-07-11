WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Some 477 pilot whales have died after washing up on two remote New Zealand beaches in recent days, officials say.
Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Shares BTS Pics From A “Very Special Film”
Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar) New Delhi: Akshay Kumar’s latest collaboration with director-producer Aanand L Rai titled Raksha Bandhan, promises to be one fun ride if the trailer in any indication to go by. And it looks like the cast and crew of the film had an equally fun time shooting for the family […]
Toddler Quinton Simon’s babysitter and grandmother have disappeared
Georgian toddler Quinton Simon has been missing for a week and tensions are rising.
The 20-month-old’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who had custody of him and his siblings, allegedly broke into the home of her babysitter, Diana McCarta, sparking a heated argument.
Howell was reportedly furious that McCarta talked about creating a memorial for Quinton.
“My baby is not dead,” the grandmother was heard screaming in video recorded by McCarta’s daughter and obtained by WSAV.
The confrontation got so heated that at one point McCarta dared Howell, “Hit me, hit me”, prompting the other woman to say, “Do you think I would do that?”
Both women were screaming that the other was a liar and at one point Howell yelled at McCarta, “Do you have Quinton? You’re the only one who can come into my house and take her away.
McCarta was supposed to be watching Quinton on Oct. 5 when his mother, Leilani Simon, texted him to say he wasn’t coming. Hours later, Simon reported Quinton missing and allegedly told cops his biological father had taken him, but police said that was not true.
The babysitter was candid about the situation and told reporters that she had filed complaints against Quinton and her siblings with child protection authorities, although this has not been confirmed.
On Monday, police said the search for the little boy was also now a “criminal investigation”. And on Tuesday they said they believed the evidence gathered would lead to a breakdown in the case.
With the help of 40 FBI members, investigators this week searched the Savannah home where Quinton lived with Howell, and where Simon and her boyfriend also lived despite an eviction request from Howell.
In an interview with WJCL last week, Howell didn’t defend her daughter.
“Sometimes she does really well, sometimes she doesn’t,” she said at the time. “I don’t know what to think right now. I don’t know what to believe, because I don’t think anyone ever believes this is going to happen to them.
477 whales die in ‘heartbreaking’ strandings in New Zealand
The whales washed up on the Chatham Islands, home to around 600 people and located around 800 kilometers (500 miles) east of New Zealand’s main islands.
The Department of Conservation said 232 whales stranded at Tupuangi Beach on Friday and another 245 at Waihere Bay on Monday.
The deaths come two weeks after around 200 pilot whales died in Australia after washing up on a remote beach in Tasmania.
“These events are difficult and challenging situations,” the Department of Conservation wrote in a Facebook post. “Although these are natural occurrences, they are still sad and difficult for those who help.”
Grover said the remoteness and the presence of sharks in the surrounding waters meant they could not mobilize volunteers to try to refloat the whales as they have done in past strandings.
“We don’t actively bail whales on the Chatham Islands due to the risk of shark attack to humans and the whales themselves, so euthanasia was the milder option,” said Dave Lundquist, adviser. maritime technique for the Department of Conservation.
Massive strandings of pilot whales are quite common in New Zealand, especially during the summer months. Scientists aren’t exactly sure what causes the whales to be stranded, though it seems their location systems may be confused by gently sloping sandy beaches.
Grover said there was plenty of food for the whales around the Chatham Islands, and as they swam closer to land they would quickly find themselves going from very deep to shallow water.
“They rely on their echolocation and yet that doesn’t tell them they’re running out of water,” Grover said. “They get closer and closer to the shore and become disoriented. The tide can then go out below them and before they know it, they are stranded on the beach.
Due to the remoteness of the beaches, whale carcasses will not be buried or towed out to sea, as is often the case, but instead left to decompose, Grover said.
“Nature is an excellent recycler and all the energy stored in the body of all whales will be returned to nature fairly quickly,” he said.
Elon Musk Sells ‘Burnt Hair’ Perfume – Yes, Really
Elon Musk lives up to its name.
The entrepreneur has announced a new business venture in addition to his companies SpaceX and Tesla – a “Burnt Hair” fragrance. Updated his Twitter bio to ‘perfume salesman’ Musk revealed what he called the “best perfume in the world” on social media on October 11.
The businessman gave more details on Twitter about his decision to launch a perfume brand through his brand The Boring Company.
“With a name like mine, getting into the perfume business was inevitable,” he wrote of his perfumed last name. “Why did I fight him for so long!?”
The website includes an image of a red glass bottle with “burnt hair” written in cursive silver letters and “russet” written in bold type. As for its scent, the perfume’s website said it was “the essence of loathsome desire.”
“Just like bending over a candle at the table, but without all the hard work,” the website reads. “Stand out in the crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport.”
Prosecutors say Michael Avenatti should get 17 years in prison for fraudulent scheme
LOS ANGELES — Disgraced criminal attorney Michael Avenatti is set to serve 17 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud and tax offenses in California this year, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.
The recommendation was included in a 303-page sentencing memo filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Central California.
The sentence would follow a four-year sentence handed down in a separate case in New York involving former adult film actor Stormy Daniels.
Avenatti, who once represented Daniels, was found guilty in February of stealing $300,000 of the $800,000 advance Daniels received for her book ‘Full Disclosure,’ which included details of an affair she said to have had with Donald Trump before he was president.
In the California case, Avenatti admitted pocketing millions of dollars belonging to clients and lying to them about it, prosecutors said when he pleaded guilty in June.
As the owner of Global Baristas US LLC, which operated Tully’s Coffee, Avenatti admitted to keeping $5 million in payroll taxes.
A sentencing note filed by an attorney for Avenatti sought a maximum prison sentence of three years followed by three years of supervised release.
The memo acknowledged that Avenatti obstructed the IRS and “embezzled monies owed to four of his legal clients, repeatedly misled them, and breached their trust.” But Avenatti should be “treated and sentenced on the basis of his life as a whole over the past 51 years, not his notoriety,” the filing adds.
Sentencing is scheduled for November 7.
In a separate case, Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of extortion and other crimes after he threatened to ruin Nike’s reputation unless it agreed to pay him and his client money. millions of dollars. He was sentenced to 2 and a half years in prison.
Andrew Blankstein reported from Los Angeles and Tim Stelloh from Alameda, Calif.
Concert review: Lizzo earns rousing welcome at her high-energy ‘true homecoming’ show at Xcel Energy Center
R&B star Lizzo made her local debut Tuesday as an arena headliner at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center and, to borrow the title of her recent No. 1 hit, it’s about damn time.
That seemed to be the sentiment in the crowd of more than 15,000, which was largely full of grinning and dancing young women. After Lizzo opened with “The Sign” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” the audience responded with an avalanche of huge, sustained applause and cheering. The woman born Melissa Jefferson clutched her heart, looked truly touched and had to shout a greeting over the cheers so she could get to the next song.
Born in Detroit and raised in Houston, Lizzo dropped out of college and moved to Minneapolis in 2011 to start a career in music. During her tenure as a Minnesotan, she released a pair of acclaimed albums, recorded a song with Prince and started to get ever-increasing amounts of national attention. But by the time she signed to Atlantic Records, she realized she had to move to Los Angeles to really break through to the masses.
It worked. Her 2019 album “Cuz I Love You” went platinum and won three Grammys. Her current arena tour supports “Special,” which has already spawned the hits “Grrrls” and the aforementioned “About Damn Time,” an infectious disco number that gave Lizzo her second chart-topper.
That fame, however, has come with a price, namely relentless criticism from certain corners who don’t appreciate her famously outspoken nature. “They come at me for being Black,” she said at one point Tuesday. “They come at me for being fat.” But she did not dwell on that during the show, which pulsed with positivity and self-affirmation. Indeed, Lizzo used her brief talk about her haters to introduce her LGBTQ anthem “Everybody’s Gay.”
Good vibes reigned supreme throughout Lizzo’s set, which featured a stage full of women dancers and musicians, including her longtime collaborator DJ Sophia Eris. She kept things moving at a high-energy clip, bouncing from one upbeat banger to another. The crowd sang along for much of the evening, but really went for it during “Grrrls,” “Rumors,” “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell,” the final song of her main set.
While Lizzo is equally adept at rapping as she is singing, she’s also a classical trained flutist. Late last month, the Library of Congress used Twitter to invite her to come play some of the flutes from the institution’s vast collection. “Like your song,” the tweet read, “they are ‘good as hell.’” (Librarians rule!)
The library ended up lending a crystal flute owned by President James Madison to play during her D.C. show, which led to some ridiculous responses from folks like conservative pundit Ben Shapiro who called it a “vulgarization of American history.”
That didn’t stop Lizzo from pulling out her own flute Tuesday night for several numbers, including the rousing show finale “About Damn Time.” (The flute arrived on stage perched on a bedazzled stand that rose from beneath the stage.)
Lizzo also took several opportunities to praise her time in Minnesota, calling the show “a true homecoming” and telling the crowd moving here was “the best decision I ever made.” Tuesday’s crowd, it seems, agreed.
The United States does not rule out a Russian cyber offensive
Top US cybersecurity officials warn that governments or private sector companies no longer have time to let their guard down and assume that Russia’s struggles on the battlefield in Ukraine will continue in the Kremlin’s efforts in cyberspace.
Instead, they say recent denial of service attacks targeting the public websites of major US airports – and claimed by Russian hacker group Killnet – could be “the tip of other types of attacks”.
“We are not in a place where we should lower our shields,” Jen Easterly, director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), told an audience in Washington on Tuesday evening.
“We need to remain very concerned, very vigilant about potential attacks on US critical infrastructure,” she said. Russians are very unpredictable. They have their backs against the wall.”
The United States and its Western allies have been preparing for potentially large-scale destructive cyberattacks on key industries and critical infrastructure by Russia or Russian-linked actors since before Russian forces invaded Ukraine in late February. .
“Businesses of all shapes and sizes would be foolish not to prepare right now,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in the weeks leading up to the invasion. “It’s not hypothetical. … I’m absolutely worried.”
Moscow has always denied any involvement in offensive cyberattacks, some of which targeted Ukraine on the eve of the Russian invasion. And aside from recent denial of service attacks, which CISA’s Easterly described as “a nuisance,” there hasn’t been much evidence of attempted or successful Russian or Russia-related cyberattacks against targets in outside Ukraine.
Instead, it appears Russia has focused most of its cyber efforts on Ukraine itself.
A report by US cybersecurity firm Check Point Software, released last month, found that since February, cyberattacks on Ukrainian government and military websites “have more than doubled, increasing by 112%”.
Other scholars have pointed to Russia’s continued use of cyberspace to peddle disinformation, some of which is designed to try to weaken the resolve of countries that have so far remained steadfast in their support for the Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials, however, have repeatedly warned that a new wave of Russian cyberattacks is coming, with targets likely to include Ukraine’s energy and financial sectors.
“The risk of further attacks remains very high,” Volodymyr Kondrashov, spokesman for Ukraine’s State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, said in a statement late last month.
But U.S. officials praised Ukraine on Tuesday, saying its cybersecurity efforts have kept Russia off balance.
“Thank you to the Ukrainians for what they have been able to do to strengthen their networks, to understand what is happening, to be able to get ahead of what the Russians are doing,” said General Paul Nakasone of the US Cyber Command. said. “We learned a lot.”
Still, CISA’s Nakasone and Easterly said their private sector partners have detected an increase in the scanning of critical systems by cyber actors potentially tied to Russia.
“We need to ensure that we are prepared for threats, incursions against our critical infrastructure, whether from state-backed actors, criminal-aligned ransomware groups, or even cascading attacks, with attacks in Ukraine…which could spread to the United States,” Easterly said.
There are also fears that Russia is trying to launch some sort of cyberattack aimed at disrupting the US midterm elections next month.
But while the US Federal Bureau of Investigation has seen indications of Russia-linked influence operations, the US says the voting systems themselves are secure.
“We see no significant indications of planned attacks at this time,” Nakasone said. “But it is, once again, for us a question of vigilance.”
